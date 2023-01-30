ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
Austin bakery ranked among best croissants in America by Food & Wine

DALLAS (KDAF) – There’s never a bad time to get some pastries in your diet, and one of the best pastries in all the world, is a croissant. The end of the month is here and that means it’s time to celebrate croissants as Monday, January 30 is National Croissant Day! “Let’s face it, everything is better with butter in it.
Park Model Tiny Home with Option for Lot Rent in Liberty Hill, Texas

This 399-square-foot park model tiny house is called the “Monarca Kendall 1/1” — it has a ground-floor bedroom and a bedroom loft with access via a staircase. The bathroom has a stunning walk-in tile shower and there’s a lot of storage in the kitchen. The covered front porch, however, is this home’s most remarkable feature. There are a number of land lease options in the area if you’re interested. It’s for sale for $65K in Liberty Hill, Texas.
Famed Chef Is Opening a New Austin Restaurant With a Serious Spanish Twist In the City’s Hot New Hotel — Luminaire Is Here

An array of grilled Delgado chops will be served per piece at Luminaire. (Photo by Caresse Sassman) Something new is coming to downtown Austin. It’s a sparkling modern restaurant set in an area rich in history. As the Hyatt Centric rolls onto Congress Avenue, it is bringing along one famous chef and his newest food hotspot. PaperCity caught up with Chef Steve McHugh for a sneak peek of what’s in store at Luminaire.
These Restaurants Have 86’d Service Today

Local dining spots shutter themselves against the weather. Because, if a certain number of staff and/or customers are killed or incapacitated in a motorcrash, what’s the point in running a food-mongering community hub at all. We mean, that’s what it comes down to, right?. And this day’s rain...
Austin rental market relatively uncompetitive, study finds

Austin has one of the least competitive renting markets in Texas, a result of a 2.9% increase in apartment buildings last year, according to a study analyzing 2022 renting markets. The Austin market, which includes surrounding cities such as Round Rock, San Marcos and Cedar Park, ranks as the sixth...
Custom gift company in Georgetown expands business

Summers Made recently expanded its store at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1155. (Courtesy Georgetown Chamber of Commerce) Summers Made recently expanded its business at 3883 E. University Ave., Ste. 1155, Georgetown, opening a new, added space Jan. 18. The company, owned by Mark Summers, specializes in creating custom merchandise...
Austin-area hospitals lose power, running on generators

AUSTIN, Texas — At least three Austin-area hospitals lost power amid icy weather on Wednesday and had to rely on generator power. In a statement around 3:15 p.m., Ascension said Ascension Seton Northwest was operating on generators due to the extreme weather conditions. The hospital remains operational with minimal impact to patient care, Ascension said.
