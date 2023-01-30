ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

THE HISTORY OF Trivial Pursuit

 3 days ago

TODAY'S OBJECT
Do you ever wonder who first thought of Trivial Pursuit?

Canadians Chris Haney and Scott Abbott invented Trivial Pursuit on December 15, 1979.
At the time, Haney was working as a photo editor and Abbott was a sports journalist.
They were playing Scrabble when they decided to invent their own game; they came up with the basic premise for Trivial Pursuit in just a few short hours.

