Francis Ngannou Says He Has Been In Contact With Tyson Fury’s Team
It’s official! Francis Ngannou has vacated his position as the UFC Heavyweight Champion and shifted his focus toward the sport of boxing. Is he looking to slowly ease his way into the sport? No, he’s not. In fact, he has already set his sights on fighting for the heavyweight crown.
PFL Expands Partnership With Air Force Reserve
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has expanded its partnership with the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Through this deal, the Air Force Reserve will continue to serve as the presenting sponsor during PFL regular season events and championship bouts. Additionally, the league and its participants will continue to “work closely with Air Force Reserve to drive recruiting lead generation through a variety of initiatives.”
Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira IV Set For UFC 287
In 2022, a number of mixed martial arts champions lost their titles in exciting matches. Leon Edwards knocked out then-UFC Champion Kamaru Usman with less than a minute to go. Elsewhere, Larissa Pacheco shocked Kayla Harrison to win the PFL Lightweight Championship by decision. To top it all off, Alex Pereira stopped Israel Adesanya in the final round to claim the UFC Middleweight Championship.
