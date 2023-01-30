ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach

Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Hurricane Ian continues to be a major hurricane as the entire state remains under a state of emergency, prompting tropical storm warnings for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Okeechobee County is under a hurricane watch.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Man caught driving missing man's car has criminal past

WPTV has learned law enforcement officials from Florida investigating the disappearance of Lyft driver Gary Levin of West Palm Beach left North Carolina early Sunday morning, shortly before a body was found in Okeechobee County near the site of where Levin was last known to be. No one is saying...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
Multiple agencies continue search for missing Lyft driver

A multi-state, multi-agency search is continuing Saturday for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens whose vehicle was driven by a man apprehended in North Carolina and is facing murder charges of a man in Wauchula. Gary Levin,74, has been missing since Monday when his family says he picked...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Boca Raton: Last-minute push readies interchange

The components that make up the traffic signal controller cabinet for the interchange were visible as adjustments were made on the opening day of use. FDOT employees and contractors wave to other workers while using the covered walkway that runs through the middle of the overpass.
BOCA RATON, FL
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 At Yamato To Close In Boca Raton

Closure Follows Diverging Diamond Delays… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As the Diverging Diamond starts its first full day of operation, another major closure is set for tonight. The Florida Department of Transportation continues I-95 roadwork and expansion — and now the focus in […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Timeline into investigation of missing Lyft driver

Gary Levin, 74, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, has been missing since Jan. 30. His car was found in North Carolina on Thursday, driven by a man who was wanted in a homicide that occurred in southwest Florida. Below is a timeline of his disappearance:. Levin's daughter said...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle making illegal U-turn

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that made an illegal U-turn late Friday in a hit-and-run, the Jupiter police department said Saturday morning,. At approximately 10 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop at which time, the vehicle made an illegal U-turn and fatally struck a pedestrian at Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive.
JUPITER, FL
Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
BOCA RATON, FL
Brother of missing Lyft driver hoping for 'miracle'

As the search continues for Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, WPTV is learning more about him through his brother, who also lives in Palm Beach County. Donald Levin, 80, is Gary's older brother, and the two grew up in the same room back home in...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Man found shot dead in Pahokee

An adult man died in a shooting early Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Shortly after 1 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting report in the 100 block of Carver Place in Pahokee. Deputies found an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wound. Palm Beach County Fire...
PAHOKEE, FL

