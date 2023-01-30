Read full article on original website
Technology to prevent bridge tragedies to be installed on more than 80 bridges
Monday marks one year since Carol Wright, 79, tragically fell to her death when the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach opened as she walked across it with her bicycle. Just standing near the Royal Park Bridge in still difficult for Wright’s niece, Jill Sanchez. "It doesn’t feel...
6-car crash on I-95 in Martin County closes all lanes, injures 5
A six-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 north of Indiantown in Martin County closed all lanes and injured five people Saturday morning.
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Hurricane Ian continues to be a major hurricane as the entire state remains under a state of emergency, prompting tropical storm warnings for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Okeechobee County is under a hurricane watch.
3 hurt after brazen shooting, crash on busy West Palm Beach street
A brazen shooting and crash in broad daylight occurred during a busy afternoon in West Palm Beach, leaving three people injured. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of 45th Street. Police described it as a targeted incident and not a random shooting. West Palm Beach police...
Man caught driving missing man's car has criminal past
WPTV has learned law enforcement officials from Florida investigating the disappearance of Lyft driver Gary Levin of West Palm Beach left North Carolina early Sunday morning, shortly before a body was found in Okeechobee County near the site of where Levin was last known to be. No one is saying...
Multiple agencies continue search for missing Lyft driver
A multi-state, multi-agency search is continuing Saturday for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens whose vehicle was driven by a man apprehended in North Carolina and is facing murder charges of a man in Wauchula. Gary Levin,74, has been missing since Monday when his family says he picked...
Boca Raton: Last-minute push readies interchange
The components that make up the traffic signal controller cabinet for the interchange were visible as adjustments were made on the opening day of use. FDOT employees and contractors wave to other workers while using the covered walkway that runs through the middle of the overpass.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 At Yamato To Close In Boca Raton
Closure Follows Diverging Diamond Delays… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As the Diverging Diamond starts its first full day of operation, another major closure is set for tonight. The Florida Department of Transportation continues I-95 roadwork and expansion — and now the focus in […]
Timeline into investigation of missing Lyft driver
Gary Levin, 74, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, has been missing since Jan. 30. His car was found in North Carolina on Thursday, driven by a man who was wanted in a homicide that occurred in southwest Florida. Below is a timeline of his disappearance:. Levin's daughter said...
Superintendent releases recommended boundary map for new high school
The high school boundaries that Superintendent Mike Burke will recommend to the Palm Beach County School Board in two weeks have been released. This has been a contentious process looking at how to balance out capacities at nearby high schools and fill the new Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School. The...
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle making illegal U-turn
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that made an illegal U-turn late Friday in a hit-and-run, the Jupiter police department said Saturday morning,. At approximately 10 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop at which time, the vehicle made an illegal U-turn and fatally struck a pedestrian at Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive.
Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
Brother of missing Lyft driver hoping for 'miracle'
As the search continues for Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, WPTV is learning more about him through his brother, who also lives in Palm Beach County. Donald Levin, 80, is Gary's older brother, and the two grew up in the same room back home in...
West Palm Beach Antiques Festival returning to South Florida Fairgrounds
The West Palm Beach Antiques Festival returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds this weekend and organizers said it’s the biggest antique show in the state. Hundreds of vendors spent the Thursday setting up their booths both inside and outside the expo center displaying everything from jewelry to furniture to wall hangings.
Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate
FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county. He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
19 migrants in custody after attempted landing near Jupiter Inlet Colony
A boat filled with migrants was spotted Friday afternoon off the coast of Jupiter. It happened at about 2:45 p.m. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they stopped the boat with 19 people aboard, but two men jumped off and swam to shore. Jupiter Inlet Colony police said a...
Simulation shows impact of sea level rise, Cat. 5 hurricane on West Palm Beach
I will say at the outset of this story to please watch the video accompanying this piece. Words don't do it justice.
Man found shot dead in Pahokee
An adult man died in a shooting early Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Shortly after 1 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting report in the 100 block of Carver Place in Pahokee. Deputies found an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wound. Palm Beach County Fire...
Driver extricated after van rolls over after crash in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic crash happened in Deerfield Beach. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene along Southeast Seventh Street and Federal Highway, Tuesday afternoon. A van was seen rolled on its side. Rescuers had to extricate the driver trapped in the wreckage. The other cars involved ended up...
Bicyclist crossing Lake Worth Beach Bridge dies in crash
A 27-year man improperly riding a bicycle in the inside eastbound lane on Lake Avenue just east of the Lake Worth Beach drawbridge died in a crash with a 2015 BMW early Monday, PBSO said.
