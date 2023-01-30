Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
Picocom, Antevia Networks Partner to Provide New Innovative 5G In-building Solutions
Picocom, the 5G Open RAN baseband semiconductor and software specialist, announced Antevia Networks has selected Picocom’s award-winning silicon technology to empower its new innovative 5G in-building solutions. The partnership combines Antevia Networks’ technology with Picocom’s latest generation 5G system-on-chip silicon to drive innovations to address the many challenges of...
thefastmode.com
Orange Belgium, Telenet Sign Two Commercial Wholesale Fiber Deal
Orange Belgium and Telenet have signed two commercial fixed wholesale agreements, which entry into force is subject to the completion of the transaction related to the acquisition of 75% minus one share of VOO by Orange Belgium. The agreements will provide access to each other’s fixed networks for a 15-year...
thefastmode.com
NTT Announces Breakthrough Deployments of Green Cooling Tech in Indian data centres
NTT, a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, is committed to making the data centre space green and its latest initiative towards the cause is its breakthrough deployments of Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC) and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) technologies. The company recently marked its first-such deployment and APAC’s...
thefastmode.com
eSIM-only iPhones are an Opportunity for Mobile Operators, if They Accept the Mindset Shift Featured
If you’re still thinking about eSIM as a side hustle, it’s time to change your focus. Whether it’s for wearables, IoT, or other edge use cases, most mobile operators have a way to offer their network via embedded SIM (eSIM), rather than traditional plastic SIM cards. However, until now - it hasn’t been the main event.
thefastmode.com
NTT Com Launches Renewed SkyWay SDK
NTT Com, the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT group, announced the immediate launch of the renewed SkyWay software development kit (SDK). The new SkyWay SDK makes it easier than ever to implement real-time voice, video and data communication for applications and websites. Simple to use and...
thefastmode.com
KT Selects DZS Velocity Access EDGE Platform for 10G EPON Rollout
DZS announced that KT Corporation (formerly Korea Telecom), the Republic of Korea’s largest wireline broadband service provider and a DZS customer since 2005, has chosen the DZS Velocity Access EDGE platform and advanced optical line terminal (OLT) technology as the foundation for its new 10 Gigabits per second (Gbps) Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) Ethernet Passive Optical Networking (EPON) infrastructure across the country’s southern half including the Daegu, Busan and Gwangju regions.
thefastmode.com
BT, SPL Bring 5G to UK’s Hard-to-Reach Areas with New Antenna Technology
BT Group and Stratospheric Platforms (SPL) announced they will test delivering mobile coverage using an innovative new antenna technology, designed to be mounted on a High-Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) aircraft. The trials, being conducted at BT’s global R&D headquarters at Adastral Park, aim to provide a solution to one of...
thefastmode.com
Cohere Secures Funding from Bell Ventures for 5G & 6G Development
Cohere Technologies, the innovator of 4G/5G Universal Spectrum Multiplier software for RAN and Open RAN, and OTFS waveform for 6G, announced it has received investment funding from Bell Ventures, Bell Canada's corporate venture capital arm. Cohere Technologies has developed Universal Spectrum Multiplier (USM) software for existing networks and Open Radio...
thefastmode.com
Skyvera to Acquire BSS & Telecoms Solutions Business from STL
Skyvera announced that it has agreed to acquire the business support, monetization, networking, and analytics solutions business from STL (Sterlite Technologies Limited). The divestiture includes telecommunication software capabilities in BSS, monetization, and analytics for communications service providers worldwide. The purchase of the STL telecom products software assets is Skyvera’s 9th acquisition, establishing the company’s position as a “carve-out” specialist and emerging global acquirer of telecommunication software businesses. The transaction will occur via Skyvera’s Indian subsidiary and is expected to close subject to customary closing conditions.
thefastmode.com
MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform Now Available on AWS Marketplace
MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, announced that MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform (DCP) is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
thefastmode.com
Stonepeak Completes Acquisition of Intrado Life & Safety
Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, and Intrado Life & Safety (Intrado), a market-leading provider of critical public emergency telecommunications services, announced the successful completion of the previously announced transaction. For over 40 years, Intrado has provided the foundational infrastructure of 911 in North...
thefastmode.com
Netmore Starts LoRaWAN Infrastructure Rollout in France
Netmore continues the expansion of the European LoRaWAN network and begins the rollout of LoRaWAN infrastructure in France. Commercial market development has already started to establish collaborations with important strategic partners. The infrastructure roll-out will begin in the first quarter of 2023. On-demand LoRaWAN coverage enables large-scale utility projects throughout...
thefastmode.com
Multi-cloud Service Provider OTAVA Launches Security as a Service (SECaaS)
OTAVA, a global leader in custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions, announced that it has launched Security as a Service (SECaaS) for businesses that need external resources or added expertise to maintain a comprehensive cybersecurity practice. OTAVA’s purpose-built Security as a Service solutions cut through the noise of automated alerting and...
thefastmode.com
Bridging the Digital Divide With mmWave Technology Featured
If the pandemic shone a spotlight on the extent of the global digital divide, the cost of living crisis is only likely to exacerbate the problem further. Dubbed ‘the new face of inequality’ by UN deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed, more than a billion people around the world currently live in hard-to-reach rural communities where internet access is slow, unreliable, or simply not available.
thefastmode.com
Gcore Intros Per-minute Billing for its Streaming Platform
Gcore, an international provider of cloud and edge solutions, introduces new, per-minute billing for its Streaming Platform. With the arrival of the simplified pricing plan starting from $0.001 per minute, startups and small businesses from a wide range of sectors — such as fintech, online education, entertainment, events, e-commerce and video gaming — can deliver streaming services to end users with more predictable costs, and outstanding performance.
thefastmode.com
Infoblox Secures FedRAMP Compliance for its BloxOne Threat Defense Federal Cloud
Infoblox, the leader in cloud-first DNS management and security, announced that BloxOne® Threat Defense Federal Cloud has achieved the U.S. Government's FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, ensuring organizations are operating a SaaS platform with greater assurances for operational security, confidentiality, integrity and availability. The Infoblox BloxOne Threat Defense Federal Cloud is...
thefastmode.com
Liberty Latin America Selects Ribbon Analytics for Network Monitoring & Fraud Prevention
Ribbon Communications announced that Liberty Latin America has selected Ribbon Analytics in order to gain an in-depth view of its network behavior and enhance its performance. Liberty Latin America leverages Ribbon’s Analytics solution to develop KPIs and dashboards for third party devices. The solution flow involves ingesting data from CMTS (Cable Modem Termination System) and WiFi devices, capturing this information into their NQI (Network Quality Index) and feeding it to Ribbon Analytics, which enriches the data and helps create new dashboards to track performance and security.
thefastmode.com
3.3 Million Cyber-Attacks Hidden in Encrypted Traffic: Why Encryption for Network Security Is a Doubled-Edged Sword
The Fast Mode spoke to Adrian Belcher, Solutions Architect at Gigamon on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Adrian joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
thefastmode.com
F5 Finds Visibility Gaps Exacerbate Cyberattacks, Pose Largest Challenge to Implementing TLS 1.3
The Fast Mode spoke to Sudhir Patamsetti, Director of Product Management of F5’s Distributed Cloud WAAP Offerings on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Sudhir joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
