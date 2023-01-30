ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Room to Room: Student Fashion Edition

In this special edition of Room to Room, students around campus walk us through their closet and talk about how they express themselves through fashion. — New student-run Instagram account showcases fashion on campus. — Student-run Instagram account encourages sustainable fashion in Evanston. — ‘Liberatory fashion’: Student-run fashion brand Naranji...
EVANSTON, IL
wgnradio.com

How to see the once-in-a-lifetime green comet in Chicago

Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing Michelle Nichols, joins Lisa Dent to talk about a rare green comet passing Earth this week. The comet was last seen during the Stone Age. How to spot the comet:. Binocs/small telescope are required. Go outside. Face directly north. Use your phone’s compass if...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate

Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Groundhog Day is Coming Up — And The Movie Was Filmed All Throughout a Chicago Suburb

It's a beloved winter holiday featuring a plump groundhog and an iconic movie -- but did you know it was filmed just outside of Chicago?. Across the country, rodents at celebrations early in the morning on Feb. 2 will be lifted up in observance of Groundhog's Day -- which, it is said, marks approximately six weeks until spring -- but only one local marmot will predict the weather from the exact same location that in 1992, Bill Murray did as the weather man in the cult classic 'Groundhog Day.'
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

This Luxe French Brasserie Is One of Chicago’s Most Hotly Anticipated Openings—Here’s a Look Inside

The chef Daniel Rose knows a thing or two about French cooking. He opened his first restaurant, Spring, in Paris in 2006. His foray into the US dining scene resulted in New York City’s Michelin-starred Le Coucou. And now Rose is bringing his French cuisine to his hometown of Chicago. Le Select, which opened on January 28, is Rose’s first venture in the Windy City. It’s a classic French brasserie, from the menu to the design of the dining room. Rose partnered with the interior-design firm AvroKO to exude French elegance throughout the space. Antique mirrors and an emphasis on arches...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lombard Roller Rink closing after 30 years in business

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After 30 years, it's time for one last skate around the roller rink.The owners of the Lombard Roller Rink are selling it. It is tentatively scheduled to close at the end of May.From birthday parties to fitness classes to lessons and roller derby, the rink's Facebook page is full of people remembering it's good times.The owners are retiring and selling the property. They're very grateful to the community for all the fun over the years.
LOMBARD, IL
CBS Chicago

Vandals throw bricks and rocks at Lincoln Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks thrown at a Lincoln Park home twice in 10 days.The family is left wondering why their home is seemingly targeted by vandals. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from West Lincoln Park with the strange case leaving the family confused and frightened. You can still see the damage on the outside of the home, a cardboard patch where the window was shattered by one of those bricks. The family inside said they've been left with thousands of dollars worth of damage and something much harder to replace: their sense of safety. Around 9:00 p.m. on January 19th, Sudesh Kulkarni and...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park or Oak Poop?

Sometimes I think I live in Oak Poop rather than Oak Park. I live in downtown Oak Park and walk around downtown and the village every day. I can’t believe how many times I have to dodge poop on the sidewalks. Yes, the sidewalks! I love dogs, but their two-legged friends aren’t doing their job.
OAK PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago Way w/John Kass: How faith, family, & friendship help heal the heart

Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/20/23): On this edition, John Kass takes us behind the scenes of his recent health ordeal, what his recovery has been like at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, and his faith has helped carry him through. Plus, veteran political guru at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast Thom Serafin joins John & Jeff Carlin to talk life, faith, & of course politics. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Chicago Man Jumps Into Lake Michigan In Single Digit Weather

Dan O'connor aka The Great Lake Jumper, has taken the plunge into Lake Michigan every day since June of 2020. That includes yesterday. The temperature high was 19 degrees! For the record, medical professionals advise not to do this...because ya know, it's dangerous AF.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

This is racially insensitive

I’m a trustee on the Oak Park Village Board. As a local courtesy, we don’t typically comment on incidents that occur in different local governments. However, an incident occurred that was so egregious that I can’t stay silent. A class was created with a racially insensitive title and description. The wording used was so obviously insensitive that many thought the screenshots were fake. No one expected this from an Oak Park government.
OAK PARK, IL

