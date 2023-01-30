Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Related
A Mexican Woman Revealed The 'Best' Tacos In Austin & So Many Locals Are Agreeing With Her
Tacos are one of the most beloved dishes by Texans, and with so many iterations of them offered by local taquerias and restaurants, it can be hard to find "the best ones out there." One Mexican woman living in Texas took it to her TikTok account to reveal her fave...
tourcounsel.com
Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
Austin bakery ranked among best croissants in America by Food & Wine
DALLAS (KDAF) – There’s never a bad time to get some pastries in your diet, and one of the best pastries in all the world, is a croissant. The end of the month is here and that means it’s time to celebrate croissants as Monday, January 30 is National Croissant Day! “Let’s face it, everything is better with butter in it.
tinyhousetalk.com
Park Model Tiny Home with Option for Lot Rent in Liberty Hill, Texas
This 399-square-foot park model tiny house is called the “Monarca Kendall 1/1” — it has a ground-floor bedroom and a bedroom loft with access via a staircase. The bathroom has a stunning walk-in tile shower and there’s a lot of storage in the kitchen. The covered front porch, however, is this home’s most remarkable feature. There are a number of land lease options in the area if you’re interested. It’s for sale for $65K in Liberty Hill, Texas.
papercitymag.com
Famed Chef Is Opening a New Austin Restaurant With a Serious Spanish Twist In the City’s Hot New Hotel — Luminaire Is Here
An array of grilled Delgado chops will be served per piece at Luminaire. (Photo by Caresse Sassman) Something new is coming to downtown Austin. It’s a sparkling modern restaurant set in an area rich in history. As the Hyatt Centric rolls onto Congress Avenue, it is bringing along one famous chef and his newest food hotspot. PaperCity caught up with Chef Steve McHugh for a sneak peek of what’s in store at Luminaire.
Austin Chronicle
These Restaurants Have 86’d Service Today
Local dining spots shutter themselves against the weather. Because, if a certain number of staff and/or customers are killed or incapacitated in a motorcrash, what’s the point in running a food-mongering community hub at all. We mean, that’s what it comes down to, right?. And this day’s rain...
Ominous Video: Austin Power Transformer Blows, Briefly Lighting The Sky Bright Orange
The ice in Austin today is extremely bad. There are dozens of videos circulating around TikTok of everything from cars crashing into one another on the freeway, to insanely huge icicles, and all of the frozen things in between. Over 100,000 people are currently without power right now. Austin is...
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars during this week's ice storm.
thedailytexan.com
Austin rental market relatively uncompetitive, study finds
Austin has one of the least competitive renting markets in Texas, a result of a 2.9% increase in apartment buildings last year, according to a study analyzing 2022 renting markets. The Austin market, which includes surrounding cities such as Round Rock, San Marcos and Cedar Park, ranks as the sixth...
Custom gift company in Georgetown expands business
Summers Made recently expanded its store at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1155. (Courtesy Georgetown Chamber of Commerce) Summers Made recently expanded its business at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1155, Georgetown, opening a new, added space Jan. 18. The company, owned by Mark Summers, specializes in creating custom merchandise...
SMH! Restaurant Known for Terrible Service Headed to Austin, Texas
I’ve heard of restaurants like these in various locations across the country, in fact there are some already set up in the great state of Texas. But it sounds like a new Karen is soon coming to the Austin, Texas area. Karen’s Diner is set up almost identical to...
Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining closed in Lakeway
Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining closed in Lakeway in December. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining closed its location at 3509 N. RM 620, Austin, in December. The restaurant opened in Lakeway in 2018 after replacing Hudson's on the Bend in the same location. Hudson's on the...
Which local governments, businesses opened or closed Tuesday
As wintry conditions and icy roadways coat Central Texas, several local governments and employers have closed offices. Here's a look at those closures happening throughout the greater Austin area.
8 Texas Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Bright Flashes Light Up Austin Skies as 85,000 Left Without Power
Flashes of blue and red light were seen in Austin, Texas, as the city contends with freezing conditions.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
Map: Austin traffic incidents skyrocket, see where they’re happening
With freezing rain icing roads across Central Texas, traffic incidents to skyrocketed across the Austin metro area Tuesday and Wednesday morning. See where they are happening here.
LIST: Central Texas schools announce cancellations amid Winter Storm Warning
AUSTIN, Texas — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the majority of the Central Texas area until noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1. This weather will create the potential for black ice on roads, overnight lows in the 30s and freezing rain. As a result of the weather,...
Austin Energy calls for aid as over 130,000 outages persist across city
It is not possible to give an estimated power restoration times.
Austin-area hospitals lose power, running on generators
AUSTIN, Texas — At least three Austin-area hospitals lost power amid icy weather on Wednesday and had to rely on generator power. In a statement around 3:15 p.m., Ascension said Ascension Seton Northwest was operating on generators due to the extreme weather conditions. The hospital remains operational with minimal impact to patient care, Ascension said.
Comments / 0