Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming
DETROIT – Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier, leading company officials to say the automaker's costs are too high and to pledge more belt-tightening this year. CEO Jim Farley said Ford should have done better last year, and it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine
FRANKFURT – Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine. The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the Group of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
G-7, Europe reach deal for price cap on Russian diesel
BRUSSELS – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that industrialized countries in the Group of Seven are imposing a price cap on refined Russian oil products such as diesel and kerosene, as part of a coalition that includes Australia and a tentative agreement from the European Union. The...
Comments / 0