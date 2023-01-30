ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Predicts Rally for One Metaverse Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC)

A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for metaverse altcoin The Sandbox (SAND) while updating his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,900 Twitter followers that he believes SAND could rally by at least 38% from current prices. SAND has nearly doubled in value since...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says

It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
teslarati.com

Tesla no longer states ‘long-term’ belief in crypto, details $200M Bitcoin loss

Tesla may be backtracking on its belief in the long-term benefits of investing in Bitcoin after losing over $200 million on the investment last year. The language that has appeared in past 10-K documents filed by the automaker that seems to show a bullish attitude toward investing in cryptocurrencies is no longer there.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Premium Tops 60% in Nigeria Amid Growing Demand

Bitcoin Premium is trading at $38,000 in Nigeria following increased demand for the asset in the country. The price of bitcoin (BTC) in Nigeria has significantly increased beyond the global market valuation amid growing demand for the asset among citizens in the West African country. At the time of writing,...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Sees Best Month Since Oct 2021 as Exchange Flows Normalize: Glassnode

January 2023 is shaping up to be the best-performing month for Bitcoin for 16 months. Bitcoin has added 38% to its USD value since the beginning of the month when it was priced at around $16,846. This has made January the asset’s best-performing month since October 2021, when it notched up 41%, according to Glassnode.
cryptopotato.com

From $100K to $1M, PlanB’s Prediction for Bitcoin’s High in 2025

Plan B predicts at least a 4X rise for Bitcoin by 2025, though his range of potential price targets extends far higher. The popular Bitcoin price analyst Plan B has outlined a scenario that he predicts could propel Bitcoin’s price up to $1 million in the year 2025. At...
cryptopotato.com

DemaTrading.ai Survey Shows Poor Customer Service Is Costing Crypto Exchanges

[PRESS RELEASE – Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, 27th January 2023]. Index solution provider DemaTrading.ai has conducted a wide-ranging survey of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Its results are drawn from conversations with over 30 exchanges and 50 investors and reveal some of the most common reasons why exchange customers stay inactive. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy