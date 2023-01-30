Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Green Bay Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend and Friend
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay man admitted killing his girlfriend and her friend, prosecutors allege. Richard Sotka, 48, was arrested Sunday in Arkansas, less than a day after the two women were fatally stabbed on Green Bay’s east side. The victims were identified in the...
Sheriff’s Office Says Missing Wrightstown Teen Found Frozen to Death
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports a tragic ending to a nearly two-day search for a missing teen in Brown County. Authorities say 17-year-old Daniela Velazqeuez’s body was found Tuesday morning in a rural area in the Town of Wrightstown, and it’s believed she died of hypothermia.
GPS Data Ties Man to Green Bay Murder Scene
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man identified as “a person of interest” in a double murder on the city’s east side faces charges for allegedly cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Richard Sotka has not been charged with the murders of the women found in a home on Elkay Lane — though GPS records tie him to the scene, according to the criminal complaint.
Oconto Schools Locked Down After Report of Suspicious Activity at High School
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — All Oconto schools were locked down Wednesday afternoon after police received a report of two suspicious men at Oconto High School. The Oconto school district posted on Facebook later Wednesday, saying that a staff member reported seeing “suspicious activity” at the back of the building.
Appleton Police Warn of Winter Vehicle Thefts
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — With the cold weather, there’s a tendency to start your car, and step away as it is warming up. But this can have consequences…. Lieutenant Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department said car thefts are up this winter; and they mostly occur while out in public spaces like gas stations; or anywhere else you’d expect to make a quick stop.
Attorney for Teen Charged in Green Bay Homicide Wants Statements to Police Tossed Out
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The attorney for a teenager charged in a murder outside a pharmacy wants his statements to police tossed out. Meanwhile, an April 25 trial date was set at a hearing Tuesday. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a man outside of the...
Suspect in Green By Double Homicide Arrested in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 48-year-old Green Bay man, initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side, is in custody in Arkansas. He is now the suspect of the double homicide investigation. Green Bay Police...
Man Found Dead Alongside Road in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sturgeon Bay police are investigating after a deceased man was found on the side of the road. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday for a report an unconscious man. Police say the middle-aged man was...
Brown County 17-year-old Endangered Teen Missing
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County authorities are looking for 17-year-old Daniela Velazquez from Wrightstown. They say Velazquez is endangered. Her family and police have concerns for her safety. She was last seen at her home on Louise Drive at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Velazquez’s description:. Height: 5’3″...
Preliminary Hearing Set for Teen Charged in Fentanyl Overdose Death
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 13 for a teen charged with delivering a fatal dose of drugs. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo, 15, is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. In Wisconsin, those ages 10 and older charged with certain...
Green Bay Police Discuss Use of Force Policy Following Attack of Tyre Nichols
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The attack of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee has garnered national attention; as many are focusing on the Memphis Police Department’s use of force that lead to his death. Chief Chris Davis from the Green Bay Police Department said the video of the...
Experts Voice How to Avoid Hypothermia and Frostbite During Wisconsin Winters
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — In the wake of a teen’s death in Brown County, and possibly another in Sturgeon Bay, safety experts are giving insight on how to avoid frostbite and hypothermia during extremely cold weather. Authorities say a 17-year-old’s body was found Tuesday morning in the Town...
Brown County’s Most Dangerous Intersection To Get A Makeover
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Immediate changes are coming to Brown County’s most dangerous intersection until a construction project to make it safer can begin. Starting Monday, Feb. 6, concrete barrier walls will be installed along Packerland Drive, south of Mason Street due to continued high rate of injury crashes on the south frontage road.
Judge: Cayer not to be Released from Mental Health Facility
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge denied a request Monday by Jacob Cayer to be released from a secure mental health facility, where he is undergoing treatment after being convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016 — but then ruled to be not guilty by reason of mental disease.
Green Bay Metro Transit System Looks for Public Input in Online Survey
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Metro transit system needs the public’s input to improve the system. Green Bay Metro and the Brown County Planning Commission are in the beginning stages of preparing a Transit Development Plan. The purpose of the plan is to guide improvements for Metro for the next five years.
Brillion Man Convicted of Killing his Mother Loses Appeal for a New Trial
BRILLION, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man serving life in prison for killing his mother and dumping her body in the Fox River lost an appeal for a new trial Tuesday. Randal Rosenthal was convicted for the July 2011 death of Kathleen Remter, whose body was found floating in the Fox River, near the Rapid Croche Dam. She had been shot in the back of the head.
Work Begins to Link Denmark to Central Brown County Water Authority’s system
DENMARK, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A project to bring higher quality water to a Brown County community broke ground. Work began Wednesday afternoon to include the village of Denmark to the Central Brown County Water Authority’s water distribution system. The system supplies water from Lake Michigan to multiple communities,...
Work Begins on the new Home of the Brown County East Branch Library
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Work is underway at the future home of the Brown County East Branch Library. Located next door to the current branch, crews will work to transform the former Titletown Fitness building, at 2253 Main Street, to the new 16,500 square foot library. Officials say...
Oshkosh’s Wittman Regional Airport to Build new T-Hanger Units
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — For the first time in more than 20 years, more than a dozen airport-owned hangers will be built at Wittman Regional Airport. Crews will begin construction on 20 new T-Hanger units next month. The two 10-unit buildings will be built on the east ramp, directly...
Brown County Emergency Management Director Discusses Emergency Preparedness
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin winters can lead to unpredictable travels on the roads; weather you end up in a crash or in a ditch. It’s a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your vehicle. Lauri Maki, Brown County Emergency Management Director, says helpful items include extra clothes like hats, mittens, jackets, and boots, blankets, a flashlight, water bottles, snacks, and more…
