Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Flying Over the United States, Pentagon Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A suspected Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, U.S. officials said on Thursday, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The incident recalls...
US News and World Report
U.S. Fighter Jet Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon With Missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
US News and World Report
Italy's TIM Suffers Internet Connection Problems
ROME (Reuters) - Thousands of Telecom Italia (TIM) customers across Italy complained of internet outages and glitches on Sunday which the company blamed on problems with an international link. Users from the northern city of Milan to the Sicilian capital Palermo reported problems, with the issue mainly focused on fixed-line...
US News and World Report
At Least 24 Dead in Chile as Wildfires Expand; Foreign Help on the Way
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Firefighters were battled dozens of raging wildfires in Chile on Sunday, seeking to gain control of one of the country's worst natural disasters in years as the death toll rose to at least 24 with nearly 1,000 more injured. International help was set to arrive on Sunday...
US News and World Report
Italy Sounds Alarm on Large-Scale Computer Hacking Attack
ROME (Reuters) -Thousands of computer servers around the world have been targeted by a ransomware hacking attack, Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) said on Sunday, warning organisations to take action to protect their systems. The hacking attack sought to exploit a software vulnerability, ACN director general Roberto Baldoni told Reuters,...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Americanas Board to Remove Top Executives After Accounting Scandal
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA said on Friday its board had decided to remove three directors and three executives amid investigations over so-called accounting inconsistencies. Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded investment firm 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last month after disclosing "inconsistencies" in its...
US News and World Report
China Expresses Regret for Drifting Balloon That Alarmed U.S. Military, Leaders
China on Friday expressed regret for a large balloon that floated into American airspace, causing alarm among U.S. national security decision makers, saying it was a “civilian airship” that drifted off course. [. READ:. China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course ]. The Chinese...
US News and World Report
U.S. FDA Says India-Made Eye Drop Linked to Some Infections, Blindness and One Death
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against using an eye drop made in India that has been linked to the outbreak of a drug-resistant bacteria leading to adverse events in at least 55 patients in the United States including infections, blindness and one death.
US News and World Report
U.S. Pauses Activity at Three Airports for 'National Security Effort' Amid Questions About Chinese Spy Balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort." The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the...
US News and World Report
Washington Weighing Deploying Medium-Range Missiles to U.S. Forces in Japan -Sankei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Washington has suggested deploying medium-range missiles in Japan as part of a plan to bolster defences against China along the East and South China Seas, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday citing unidentified people involved with U.S.-Japan relations. The deployment to U.S. forces in Japan may include...
US News and World Report
Latvia Says Traders Use Turkey, Kazakhstan, Armenia to Dodge Russia Sanctions
VILNIUS (Reuters) - Traders are using Turkey, Kazakhstan and Armenia to evade European Union sanctions on Russia in a tactic that breaches these countries' compliance with the bloc's embargo, Latvia's prime minister said on Friday. Krisjanis Karins made the assertion following talks with counterparts from fellow EU members Estonia and...
US News and World Report
Earthquake of Magnitude 5.9 Strikes Eastern New Guinea Region– EMSC
(Reuters) -A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Eastern New Guinea region on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 104 km (64 miles) below the Earth's surface, the EMSC said, revising an earlier report that put the depth at 109 km. There were no...
US News and World Report
U.S. Antitrust Agency Preparing Lawsuit Against Amazon - WSJ
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon's businesses the FTC would target and the timing of any...
US News and World Report
Tesla Raises Model Y Prices by $1,000 After U.S. Relaxes Tax Credit Terms
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc raised prices in the United States of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, by $1,000 after the government raised the ceiling on the price of crossover electric vehicles eligible for tax credits. Tesla increased the price of the Model Y Long Range to $54,990, and the...
US News and World Report
Lula's Latest Attack on Brazil's Central Bank Weighs on Markets
BRASILIA (Reuters) -A new wave of criticism from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his Cabinet against the central bank weighed on financial markets on Friday, which were also reeling from surprisingly strong U.S. employment data. Lula resumed an offensive against the central bank in a Thursday TV...
US News and World Report
Adani Crisis Ignites Indian Contagion Fears, Credit Warnings
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Financial contagion fears spread in India on Friday as the Adani Group's crisis worsened, with ratings agency Moody's warning the conglomerate may struggle to raise capital and S&P cutting the outlook on two of its businesses. Chaotic scenes in both houses of India's parliament led to...
Comments / 0