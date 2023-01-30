ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Flying Over the United States, Pentagon Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A suspected Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, U.S. officials said on Thursday, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The incident recalls...
MONTANA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Fighter Jet Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon With Missile

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
ALASKA STATE
US News and World Report

Italy's TIM Suffers Internet Connection Problems

ROME (Reuters) - Thousands of Telecom Italia (TIM) customers across Italy complained of internet outages and glitches on Sunday which the company blamed on problems with an international link. Users from the northern city of Milan to the Sicilian capital Palermo reported problems, with the issue mainly focused on fixed-line...
US News and World Report

Italy Sounds Alarm on Large-Scale Computer Hacking Attack

ROME (Reuters) -Thousands of computer servers around the world have been targeted by a ransomware hacking attack, Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) said on Sunday, warning organisations to take action to protect their systems. The hacking attack sought to exploit a software vulnerability, ACN director general Roberto Baldoni told Reuters,...
US News and World Report

Brazil's Americanas Board to Remove Top Executives After Accounting Scandal

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA said on Friday its board had decided to remove three directors and three executives amid investigations over so-called accounting inconsistencies. Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded investment firm 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last month after disclosing "inconsistencies" in its...
US News and World Report

U.S. FDA Says India-Made Eye Drop Linked to Some Infections, Blindness and One Death

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against using an eye drop made in India that has been linked to the outbreak of a drug-resistant bacteria leading to adverse events in at least 55 patients in the United States including infections, blindness and one death.
US News and World Report

U.S. Pauses Activity at Three Airports for 'National Security Effort' Amid Questions About Chinese Spy Balloon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort." The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
US News and World Report

Latvia Says Traders Use Turkey, Kazakhstan, Armenia to Dodge Russia Sanctions

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Traders are using Turkey, Kazakhstan and Armenia to evade European Union sanctions on Russia in a tactic that breaches these countries' compliance with the bloc's embargo, Latvia's prime minister said on Friday. Krisjanis Karins made the assertion following talks with counterparts from fellow EU members Estonia and...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.9 Strikes Eastern New Guinea Region– EMSC

(Reuters) -A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Eastern New Guinea region on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 104 km (64 miles) below the Earth's surface, the EMSC said, revising an earlier report that put the depth at 109 km. There were no...
US News and World Report

U.S. Antitrust Agency Preparing Lawsuit Against Amazon - WSJ

(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon's businesses the FTC would target and the timing of any...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Tesla Raises Model Y Prices by $1,000 After U.S. Relaxes Tax Credit Terms

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc raised prices in the United States of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, by $1,000 after the government raised the ceiling on the price of crossover electric vehicles eligible for tax credits. Tesla increased the price of the Model Y Long Range to $54,990, and the...
US News and World Report

Lula's Latest Attack on Brazil's Central Bank Weighs on Markets

BRASILIA (Reuters) -A new wave of criticism from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his Cabinet against the central bank weighed on financial markets on Friday, which were also reeling from surprisingly strong U.S. employment data. Lula resumed an offensive against the central bank in a Thursday TV...
US News and World Report

Adani Crisis Ignites Indian Contagion Fears, Credit Warnings

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Financial contagion fears spread in India on Friday as the Adani Group's crisis worsened, with ratings agency Moody's warning the conglomerate may struggle to raise capital and S&P cutting the outlook on two of its businesses. Chaotic scenes in both houses of India's parliament led to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy