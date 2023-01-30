Over the last two decades of my career as a tech founder and CEO, I've come to understand that success is determined by speed. It doesn't matter if it's first to market or being on top of innovation; whoever moves swiftly with knowledge will always be victorious. Ideas are important but what matters more is translating them into actionable products - like data! Data has real value which must be extracted quickly before its relevance fades away. Enterprises need immediate insight from their data for maximum efficiency and ROI, so there needs to be an answer for non-technical amateurs in addition to experts alike who require fast access without powerful programming toolsets at hand. Welcome to the era where we make real-time intelligence available inside everyone’s reach!

11 HOURS AGO