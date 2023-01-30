ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Dolls can pay for...

By Mark Rutledge Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTBNN_0kVmwPkV00

I ran across some old columns recently from the years when my daughters and my capacity for coming up with column ideas were similarly small.

The headlines on those installments from the early to mid-2000s revealed that three little girls were largely responsible for my continued employment.

Now that those girls are grown and out of the house, they don’t appear in this space nearly as often. One of the old columns, however, is interesting in light of more recent events — namely that my oldest daughter, Carly, has graduated from college.

To say that I’m very proud of Carly’s educational success would be a massive understatement.

Any frustration or setbacks that she might have experienced along the way are nothing compared to my own struggles toward finishing a degree. I will not elaborate except to admit that I walked the college stage a full 10 years after completing high school.

I was a late bloomer at higher education. But to my credit, I was smart enough to postpone also the prospect of having a family. The other side of the older-dad coin is that I’m near retirement age and still putting kids through college.

The October 2005 column that inspired this one was published about eight weeks after Hurricane Katrina had devastated New Orleans and the surrounding area. The column was taking exception to a news report projecting a poor season for holiday toy sales due to the storm.

My tongue-in-cheek position was that, based on my experience as a father of young children, there were too many toys in the world already and that one slow season was not likely to make a dent in that reality.

Oh, how times change. The situation now is that there are too many cars in my world, none of which are toys. Keeping reliable wheels under college-age daughters makes the concept of too many toys seem like, well, child’s play.

With mom and dad sharing some of the expense, all three of our girls work and are making payments on the cars they drive. That helps.

Carly’s vehicle, however, is not holding up well. It has been good for about six months between expensive repairs — one of which is underway at this writing.

Between scholarships and Tennessee’s excellent free-tuition opportunities, paying for college has actually not been much more difficult than paying for cars and car repairs. I can be thankful for that.

Still, the day is near when my daughter will land a job earning as much or more than her old man (she did not major in the humanities). I dream of her buying and paying for a newer, more reliable automobile.

Meanwhile, the search is on for how to cover current repair costs. That old column gave me an idea — hopefully good for more than just filling this space.

I mentioned in the column how playthings have a limited shelf life in the eyes of children — except when it comes to collectible toys kept high on a shelf.

At that time, we had several boxes of expensive, collectible dolls kept high on a shelf. They were yearly Christmas presents from grandma, a tradition that her mother had begun when my sisters were growing up.

“I want to play with that doll,” I quoted Carly saying in 2005 after she had climbed the shelves to retrieve one of the collectible dolls.

“Honey, that’s not a doll,” I wrote at the end of the column. “That’s your college education.”

It occurs to me that those Christmas dolls — which now live in our attic — might be pretty good at fixing cars.

Comments / 0

Related
Abby Joseph

Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom

When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
The Perquimans Weekly

Writer's block...

As I sit here on this Monday morning trying to decide what to write my column about, I have come to a block in my mind. I keep trying to run different ideas through my head, but the topic of friendship just comes back up, no matter what other ideas I run through my head. So maybe that will be the topic for today, but for me that can somewhat be a deep topic. ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Don't be parsimonious with God's gifts

“Do not eat the food of a stingy man, do not crave his delicacies.” — Proverbs 23:6 I consider myself well-read even though I stumble across new words daily. One of those words is “parsimony.” The freedictionary.com website defines parsimony as “unusual or excessive frugality; extreme economy or stinginess.” Did you ever ask someone to help you with a project whose stingy manner and attitude made you miserable? You will...
The Perquimans Weekly

Exerting the effort…

Something recently brought back a story so old I have forgotten the source. The more I thought about it, the more I felt it should be shared. Years ago there was a man on a long journey. He walked since he did not own a horse, and this was before planes, trains and automobiles. He slept in the wilderness, and had a dream on his first night directing him to pick up rocks and carry them on his trip. He did so the next morning...
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
565
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy