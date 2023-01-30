Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Picocom, Antevia Networks Partner to Provide New Innovative 5G In-building Solutions
Picocom, the 5G Open RAN baseband semiconductor and software specialist, announced Antevia Networks has selected Picocom’s award-winning silicon technology to empower its new innovative 5G in-building solutions. The partnership combines Antevia Networks’ technology with Picocom’s latest generation 5G system-on-chip silicon to drive innovations to address the many challenges of...
thefastmode.com
eSIM-only iPhones are an Opportunity for Mobile Operators, if They Accept the Mindset Shift Featured
If you’re still thinking about eSIM as a side hustle, it’s time to change your focus. Whether it’s for wearables, IoT, or other edge use cases, most mobile operators have a way to offer their network via embedded SIM (eSIM), rather than traditional plastic SIM cards. However, until now - it hasn’t been the main event.
thefastmode.com
Low-Code & Poly-Clouds in 2023 Featured
Over the last two decades of my career as a tech founder and CEO, I've come to understand that success is determined by speed. It doesn't matter if it's first to market or being on top of innovation; whoever moves swiftly with knowledge will always be victorious. Ideas are important but what matters more is translating them into actionable products - like data! Data has real value which must be extracted quickly before its relevance fades away. Enterprises need immediate insight from their data for maximum efficiency and ROI, so there needs to be an answer for non-technical amateurs in addition to experts alike who require fast access without powerful programming toolsets at hand. Welcome to the era where we make real-time intelligence available inside everyone’s reach!
thefastmode.com
PLDT Protects 71 million Users with Gigamon Solution
Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, is providing the Philippines’ largest telecommunications company, PLDT, and its 71 million users, with secure and uninterrupted internet and telecom services. PLDT recognized the need to gain 100 percent visibility into its large and highly decentralised environment, with 400,000 assets scattered across the...
thefastmode.com
BT, SPL Bring 5G to UK’s Hard-to-Reach Areas with New Antenna Technology
BT Group and Stratospheric Platforms (SPL) announced they will test delivering mobile coverage using an innovative new antenna technology, designed to be mounted on a High-Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) aircraft. The trials, being conducted at BT’s global R&D headquarters at Adastral Park, aim to provide a solution to one of...
thefastmode.com
NTT Com Launches Renewed SkyWay SDK
NTT Com, the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT group, announced the immediate launch of the renewed SkyWay software development kit (SDK). The new SkyWay SDK makes it easier than ever to implement real-time voice, video and data communication for applications and websites. Simple to use and...
thefastmode.com
MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform Now Available on AWS Marketplace
MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, announced that MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform (DCP) is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
thefastmode.com
The Origin of Wi-Fi and the Role of Wi-Fi 7 Featured
Since its debut 25 years ago, Wi-Fi has played a vital role in helping us be connected at home, work, and in public places. You may recall a time when Wi-Fi wasn’t so readily available, but now we expect a standard level of connectivity wherever we go—even in large outdoor spaces such as parks and baseball stadiums.
thefastmode.com
NTT Announces Breakthrough Deployments of Green Cooling Tech in Indian data centres
NTT, a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, is committed to making the data centre space green and its latest initiative towards the cause is its breakthrough deployments of Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC) and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) technologies. The company recently marked its first-such deployment and APAC’s...
thefastmode.com
Gcore Intros Per-minute Billing for its Streaming Platform
Gcore, an international provider of cloud and edge solutions, introduces new, per-minute billing for its Streaming Platform. With the arrival of the simplified pricing plan starting from $0.001 per minute, startups and small businesses from a wide range of sectors — such as fintech, online education, entertainment, events, e-commerce and video gaming — can deliver streaming services to end users with more predictable costs, and outstanding performance.
thefastmode.com
Telekom Srbija Deploys a Nationwide LoRaWAN & NB-IoT with Actility & Teri Engineering
Telekom Srbija is working with its partners Teri Engineering and Actility to deploy a carrier-grade LoRaWAN® and NB-IoT networks within the country. Telekom Srbija is the largest telecom operator in Serbia, which provides services in the sphere of mobile and fixed telephony, internet, multimedia and digital. The LPWAN network...
thefastmode.com
Cohere Secures Funding from Bell Ventures for 5G & 6G Development
Cohere Technologies, the innovator of 4G/5G Universal Spectrum Multiplier software for RAN and Open RAN, and OTFS waveform for 6G, announced it has received investment funding from Bell Ventures, Bell Canada's corporate venture capital arm. Cohere Technologies has developed Universal Spectrum Multiplier (USM) software for existing networks and Open Radio...
thefastmode.com
Stonepeak Completes Acquisition of Intrado Life & Safety
Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, and Intrado Life & Safety (Intrado), a market-leading provider of critical public emergency telecommunications services, announced the successful completion of the previously announced transaction. For over 40 years, Intrado has provided the foundational infrastructure of 911 in North...
thefastmode.com
Digital Transformation in Times of Economic Uncertainties Featured
Investment planning is never an easy task, but it is especially challenging in times of economic uncertainties. Currently, with a potential recession looming, everyone is looking into budgets, and checking opportunities to optimize, while still keeping up activity levels as much as possible. We spent the last 2,5 years in...
thefastmode.com
Skyvera to Acquire BSS & Telecoms Solutions Business from STL
Skyvera announced that it has agreed to acquire the business support, monetization, networking, and analytics solutions business from STL (Sterlite Technologies Limited). The divestiture includes telecommunication software capabilities in BSS, monetization, and analytics for communications service providers worldwide. The purchase of the STL telecom products software assets is Skyvera’s 9th acquisition, establishing the company’s position as a “carve-out” specialist and emerging global acquirer of telecommunication software businesses. The transaction will occur via Skyvera’s Indian subsidiary and is expected to close subject to customary closing conditions.
thefastmode.com
Orange Belgium, Telenet Sign Two Commercial Wholesale Fiber Deal
Orange Belgium and Telenet have signed two commercial fixed wholesale agreements, which entry into force is subject to the completion of the transaction related to the acquisition of 75% minus one share of VOO by Orange Belgium. The agreements will provide access to each other’s fixed networks for a 15-year...
thefastmode.com
Mavenir, AMD to Collaborate on Open RAN to Build Industry Leading Radio Technology
Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud, announced new initiatives in collaboration with AMD to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) in their transition to cloud-native telecommunication networks. First, Mavenir and AMD have been collaborating in Open RAN to build...
thefastmode.com
Why Encryption Is Key for Today's Applications: Monique Hart, VMware SSA
The Fast Mode spoke to Monique Hart, Lead Solutions Engineer at VMware SSA on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Monique joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
thefastmode.com
3.3 Million Cyber-Attacks Hidden in Encrypted Traffic: Why Encryption for Network Security Is a Doubled-Edged Sword
The Fast Mode spoke to Adrian Belcher, Solutions Architect at Gigamon on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Adrian joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
thefastmode.com
F5 Finds Visibility Gaps Exacerbate Cyberattacks, Pose Largest Challenge to Implementing TLS 1.3
The Fast Mode spoke to Sudhir Patamsetti, Director of Product Management of F5’s Distributed Cloud WAAP Offerings on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Sudhir joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Comments / 0