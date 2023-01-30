ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automakers Nissan of Japan, Renault of France say mutual cross-shareholdings will become equal at 15%

TOKYO (AP) — Automakers Nissan of Japan, Renault of France say mutual cross-shareholdings will become equal at 15%.

Tokyo Olympic bribery scandal rolls on; company apologizes

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese company embroiled in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic corruption scandal said Thursday it would strengthen oversight to prevent further wrongdoing. Kadokawa “seriously betrayed public trust,” company president Takeshi Natsuno said. He bowed deeply with two other executives to show remorse in a news conference.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
EU assembly lifts immunity of 2 lawmakers linked to scandal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament on Thursday removed the protective immunity of two lawmakers linked to one of the bloc’s biggest-ever corruption scandals, paving the way for them to be questioned by Belgian investigators. In a show of hands, the assembly voted overwhelmingly to lift...
Global report highlights link between corruption, violence

BERLIN (AP) — Most of the world continues to fail to fight corruption with 95 % of countries having made little to no progress since 2017, a closely watched study by an anti-graft organization found Tuesday. Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index, which measures the perception of public sector...
British Gas sorry its agents broke into customers’ homes

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. energy regulator said Thursday it is investigating revelations that debt-collectors working for British Gas broke into customers’ homes to install prepay gas meters that left vulnerable people at risk of having their heat cut off. British Gas’ parent company, Centrica PLC, said it...
Hong Kong woos tourists with air tickets and vouchers

Hong Kong (AP) — Hong Kong will give away air tickets and vouchers to woo tourists back to the international financial hub, racing to catch up with other popular travel destinations in a fierce regional competition. During the pandemic, the city largely aligned itself with mainland China’s “zero-COVID” strategy...
European Central Bank set to outdo Fed with half-point hike

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is set for another large interest rate increase to fight painfully high inflation even after the U.S. Federal Reserve slowed its pace, a divergence that underlines Europe’s later start and could speed the euro’s rebound from recent lows against the dollar. ECB President Christine Lagarde has made clear that a rate hike of half a percentage point is in the offing at the bank’s meeting Thursday “and possibly at the one after that, and possibly thereafter.” The Bank of England also was expected to go big with a half-point hike Thursday, contrasting with the Fed’s decision Wednesday to slow its pace to a quarter-point. The ECB started raising rates in July, four months after the Fed did, and from lower levels — including below zero for one of its key benchmarks. That means Europe’s bank may have further to go before it feels rates are high enough to cool off inflation — even though economic growth has slowed.
Adani scraps $2.5B share sale after fraud claims hit stock

NEW DELHI (AP) — Embattled Indian billionaire Gautam Adani said Thursday his conglomerate will review its plans for raising capital after calling off his flagship company’s $2.5 billion share offering following the loss of tens of billions of dollars in market value due to claims of fraud by a U.S.-based short-selling firm.
Bank of England poised for big rate hike to tame inflation

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by as much as half a percentage point Thursday as it seeks to tame the double-digit inflation fueling a cost-of-living crisis, public-sector strikes and fears of recession. The move would push the U.K.’s key rate to...
TrackMan: Jeppe Kristian Wins Round 2 of Next Golf Tour

VEDBÆK, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Closing with a pair of birdies, Jeppe Kristian of Denmark carded an 8-under 64 at Marco Simone to win Round 2 of the NEXT Golf Tour Powered by TrackMan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005451/en/ Jeppe Kristian Wins Round 2 of Next Golf Tour (Graphic: Business Wire)
