Laundries' attorney added as a defendant in Petito case

SARASOTA — Steven Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, is now a co-defendant in a lawsuit filed by the parents of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, Sarasota County court records show.

A circuit judge recently ruled Bertolino, a New York attorney representing Brian Laundrie, 23, and his parents Chris and Roberta, has been added to the civil lawsuit for distress and mental anguish filed last year by Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt.

Joseph Petito and Schmidt claim they reached out to Brian Laundrie’s parents in late August 2021 after Gabby Petito, 22, disappeared while she and Brian Laundrie were on a cross-country trip. Laundrie returned to his parent’s North Port home without Petito in September 2021.

At no time did Chris and Roberta Laundrie speak to Gabby Petito’s parents after she went missing, the lawsuit claims.

Schmidt contends Roberta Laundrie wouldn’t answer the phone. Schmidt called the North Port Police Department asking for an officer to check if Gabby Petito was at the Laundries’ home.

When the Laundries answered the door, they gave the officer their attorney, Bertolino’s, business card and directed questions to him.

Shortly after, during a nationwide search for Petito, Bertolino issued a statement on the couple’s behalf saying they hoped she would be found alive.

That statement, Petito’s parents say in the lawsuit, caused them “mental suffering and anguish” at the time they were looking for their daughter in September 2021.

Gabby Petito’s body was found in late September. It was believed she died in late August after she stopped calling to check in with her mother. Brian Laundrie was reported missing by Bertolino on the week of Sept. 17, 2021.

Brian Laundrie died by suicide.

His remains were found in a Sarasota County preserve several miles from his parent’s home along with a note saying he killed Gabby Petito.

During a recent court hearing, Matt Luka, the attorney for the Laundries’ civil trial, argued neither they nor Bertolino released the statement about Petito’s disappearance in a malicious manner.

“He (Bertolino) is the agent on behalf of the Laundries,” Luka said.

He said Petito’s parents suggest Laundrie’s parents and Bertolino are liable as individuals.

“If Mr. Bertolino simply acted as the agent, he certainly wouldn’t have this heightened mental state (malice toward Gabby’s family)...On the flip side, if Mr. Bertolino did have this heightened state, then the Laundries wouldn’t,” Luka said. “Mr. Bertolino would have stepped outside his role as their attorney. If the Laundries were relying upon his advice, then they could not have this heightened mental state and not been liable in that circumstance. That greatly changes the case for the Laundries.”

Petito’s attorney, Patrick Reilly, argued the couple could add Bertolino to the case against the Laundries without compromising Bertolino’s attorney confidentiality relationship with the Laundries, as Luka suggested.

Outside the courthouse, Reilly said the judge was right in allowing Bertolino to be named as a defendant in the lawsuit, in which Petito’s parents contend the Laundries knew Gabby Petito was dead at the time Bertolino’s statement was released.

“They are happy with the judge’s decision,” Reilly said. “They’ve been through a lot. The statements made by Mr. Bertolino sometimes were hurtful to them. It still haunts them. Gabby’s birthday is coming up in March and it’s a difficult time for them.”

Luka said he expects Bertolino, who has 20 days to respond, will file a motion to dismiss the case. Luka said the Laundries will also “renew” the motion to dismiss.

“It’s a very challenging situation,” Luka told reporters after the hearing. “It’s unusual that a client and their attorney are either charged with a crime or sued together. Although Brian is deceased, his testimony to Mr. Bertolino lives on. The Laundries may not want to testify against Mr. Bertolino because he was their attorney. It puts them in an impossible situation where Mr. Bertolino can never testify because of everything he knew.”

The trial is set for Aug. 14, but it is expected to be delayed pending a request for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s findings in the case. The FBI took over the case from North Port Police after Petito’s parents explained she was on a cross-country trip when she went missing.

Her remains were found on federal park land in Utah.

Attorneys for both couples say they cannot do depositions without the FBI’s findings. Luka said the couples likely won’t be in the same room together until the trial begins.