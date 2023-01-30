16,384 LEDs to revolutionize automotive lighting: Nichia and Infineon launch industry’s first high-definition micro-LED matrix solution

Read full article on original website
ledinside.com
MICLEDI Microdisplays Highlights Best-in-Class microLEDs for Ultra-Compact Displays at SPIE AR-VR-MR Exhibition
This week at SPIE AR-VR-MR at Photonics West, MICLEDI Microdisplays, a leading technology company in the field of microLED (µLED) displays for high def, ultra-compact displays, will be on hand to demonstrate its portfolio of R, G and B GaN µLEDs. These demonstrations will highlight excellent color performance in blue, green and red across the full range of drive currents for many different types of appliances demanding ultra-compact display modules. At the show, MICLEDI will also display red AlInGaP performance results from initial testing and characterization.
ledinside.com
Industry Collaboration Results in New Era of 3D Cameras
Jabil announces joint effort with ams OSRAM and Artilux on a SWIR 3D camera for both indoor and outdoor applications. Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany, is currently demonstrating a prototype of a next-generation 3D camera with the ability to seamlessly operate in both indoor and outdoor environments up to a range of 20 meters. Jabil, ams OSRAM and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in 3D sensing architecture design, semiconductor lasers and germanium-silicon (GeSi) sensor arrays based on a scalable complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology platform, respectively, to demonstrate a 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1130 nanometers.
theevreport.com
Hofer Powertrain Introduces Breakthrough in Electric Powertrain Technology with BlueFire Battery System
Nuertingen – Hofer Powertrain, a technology and engineering partner of the automotive world, has announced a breakthrough in electric powertrain technology. The company’s engineers have developed a pioneering battery system equipped with high-power battery cells that promise fast charging speeds of up to 3.75 MW. This innovation is a result of the company’s R&D project “BlueFire,” which began in 2019.
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
scitechdaily.com
18 Times More Power: MIT Researchers Have Developed Ultrathin Lightweight Solar Cells
A team of researchers has developed a new technique for producing ultrathin and lightweight solar cells that can be seamlessly integrated into any surface. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers have created new ultralight fabric solar cells, which can transform any surface into a power source with ease and speed.
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
ledinside.com
Silanna UV Introduces TO-Can Package Format for 235nm and 255nm UV-C LEDs
High-performance, hermetically sealed packages ideal for sensing applications. Silanna UV is pleased to announce the release of two new products in its SF1 235nm and SN3 255nm series of UV-C LEDs: the SF1-3T9B5L1 and the SN3-5T9B5L1. Silanna UV's new UV-C LEDs feature the Transistor Outline (TO-can) package format, which consists...
TechCrunch
Battery darling Our Next Energy lands massive $300M Series B to build gigafactory
The new round values the company at $1.2 billion post-money, marking a stunning rise for the two-and-a-half-year-old company, which closed a $25 million Series A in October 2021 and a $65 million Series A1 in March 2022. Founded by Mujeeb Ijaz — a veteran of Ford, A123 Systems and Apple’s...
ledinside.com
Cree LED to Exhibit with Marktech Opto at Photonics West, Booth 239
Cree LED Exhibiting with Marktech Optoelectronics at Photonics West. Visit Cree LED at booth 239 during #SPIE Photonics West along with Marktech Optoelectronics, Inc., Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Moscone Center, San Francisco. Our LED chip products will be featured, and staff will be on hand to meet customers and answer questions. Photonics West details and registration: https://spie.org/conferences-and-exhibitions/photonics-west.
Honda Aims To Expand Hydrogen Business With External Sales Of Next-Generation Fuel Cell System
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC plans to launch a fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) model equipped with the next-generation fuel cell system in 2024, jointly developed with General Motors Company GM. The next-generation fuel cell system, which leverages the knowledge, know-how and economies of scale of both companies, will reduce the...
ledinside.com
The HDBaseT Alliance Heads to ISE 2023 Bigger and More Uncompressed than Ever
The HDBaseT Alliance, Pro AV's largest interoperable ecosystem, has announced its official plans for Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023. The packed lineup of in-booth attractions will feature exhibits and live demonstrations presented by HDBaseT Alliance members across leading industry verticals, the largest ever assembled collection of HDBaseT Spec 3.0-supported devices, innovative proofs of concept from Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), an exclusive thought leadership interview series, and an "installer skills challenge" complete with a chance to win prizes.
ledinside.com
METZ H Series Will be Showcased at ISE 2023
METZ Display, a sub-brand of Skyworth that specialized in the interactive all-in-one display has announced its newly released H series will debut at the ISE show from 31st Jan to 3rd Feb 2023 (booth: #2T500). As the first overseas exhibition that METZ going to participate in, ISE is the world's...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Blue Arc e-Van First Drive: An Anti-Startup Goes Electric
We've covered a bunch of electric delivery vans promised by startup companies ranging from Rivian to Canoo, Bollinger to EdisonFuture, and Indigo to REE Automotive—and more. Now here's one from a self-described "anti-startup." More than half of all Class 3 through 5 square-bodied, riveted walk-in vans on the road...
ledinside.com
Seoul Viosys Showcases the World’s First One-Chip Micro-LED Display Technology at ISE 2023 in Barcelona, Spain
Seoul Viosys (“SVC”) (KOSDAQ: 092190), a globally recognized optical semiconductor element manufacturer, will attend ‘Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023,’ the biggest display expo in Europe, held in Barcelona, Spain on January 31, 2023, in order to exhibit micro-LED displays based on the world’s best WICOP Pixel technology.
electrek.co
The US’s biggest gas generator company just debuted EV home chargers
Fossil gas- and propane-powered home backup generator giant Generac today announced that it’s launching EV home chargers. Generac, which was founded in 1959, asserts on its website that it “was the first to engineer affordable home standby generators, along with the first engine developed specifically for the rigors of generator use, and is now the #1 manufacturer of home backup generators.”
investing.com
Honda to start producing new hydrogen fuel cell system co-developed with GM
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business. Honda will target annual sales of around 2,000...
scaffoldmag.com
Ampd Energy successfully deploys battery energy storage system
Ampd Energy has announced that their flagship product, the zero emission ‘Enertainer’ lithium-ion battery energy storage system, has launched in the UK and has been deployed to London’s Olympia Redevelopment. In partnership with Laing O’Rourke, principal contractor for the Olympia Redevelopment, and subsidiary Select, the ‘Enertainer’ has...
ledinside.com
NIO’s AR Glasses Patent on Vehicle-Mount Information Display Has Been Granted
According to Tianyancha.com, a China-based business information platform, automaker NIO’s patent “AR glasses and systems and approaches to displaying vehicle information for the glasses” has been granted. The patent comprises three AR glasses components, namely the camera, processing module, and display lens. The camera captures the plane...
New type of gravity battery may be able to store energy forever
The quest for unlimited and clean energy has been a long one, with over fifty-plus years in the endeavor to find new ways to combat climate change while also providing better energy solutions. One problem that has long hurt energy production is having a way to store excess energy so that it doesn’t diminish over time. A problem that could be solved with gravity batteries.
insideevs.com
Hyundai To Invest $8.5 Billion In EV Development, US Factory
Hyundai Motor Company, which owns the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands, announced it will invest 10.5 trillion won ($8.5 billion at the current exchange rate) this year on further expanding its electrified range, as well as on its first-ever EV factory in the United States. The Korean company previously stated...
