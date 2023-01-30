ECU's Thompson to be enshrined in state HOF

Former East Carolina women’s basketball great Rosie Thompson was one of 15 individuals chosen earlier this week to be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class.

Thompson is the lone ECU women’s basketball player to see her number retired and is the program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder. She went on to coach the team and later work in administration in the athletics department.

The N.C. hall’s latest class will be enshrined during the 59th annual Induction Celebration on April 21 at the Raleigh Convention Center. A news conference will be held earlier that day at 2 p.m. at the convention center.

Other members of the class include Rick Barnes, Jason Brown, Jeff Davis, Donald Evans, Tom Fazio, Ellen Griffin, Tom Higgins, Clarkston Hines, Bob “Stonewall” Jackson, Trudi Lacey, Ronald Rogers, John Sadri, Jerry Stackhouse and Curtis Strange. Their planned induction will bring the total number of inductees to 400.

Thompson was inducted into the ECU Hall of Fame in 1990 for her accomplishments on the hardwood, where she topped the Pirates’ all-time lists in points (2,352), points per game (20.8), rebounds (1,183) and rebounds per game (10.8), averaging a double-double for her career from 1976-1980.

On Feb. 9, 1980, during her senior year, East Carolina hosted “Rosie Thompson Night” for a game against George Mason where Thompson’s No. 10 jersey was officially retired. Letters of commendation were read by N.C. Governor Jim Hunt and U.S. Senators Jesse Helms and Robert Morgan at the event.

A four-time All-NCAIAW honoree and one-time NCAIAW Player of the Year, Thompson joined the ECU staff as an assistant coach in 1987 before being named the team’s head coach in 1992, a role she held until the spring of 1995 when she resigned to become ECU’s senior woman administrator.

Thompson retired at the end of 2014 after nearly 40 years of association with the university.

Thompson joins fellow ECU Hall of Fame members Ronnie Barnes, Charlie Adams, Carlester Crumpler, Paul Gay, Bobby Hodges, Leora “Sam” Jones, Earl Smith, Clarence Stasavich, Jerry Tolley,along with Terry Holland (former ECU athletics director), Dr. Jerry McGee (ECU Distinguished Alumnus), Jerry McGee (former ECU head coach), Henry Trevathan (ECU alumnus, former ECU assistant coach), Caulton Tudor (ECU alumnus), George Whitfield (ECU alumnus, former ECU assistant coach) and Kay Yow (late alumna) as members of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

Banquet ticket information is available by visiting https://www.ncshof.org/ or by dialing (919) 845-3455.

-- ECU Media Relations