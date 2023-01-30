Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
3.3 Million Cyber-Attacks Hidden in Encrypted Traffic: Why Encryption for Network Security Is a Doubled-Edged Sword
The Fast Mode spoke to Adrian Belcher, Solutions Architect at Gigamon on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Adrian joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
thefastmode.com
Picocom, Antevia Networks Partner to Provide New Innovative 5G In-building Solutions
Picocom, the 5G Open RAN baseband semiconductor and software specialist, announced Antevia Networks has selected Picocom’s award-winning silicon technology to empower its new innovative 5G in-building solutions. The partnership combines Antevia Networks’ technology with Picocom’s latest generation 5G system-on-chip silicon to drive innovations to address the many challenges of...
thefastmode.com
Powering Network Edge ‘As-a-Service’ With DPI-Driven Traffic Intelligence Featured
The network edge processes terabytes of data every day as traffic from users and machines transits these nodes to access enterprise data, applications and services hosted on an array of on-premise and cloud infrastructure. It plays an important role in simplifying and accelerating traffic processing and access control, for seamless movement of information across the enterprise.
thefastmode.com
Infoblox Secures FedRAMP Compliance for its BloxOne Threat Defense Federal Cloud
Infoblox, the leader in cloud-first DNS management and security, announced that BloxOne® Threat Defense Federal Cloud has achieved the U.S. Government's FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, ensuring organizations are operating a SaaS platform with greater assurances for operational security, confidentiality, integrity and availability. The Infoblox BloxOne Threat Defense Federal Cloud is...
thefastmode.com
F5 Finds Visibility Gaps Exacerbate Cyberattacks, Pose Largest Challenge to Implementing TLS 1.3
The Fast Mode spoke to Sudhir Patamsetti, Director of Product Management of F5’s Distributed Cloud WAAP Offerings on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Sudhir joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
thefastmode.com
Underlying Infrastructure Will Be Key to Enabling the Metaverse to Reach Its Potential Featured
The metaverse is blending real and virtual worlds to enable people to get things done better and faster. More than just fun and games, this alternative universe promises to help improve the way manufactures build cars, take people in underprivileged parts of the world to locations they would not been able to go and allow researchers, students and other interested parties to experience history in a new, more immersive and exciting way, among other things.
thefastmode.com
eSIM-only iPhones are an Opportunity for Mobile Operators, if They Accept the Mindset Shift Featured
If you’re still thinking about eSIM as a side hustle, it’s time to change your focus. Whether it’s for wearables, IoT, or other edge use cases, most mobile operators have a way to offer their network via embedded SIM (eSIM), rather than traditional plastic SIM cards. However, until now - it hasn’t been the main event.
thefastmode.com
Mavenir, AMD to Collaborate on Open RAN to Build Industry Leading Radio Technology
Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud, announced new initiatives in collaboration with AMD to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) in their transition to cloud-native telecommunication networks. First, Mavenir and AMD have been collaborating in Open RAN to build...
thefastmode.com
MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform Now Available on AWS Marketplace
MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, announced that MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform (DCP) is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
thefastmode.com
BT, SPL Bring 5G to UK’s Hard-to-Reach Areas with New Antenna Technology
BT Group and Stratospheric Platforms (SPL) announced they will test delivering mobile coverage using an innovative new antenna technology, designed to be mounted on a High-Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) aircraft. The trials, being conducted at BT’s global R&D headquarters at Adastral Park, aim to provide a solution to one of...
thefastmode.com
Cohere Secures Funding from Bell Ventures for 5G & 6G Development
Cohere Technologies, the innovator of 4G/5G Universal Spectrum Multiplier software for RAN and Open RAN, and OTFS waveform for 6G, announced it has received investment funding from Bell Ventures, Bell Canada's corporate venture capital arm. Cohere Technologies has developed Universal Spectrum Multiplier (USM) software for existing networks and Open Radio...
thefastmode.com
Telekom Srbija Deploys a Nationwide LoRaWAN & NB-IoT with Actility & Teri Engineering
Telekom Srbija is working with its partners Teri Engineering and Actility to deploy a carrier-grade LoRaWAN® and NB-IoT networks within the country. Telekom Srbija is the largest telecom operator in Serbia, which provides services in the sphere of mobile and fixed telephony, internet, multimedia and digital. The LPWAN network...
thefastmode.com
Low-Code & Poly-Clouds in 2023 Featured
Over the last two decades of my career as a tech founder and CEO, I've come to understand that success is determined by speed. It doesn't matter if it's first to market or being on top of innovation; whoever moves swiftly with knowledge will always be victorious. Ideas are important but what matters more is translating them into actionable products - like data! Data has real value which must be extracted quickly before its relevance fades away. Enterprises need immediate insight from their data for maximum efficiency and ROI, so there needs to be an answer for non-technical amateurs in addition to experts alike who require fast access without powerful programming toolsets at hand. Welcome to the era where we make real-time intelligence available inside everyone’s reach!
thefastmode.com
Accedian Unveils New Intent-based Assurance Capabilities Built into the Skylight Platform
Accedian, a leader in performance analytics and end-user experience solutions, announced new intent-based assurance capabilities built into the Skylight platform. This innovation represents the next level of automated assurance, making Skylight the first platform to offer these capabilities on the market. Intent-based assurance provides the foundational visibility needed to drive intent-based networking and enable critical insights into network performance.One of the biggest challenges for communications service providers (CSPs) is the complexity of today’s networks and the stack-upon-stack of legacy systems, domains, and silos that don’t talk to one other. This isn’t sustainable with dynamic 5G services that have stringent performance requirements, nor with disaggregated cloud-native networks. Intent-based networking has tended to focus on service activation: configuring and provisioning devices based on intent. Intent-based networking, orchestration, end-to-end assurance, and service visibility need to go hand-in-hand.
thefastmode.com
Skyvera to Acquire BSS & Telecoms Solutions Business from STL
Skyvera announced that it has agreed to acquire the business support, monetization, networking, and analytics solutions business from STL (Sterlite Technologies Limited). The divestiture includes telecommunication software capabilities in BSS, monetization, and analytics for communications service providers worldwide. The purchase of the STL telecom products software assets is Skyvera’s 9th acquisition, establishing the company’s position as a “carve-out” specialist and emerging global acquirer of telecommunication software businesses. The transaction will occur via Skyvera’s Indian subsidiary and is expected to close subject to customary closing conditions.
thefastmode.com
NTT Announces Breakthrough Deployments of Green Cooling Tech in Indian data centres
NTT, a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, is committed to making the data centre space green and its latest initiative towards the cause is its breakthrough deployments of Liquid Immersion Cooling (LIC) and Direct Contact Liquid Cooling (DCLC) technologies. The company recently marked its first-such deployment and APAC’s...
thefastmode.com
Digital Transformation in Times of Economic Uncertainties Featured
Investment planning is never an easy task, but it is especially challenging in times of economic uncertainties. Currently, with a potential recession looming, everyone is looking into budgets, and checking opportunities to optimize, while still keeping up activity levels as much as possible. We spent the last 2,5 years in...
thefastmode.com
Orange Belgium Launches its Free Anti-spam Protection & Call Identification App
Orange Belgium announced the official Belgian launch of Orange Phone, a free anti-spam protection and call identification application available on iOS and Android. With cybercrime on the rise and phishing attacks becoming more advanced, Orange Belgium commits itself to making digital empowerment accessible to all Belgians via its new assistance app. Continuing to support its customers with cybersecurity, Orange Belgium also organises trainings and workshops at the Orange Digital Center and will host a new webinar on March 7th and 9th, in collaboration with cybersecurity experts in Belgium.
thefastmode.com
PLDT Protects 71 million Users with Gigamon Solution
Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, is providing the Philippines’ largest telecommunications company, PLDT, and its 71 million users, with secure and uninterrupted internet and telecom services. PLDT recognized the need to gain 100 percent visibility into its large and highly decentralised environment, with 400,000 assets scattered across the...
thefastmode.com
DOCOMO Tests Transmissive Metasurface on Window for 5G/6G
NTT DOCOMO announced that it has succeeded in what it believes to be the world's first trial of redirecting millimeter-band (28 GHz) radio waves coming from inside a building to the foot of the building outdoors by bending the radio waves with a film-shaped transmissive metasurface attached to a window surface.
Comments / 0