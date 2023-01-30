Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Migrants' refusal to leave New York hotel met with outrage: 'Absolutely insane'
Migrants protested in the streets of Hell's Kitchen after the city tried to move them to a new center at the Red Hook cruise terminal in Brooklyn, reports say.
Dana Plato: The Sad, Tragic Tale of the "Diff'rent Strokes" Star
The classic TV sitcom, Diff'rent Strokes, originally aired on NBC from 1978 to 1986. In the process, then-child actors Dana Plato, Todd Bridges, and Gary Coleman became television superstars.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Pete Duel's Tragic Death and the Demise of "Alias Smith and Jones"
He was one of the most handsome and talented actors on television. As one of the original stars of the ground-breaking 1970s ABC TV western, Alias Smith and Jones, Pete Duel made his mark in the entertainment industry.
John Wells Digs Deep For The Live Rendition Of ‘No Drugs In Heaven’
As fans of music, poetry, film, television and art, we ask a lot of creatives. We ask them to be prolific at the rate at which they release new music. We also ask that they deliver something new and exciting each time. To top it all off, we ask that they open up their hearts and voices to the highest degree in order to build a connection with the viewer or listener. Putting it plainly, it’s a lot to ask of any creative to meet those standards, but we are thankful when they do. Not too long ago, an artist out of the city of Baltimore by the name of John Wells delivered an incredibly in-depth track called “No Drugs In Heaven” that will damn near leave you in tears when you hear it.
Kehlani, Teyana Taylor & Brent Faiyaz To Headline Sol Blume Festival
On Friday, Chlöe and Daniel Caesar dropped new music to set the stage for the forthcoming projects. Not to mention, Ari Lennox also dropped a new visual and kicked off her tour with Alex Vaughn. With that lineup, it’s safe to say fans of R&B already won. However, their winning ways didn’t stop there.
Ness Julius Shares A Live Performance Of ‘Can’t Call It’
In any art form, there is no one thing that an artist must do. Whether it’s music, film, television, fine art or even poetry, there is the freedom to express yourself in any way that you see fit. Out in California, artists have taken this mantra and pushed it to the limit for decades, but this recent crop of acts has taken things in new directions. In one neighborhood, there may be BLXST fusing together Rap and R&B in a smooth way. Elsewhere, you may have India Shawn pulling together Soul and R&B in her own musical gumbo. Within this exciting and always evolving scene, one city, in particular, is often overlooked — Bakersfield. A rising talent out of the city by the name of Ness Julius is looking to change that for good.
Larry Wilmore Developing Late Night-Themed Comedy At ABC
Larry Wilmore is reportedly working on his next project at ABC. After launching Black-ish at ABC with Kenya Barris nearly a decade ago, Wilmore has returned to develop a comedy at the network called Lately. Per Deadline, the series will take a “behind-the-scenes look at the upstairs-downstairs dynamics of the people who work at a late-night talk show.”
Reuben Vincent Bares His Heart On ‘Love Is War’
Some artists stumble into the world of music. Others may find their way into the industry later in life after trying a few other things. Within a third group, there is a collection of artists who have been building a catalog of records since they were sitting in eighth-period English class. Queen City’s own Reuben Vincent is the latter. From the day he connected with 9th Wonder as a 16-year-old high school student, he has been building to the moment he would rap alongside North Carolina legend Rapsody and inking a deal with Roc Nation. This Friday, he crosses another item off of his checklist — releasing his debut studio LP, Love Is War.
Cordae Hints At Potential Joint EP With Anderson .Paak & J. Cole
There are few things that get people going quite like a joint mixtape or album with prominent artists and producers. In recent years, Drake has teamed up with Future to deliver What A Time To Be Alive and Lil’ Baby and Lil’ Durk dropped Voice of the Heroes. Not to be forgotten, Drake and 21 Savage dropped Her Loss late last year. Now, it appears that a new trio could be emerging.
Donald Glover, Janine Nabers Shares First Look At ‘Swarm’
It’s difficult to believe, but an era of television has come to an end. Shows like Queen Sugar, Power, Greenleaf, Empire, Black-ish, Insecure and Atlanta have all come to an end. However, the creative minds behind those popular series are still working. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has expanded the original Power series into an entire universe of television shows. Kenya Barris and company have also expanded Black-ish into Grown-ish. Not to mention, a Greenleaf spin-off is believed to be in the works while Issa Rae moves from Insecure to Rap Sh*t. With all of that going on, Donald Glover has also been hard at work with the follow-up to Atlanta. Today, fans got their hands on the first look of what he has been crafting with the likes of Chlöe Bailey, Dominique Fishback and even Malia Obama.
Netflix Renews ‘The Recruit’ For Second Season
The Recruit is returning to Netflix. The streaming giant has reportedly renewed the Noah Centineo-led series for a second season. “I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit. Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to ‘11’ in season two,” The Recruit Creator Alex Hawley said, per The Hollywood Reporter.
SZA’s ‘S.O.S’ Spends Seventh Straight Week Atop Billboard 200 Chart
The top of the Billboard 200 chart remains unchanged for a seventh consecutive week. In the week ending January 26, SZA moved 110,000 units of her sophomore studio LP, S.O.S. The December 2022 release becomes the first album from a female artist to top the chart for seven weeks since Taylor Swift’s Folklore did so in 2020. Furthermore, SZA’s latest LP becomes the first R&B album to spend its first seven weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart since Whitney Houston’s Whitney in 1987. Ultimately, Whitney ended up spending eleven weeks atop the chart.
defpen
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0