ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NC

RIverside suffers setback at Bertie

By Gene Motley
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFoTZ_0kVmyFoN00

For The Enterprise

WINDSOR - Bertie High’s boys varsity team tightened their hold on first place in the 1A Four Rivers Conference race here Jan. 24 with a 78-48 win over Riverside.

Nine Bertie players dressed out and all nine scored as the Falcons scored 21 points apiece in the first two quarters for a 42-24 halftime advantage.

Riverside led 6-5 on back-to-back triples by Tyler Whitehurst. In fact, the junior sharpshooter scored the Knights’ first 14 points, but by then they trailed by 10 to the Falcons, 24-14.

From their one-point deficit, Bertie reeled off 14 unanswered for a 19-6 advantage forcing Riverside coach Bobby Williams to call a time-out.

Whitehurst broke the string, but the Knights were still down 21-8 after one period of play.

After seeing their lead cut to 10 (24-14), the Falcons reeled off 10 more in a row for a 20-point advantage (34-14). Whitehurst hit a free throw for Riverside, but Bertie scored the last six and carried a 42-15 lead into halftime thanks to a 10-point first half from Zymiere Dempsey.

Bertie switched their pressure defense opening the second half and Riverside was able to penetrate more. But poor Knights’ shooting, thanks to the Falcon defense and rebounding, held the visitors at bay. Still, the deficit grew to 18 after three quarters, 58-30.

Bertie only won the scoring margin by three points (36-to-33) in the second half, but closed it out with a 20-point fourth led by Zylee Bazemore, who led the Bertie scoring with 13.

Tyquan Holley, with a couple of crowd-pleasing and twisting lay-ups, accounted for a dozen more, while Dempsey and Jah’Kelvin Rascoe added 10 each. Trevon Halloran had nine with six points apiece for Kye Pillmon-Holley, Tayvien Ward, Jonathan Deaver and Jayza Lee.

The win put Bertie (15-3, 9-0 Four Rivers) two games up on second-place Washington County while Riverside (11-7, 6-3) fell to fourth, a half-game behind Gates County.

Bertie girls complete sweep

Simone Williams only had two points in the fourth quarter, but they were the biggest points of the game as they helped seal a 38-35 win for the Bertie girls over Riverside.

It gave the Lady Falcons a season sweep of their Martin County rivals, and earned the Baby Blue-and-White their fourth win in their last six games after they began the season 0-8.

Held scoreless in the first quarter, Williams exploded for nine of her team-high 13 points in the second, staking Bertie to an 18-17 lead at halftime after they trailed 7-4 through the first eight minutes.

But Riverside roared back with 14 points of their own in the third quarter, led by four points from Bailey Hughes.

It was also Hughes’ put-back lay-up in the fourth that helped the Lady Knights regain the lead with four-plus minutes remaining, 33-32. She would lead her team in scoring with 10 points on the night.

However, spotty foul shooting (6-of-12) by Bertie was enough to keep them on the heels of their rivals, though it almost cost them the game.

After an exchange of baskets, Riverside was ahead 35-34, but would miss the second of a one-and-one at the line with 29 seconds left.

Bertie’s Alexia Dickerson grabbed the rebound and fired up court to Williams who laid it in and sent the Falcon fans, part of a sellout crowd, into a frenzy. Bertie would add two more free throws on separate trips to the line for the final three-point win.

Bertie (4-10, 4-3) had games later against Gates County and Tarboro while Riverside (2-6, 2-12) faced the same two opponents home-and-away.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer

Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
SNOW HILL, NC
WRAL News

North Pitt 5-star junior PG Zamareya Jones is worth traveling to see

Bethel, N.C. — North Pitt High School junior Zamareya Jones is a 5-star prospect in the class of 2024 according to ESPN's HoopGurlz national rankings. The 5-foot-8 point guard has an advanced understanding of the game and the skills to go with it. You'll often find her sending pinpoint passes up the length of the floor twisting defenders around with only a couple of sharp dribbles. She shoots efficiently and her finishes are dynamic. Everything looks like it comes easy to her.
BETHEL, NC
WNCT

Hope is Alive opens men’s recovery home in Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Greenville has gained a men’s recovery home through Hope is Alive Ministries. It follows a program that is led by individuals who have also overcome addiction. The home held a grand opening celebration on Jan. 28. “The mission of Hope is Alive is to radically change the lives of drug addicts, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Former weatherman, ‘WITNey the Hobo’ Dick Ellis dead at 78

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fixture at WITN back in the 1960s has passed away. Dick Ellis died Saturday at the VA Medical Center in Durham. He was 78. A native of Wilson, at age 19, Ellis began his television career as the 11:00 p.m. weatherman at WITN. He was the youngest person doing the weather on TV at the time.
DURHAM, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Nikita Rodman

Nikita H. Rodman is the owner and operator of Washington’s Divine Sister’s Beauty Salon, an establishment which prides itself on helping clients look their best for any occasion. “There’s nothing better than helping someone that comes into my shop wanting to look their best,” Rodman says. “There are...
WASHINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

History for Lunch program to cover P.W. Moore High

Dr. Glen Bowman at Elizabeth City State University is to present information about academics and athletics at Elizabeth City’s P.W. Moore High School between 1934 and 1954 during the Feb. 15 History for Lunch at the Museum of the Albemarle. The program, “Progress & Growth: P.W. Moore High School,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
GREENVILLE, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

E.W. Wyatt student brings weapon to school Thursday in Emporia

A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day. This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
EMPORIA, VA
WITN

Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man

The benefits millions of Americans received during the pandemic will soon come to an end. After nearly 3 years, the COVID-19 state of emergency will soon be ending. President Biden announced Monday he intends to stop it in may, which will impact benefits for millions of Americans, including folks here in the East.
WHITAKERS, NC
cbs17

Wreck leads to arrest of Wilson man in stolen-vehicle spree

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man involved in an early Saturday morning wreck has been charged in connection with the theft of two vehicles. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that officers responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Tarboro and Garner streets at 1:35 a.m. Saturday.
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Housing developments coming to Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Town of Winterville is growing. There are nine development projects either under construction or preparing for construction to start. It’s all being done to match the steady population growth of that part of Pitt County. Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Winterville, Stephen Penn, said Pitt County’s growth is a […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Recycling pickup in Greenville put on hold

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. Those with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which conducts recycling services, say they’re having maintenance issues with their equipment. “We’ve had a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

William Mark Cartwright, Sr of Elizabeth City, January 27

William Mark Cartwright, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born on December 21, 1955 to Alma Trueblood Cartwright and the late John C. Cartwright. Mark retired from the Department of Defense where he held the position of Chief Test Engineer. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing the shores of the Outer Banks and hunting. Mark had an affinity for sports and always looked forward to watching the North Carolina Tar Heels play ball. Some called Mark “Blindman”; he was considered an all-around good guy and well-liked by all who knew him.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
797
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy