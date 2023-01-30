ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

16,384 LEDs to revolutionize automotive lighting: Nichia and Infineon launch industry’s first high-definition micro-LED matrix solution

ledinside.com

MICLEDI Microdisplays Highlights Best-in-Class microLEDs for Ultra-Compact Displays at SPIE AR-VR-MR Exhibition

This week at SPIE AR-VR-MR at Photonics West, MICLEDI Microdisplays, a leading technology company in the field of microLED (µLED) displays for high def, ultra-compact displays, will be on hand to demonstrate its portfolio of R, G and B GaN µLEDs. These demonstrations will highlight excellent color performance in blue, green and red across the full range of drive currents for many different types of appliances demanding ultra-compact display modules. At the show, MICLEDI will also display red AlInGaP performance results from initial testing and characterization.
ledinside.com

Industry Collaboration Results in New Era of 3D Cameras

Jabil announces joint effort with ams OSRAM and Artilux on a SWIR 3D camera for both indoor and outdoor applications. Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany, is currently demonstrating a prototype of a next-generation 3D camera with the ability to seamlessly operate in both indoor and outdoor environments up to a range of 20 meters. Jabil, ams OSRAM and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in 3D sensing architecture design, semiconductor lasers and germanium-silicon (GeSi) sensor arrays based on a scalable complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology platform, respectively, to demonstrate a 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1130 nanometers.
theevreport.com

Hofer Powertrain Introduces Breakthrough in Electric Powertrain Technology with BlueFire Battery System

Nuertingen – Hofer Powertrain, a technology and engineering partner of the automotive world, has announced a breakthrough in electric powertrain technology. The company’s engineers have developed a pioneering battery system equipped with high-power battery cells that promise fast charging speeds of up to 3.75 MW. This innovation is a result of the company’s R&D project “BlueFire,” which began in 2019.
scitechdaily.com

300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs

A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
constructiontechnology.media

US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine

JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
ledinside.com

Silanna UV Introduces TO-Can Package Format for 235nm and 255nm UV-C LEDs

High-performance, hermetically sealed packages ideal for sensing applications. Silanna UV is pleased to announce the release of two new products in its SF1 235nm and SN3 255nm series of UV-C LEDs: the SF1-3T9B5L1 and the SN3-5T9B5L1. Silanna UV's new UV-C LEDs feature the Transistor Outline (TO-can) package format, which consists...
ledinside.com

Cree LED to Exhibit with Marktech Opto at Photonics West, Booth 239

Cree LED Exhibiting with Marktech Optoelectronics at Photonics West. Visit Cree LED at booth 239 during #SPIE Photonics West along with Marktech Optoelectronics, Inc., Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Moscone Center, San Francisco. Our LED chip products will be featured, and staff will be on hand to meet customers and answer questions. Photonics West details and registration: https://spie.org/conferences-and-exhibitions/photonics-west.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ledinside.com

The HDBaseT Alliance Heads to ISE 2023 Bigger and More Uncompressed than Ever

The HDBaseT Alliance, Pro AV's largest interoperable ecosystem, has announced its official plans for Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023. The packed lineup of in-booth attractions will feature exhibits and live demonstrations presented by HDBaseT Alliance members across leading industry verticals, the largest ever assembled collection of HDBaseT Spec 3.0-supported devices, innovative proofs of concept from Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), an exclusive thought leadership interview series, and an "installer skills challenge" complete with a chance to win prizes.
ledinside.com

METZ H Series Will be Showcased at ISE 2023

METZ Display, a sub-brand of Skyworth that specialized in the interactive all-in-one display has announced its newly released H series will debut at the ISE show from 31st Jan to 3rd Feb 2023 (booth: #2T500). As the first overseas exhibition that METZ going to participate in, ISE is the world's...
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Blue Arc e-Van First Drive: An Anti-Startup Goes Electric

We've covered a bunch of electric delivery vans promised by startup companies ranging from Rivian to Canoo, Bollinger to EdisonFuture, and Indigo to REE Automotive—and more. Now here's one from a self-described "anti-startup." More than half of all Class 3 through 5 square-bodied, riveted walk-in vans on the road...
electrek.co

The US’s biggest gas generator company just debuted EV home chargers

Fossil gas- and propane-powered home backup generator giant Generac today announced that it’s launching EV home chargers. Generac, which was founded in 1959, asserts on its website that it “was the first to engineer affordable home standby generators, along with the first engine developed specifically for the rigors of generator use, and is now the #1 manufacturer of home backup generators.”
investing.com

Honda to start producing new hydrogen fuel cell system co-developed with GM

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business. Honda will target annual sales of around 2,000...
scaffoldmag.com

Ampd Energy successfully deploys battery energy storage system

Ampd Energy has announced that their flagship product, the zero emission ‘Enertainer’ lithium-ion battery energy storage system, has launched in the UK and has been deployed to London’s Olympia Redevelopment. In partnership with Laing O’Rourke, principal contractor for the Olympia Redevelopment, and subsidiary Select, the ‘Enertainer’ has...
TEXAS STATE
ledinside.com

NIO’s AR Glasses Patent on Vehicle-Mount Information Display Has Been Granted

According to Tianyancha.com, a China-based business information platform, automaker NIO’s patent “AR glasses and systems and approaches to displaying vehicle information for the glasses” has been granted. The patent comprises three AR glasses components, namely the camera, processing module, and display lens. The camera captures the plane...
BGR.com

New type of gravity battery may be able to store energy forever

The quest for unlimited and clean energy has been a long one, with over fifty-plus years in the endeavor to find new ways to combat climate change while also providing better energy solutions. One problem that has long hurt energy production is having a way to store excess energy so that it doesn’t diminish over time. A problem that could be solved with gravity batteries.
insideevs.com

Hyundai To Invest $8.5 Billion In EV Development, US Factory

Hyundai Motor Company, which owns the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands, announced it will invest 10.5 trillion won ($8.5 billion at the current exchange rate) this year on further expanding its electrified range, as well as on its first-ever EV factory in the United States. The Korean company previously stated...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

