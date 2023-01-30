Dolls can pay for...

I ran across some old columns recently from the years when my daughters and my capacity for coming up with column ideas were similarly small.

The headlines on those installments from the early to mid-2000s revealed that three little girls were largely responsible for my continued employment.

Now that those girls are grown and out of the house, they don’t appear in this space nearly as often. One of the old columns, however, is interesting in light of more recent events — namely that my oldest daughter, Carly, has graduated from college.

To say that I’m very proud of Carly’s educational success would be a massive understatement.

Any frustration or setbacks that she might have experienced along the way are nothing compared to my own struggles toward finishing a degree. I will not elaborate except to admit that I walked the college stage a full 10 years after completing high school.

I was a late bloomer at higher education. But to my credit, I was smart enough to postpone also the prospect of having a family. The other side of the older-dad coin is that I’m near retirement age and still putting kids through college.

The October 2005 column that inspired this one was published about eight weeks after Hurricane Katrina had devastated New Orleans and the surrounding area. The column was taking exception to a news report projecting a poor season for holiday toy sales due to the storm.

My tongue-in-cheek position was that, based on my experience as a father of young children, there were too many toys in the world already and that one slow season was not likely to make a dent in that reality.

Oh, how times change. The situation now is that there are too many cars in my world, none of which are toys. Keeping reliable wheels under college-age daughters makes the concept of too many toys seem like, well, child’s play.

With mom and dad sharing some of the expense, all three of our girls work and are making payments on the cars they drive. That helps.

Carly’s vehicle, however, is not holding up well. It has been good for about six months between expensive repairs — one of which is underway at this writing.

Between scholarships and Tennessee’s excellent free-tuition opportunities, paying for college has actually not been much more difficult than paying for cars and car repairs. I can be thankful for that.

Still, the day is near when my daughter will land a job earning as much or more than her old man (she did not major in the humanities). I dream of her buying and paying for a newer, more reliable automobile.

Meanwhile, the search is on for how to cover current repair costs. That old column gave me an idea — hopefully good for more than just filling this space.

I mentioned in the column how playthings have a limited shelf life in the eyes of children — except when it comes to collectible toys kept high on a shelf.

At that time, we had several boxes of expensive, collectible dolls kept high on a shelf. They were yearly Christmas presents from grandma, a tradition that her mother had begun when my sisters were growing up.

“I want to play with that doll,” I quoted Carly saying in 2005 after she had climbed the shelves to retrieve one of the collectible dolls.

“Honey, that’s not a doll,” I wrote at the end of the column. “That’s your college education.”

It occurs to me that those Christmas dolls — which now live in our attic — might be pretty good at fixing cars.