Orange Belgium announced the official Belgian launch of Orange Phone, a free anti-spam protection and call identification application available on iOS and Android. With cybercrime on the rise and phishing attacks becoming more advanced, Orange Belgium commits itself to making digital empowerment accessible to all Belgians via its new assistance app. Continuing to support its customers with cybersecurity, Orange Belgium also organises trainings and workshops at the Orange Digital Center and will host a new webinar on March 7th and 9th, in collaboration with cybersecurity experts in Belgium.

1 DAY AGO