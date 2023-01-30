ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I used to pretend to be much cooler than I was’: Fearne Cotton’s honest playlist

By Elle Hunt
 3 days ago
Fearne Cotton Photograph: Thomas Wood

The first single I ever bought
Jason Donovan – Sealed With a Kiss. Me and my best friend Becky were completely obsessed with him. And now I see him on the school run nearly every day. But asking for an autograph could be pushing the boundaries.

My karaoke go-to

Abba – Dancing Queen. I love singing, but I’ve only done karaoke twice. It terrifies me. One time I was absolutely shitfaced with Greg James, and – this is how drunk I was – we chose Adele’s Rolling in the Deep. And he filmed it, so he’s got that footage somewhere. The other time was with my best mate. Only two participants took part, and we won with Dancing Queen. I’d probably do that one again.

The song I inexplicably know every lyric to
Spice Girls – Wannabe. Those words are just locked in there for life. No matter how many pin codes I try to put into my brain, that song will be at the forefront.

The song I put on at a party

Britney Spears – Toxic. I have DJed at many a party over the years, and there’s a huge list of songs that go down well, but if I am with my best friends and I put on Toxic, they are very happy. After a couple of margaritas, you can grab anything and pretend it’s a snake and you’re in the video.

The song I want played at my funeral
Ludovico Einaudi – Campfire (Day 4). He’s the best pianist on the planet. He’s become trendy but I’ve been obsessed with him for years. Campfire (Day 4) is so gorgeous and evokes all sorts of emotions. Obviously I want everyone at my funeral to be crying, and it brings up a deep sadness – but it’s also quite hopeful.

The song I can’t help singing

Ace of Base – The Sign. That’s because I’ve just recorded my Sounds of the 90s show again this week – 90s songs are so catchy. I get a song stuck in my head for a day and keep singing it on a loop.

The song I pretend to hate that I secretly like
David Gray – This Year’s Love. I definitely used to pretend to be much cooler than I was. I think at Radio 1 you had to not like David Gray, because that was very Radio 2. I absolutely love David Gray but you wouldn’t admit to it back in the day. I don’t get why: when you listen back to that White Ladder album, it’s bloody good.

My actual favourite song
Elton John – Rocket Man. I still feel utterly euphoric every time I hear it. It’s not an unusual or quirky, arty, unknown song but, for me, it’s one that guarantees happiness.

Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place app is available now.

