One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
GM May Have Some Bad News About a Manufacturing Plant
A possible change in plans for a General Motors' EV battery manufacturing plant makes future production goals uncertain.
Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Man Found a Way to Convert Red Diesel to White Diesel, Reducing the Price of Diesel by Nearly 2X
Recently, Vice shed light on a highly controversial and illegal fuel trick that is being used by individuals to significantly reduce their fuel costs. The story focuses on one man, James, who is converting red diesel into white diesel in the backyard of his council flat.
Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars
Car dealers are doing things they wouldn't normally do to keep sales volume and profits up for what is expected to be a bad 2023. The post Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Why is GM investing nearly $1B in V-8 engines when it’s ‘all in’ on electric vehicles?
General Motors (GM) announced today that it will invest nearly $1 billion in four US facilities to produce V-8 engines and EV components. Despite GM advertising it’s going “all in” on electric vehicles, less than 10% of the investment is going toward EV development. GM Invests $854M...
Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports
From Consumer Reports collection data, here's a look at the only automaker with worst reliability than the Jeep brand in 2022. The post Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford to cut prices of Mustang Mach-E, following Tesla's lead
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
The Least Reliable Electric Car of 2022 Is American
After testing every electric car they could get their hands on, Consumer Reports named the Chevy Bolt as the least reliable. The post The Least Reliable Electric Car of 2022 Is American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Here’s How Quickly An EV’s Battery Will Die If You Drive Fast
Owning an electric car is a bit different from the owning experience of an internal combustion engine vehicle, in the sense that you need to be more mindful of where and for how long you need to charge along the way to your destination. And it’s not a negative point – gas and diesel cars need to stop for refueling, too – it’s just a bit different.
torquenews.com
Tesla’s Megapack Batteries Outpace Car Sales
Tesla's energy storage facilities increased 152% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, reaching an amazing 2.5 GWh and achieving the highest figures in the history of the company. Anyone familiar with Tesla, to a lesser or greater extent, will know that the company that Elon Musk runs is more...
torquenews.com
Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning
Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
The Quantino Electric Vehicle Needs No Battery!
We’ve all heard of electric vehicles, but have you heard of an EV that doesn’t need a battery? London-based nanoFlowcell Holdings plc (NFC) has set up a US subsidiary in New York called nanoFlowcell USA LLC, which aims to sell the Quantino twentyfive, an electric sports car without a battery. Let’s look at what makes this EV unique and how it works.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
