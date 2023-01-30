Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Mike Clevinger is Just the White Sox Latest MisstepLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Worker Walks Onto Basketball Court During GameOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Daily Northwestern
Room to Room: Student Fashion Edition
In this special edition of Room to Room, students around campus walk us through their closet and talk about how they express themselves through fashion. — New student-run Instagram account showcases fashion on campus. — Student-run Instagram account encourages sustainable fashion in Evanston. — ‘Liberatory fashion’: Student-run fashion brand Naranji...
wgnradio.com
How to see the once-in-a-lifetime green comet in Chicago
Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing Michelle Nichols, joins Lisa Dent to talk about a rare green comet passing Earth this week. The comet was last seen during the Stone Age. How to spot the comet:. Binocs/small telescope are required. Go outside. Face directly north. Use your phone’s compass if...
Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate
Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
Chicago woman turns sweet hobby into new business venture after laid off during pandemic
Ida Nelson is among 4800 Black-owned businesses in the Chicago area.
A Meatpacking Fortune Built this 1930s Chicago Mansion With a Silver Vault and a Room for Flower Arranging
Other amenities include a pool and spa, a carriage house, a putting green, a wine cellar, two apartments, men’s and women’s reception rooms and nine uniquely designed fireplaces
Heaters, food brought to homeless Chicagoans as freeze arrives: 'It's pretty awful everywhere'
Andy Robledo, along with members of his nonprofit Feeding People Through Plants, have been working to make winter a little easier for homeless people in Chicago by constructing orange, winterized tents and by delivering heaters, food, and blankets.
Groundhog Day is Coming Up — And The Movie Was Filmed All Throughout a Chicago Suburb
It's a beloved winter holiday featuring a plump groundhog and an iconic movie -- but did you know it was filmed just outside of Chicago?. Across the country, rodents at celebrations early in the morning on Feb. 2 will be lifted up in observance of Groundhog's Day -- which, it is said, marks approximately six weeks until spring -- but only one local marmot will predict the weather from the exact same location that in 1992, Bill Murray did as the weather man in the cult classic 'Groundhog Day.'
Groundhog's Day is Around the Corner. What Happens If the Groundhog Sees its Shadow?
A beloved winter holiday is coming up -- and while much of the day's attention will be on a certain rodent from Pennsylvania, a local groundhog will also be searching for his shadow in the same far, northwest Chicago suburb that the iconic movie 'Groundhog Day' was filmed in. Groundhog...
The Nation's First Black-Owned McDonalds Reopens With New Technology, Art, and Even a Classroom
"I wanted to bring the community together," its new owner, Yolanda Travis, says.
ABC7 Chicago
Husband of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne indicted in Chicago
CHICAGO -- A federal grand jury in Chicago has indicted the lawyer husband of embattled "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne for allegedly stealing more than $3 million in legal settlement money from family members of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims. Thomas Girardi, 83, is charged with...
This Luxe French Brasserie Is One of Chicago’s Most Hotly Anticipated Openings—Here’s a Look Inside
The chef Daniel Rose knows a thing or two about French cooking. He opened his first restaurant, Spring, in Paris in 2006. His foray into the US dining scene resulted in New York City’s Michelin-starred Le Coucou. And now Rose is bringing his French cuisine to his hometown of Chicago. Le Select, which opened on January 28, is Rose’s first venture in the Windy City. It’s a classic French brasserie, from the menu to the design of the dining room. Rose partnered with the interior-design firm AvroKO to exude French elegance throughout the space. Antique mirrors and an emphasis on arches...
Lombard Roller Rink closing after 30 years in business
CHICAGO (CBS)-- After 30 years, it's time for one last skate around the roller rink.The owners of the Lombard Roller Rink are selling it. It is tentatively scheduled to close at the end of May.From birthday parties to fitness classes to lessons and roller derby, the rink's Facebook page is full of people remembering it's good times.The owners are retiring and selling the property. They're very grateful to the community for all the fun over the years.
South Suburban News Publisher Keeping The Focus ON Missing Black Women and Girls: Congresswoman Robin Kelly Host Event
Black women and girls account for over 40% of missing persons cases in Illinois. As South Suburban News Publisher Michael Taylor has said many times before, "This is simply not okay".
Vandals throw bricks and rocks at Lincoln Park home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks thrown at a Lincoln Park home twice in 10 days.The family is left wondering why their home is seemingly targeted by vandals. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from West Lincoln Park with the strange case leaving the family confused and frightened. You can still see the damage on the outside of the home, a cardboard patch where the window was shattered by one of those bricks. The family inside said they've been left with thousands of dollars worth of damage and something much harder to replace: their sense of safety. Around 9:00 p.m. on January 19th, Sudesh Kulkarni and...
oakpark.com
Oak Park or Oak Poop?
Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago bakery offering 'do it yourself' King Cakes for Mardi Gras
CHICAGO - Time to let the good times roll. A new Chicagoan is introducing the city to a taste of New Orleans, just in time for Mardi Gras. She’s baking "do it yourself" King Cakes, as a love letter to her native city and the city she now calls home.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Way w/John Kass: How faith, family, & friendship help heal the heart
Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/20/23): On this edition, John Kass takes us behind the scenes of his recent health ordeal, what his recovery has been like at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, and his faith has helped carry him through. Plus, veteran political guru at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast Thom Serafin joins John & Jeff Carlin to talk life, faith, & of course politics. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Chicago math teacher says it’s truly his students that should be Teacher of the Month
CHICAGO — Our January Teacher of the Month uses his own life story to relate to his students. Mr. Carl Stalla is a carpenter-turned-math teacher who helps students build their confidence. “I always tell the students, ‘I can’t teach you if I don’t know you. I need to know...
iheart.com
Chicago Man Jumps Into Lake Michigan In Single Digit Weather
Dan O'connor aka The Great Lake Jumper, has taken the plunge into Lake Michigan every day since June of 2020. That includes yesterday. The temperature high was 19 degrees! For the record, medical professionals advise not to do this...because ya know, it's dangerous AF.
oakpark.com
This is racially insensitive
I’m a trustee on the Oak Park Village Board. As a local courtesy, we don’t typically comment on incidents that occur in different local governments. However, an incident occurred that was so egregious that I can’t stay silent. A class was created with a racially insensitive title and description. The wording used was so obviously insensitive that many thought the screenshots were fake. No one expected this from an Oak Park government.
Comments / 0