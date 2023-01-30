ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NC

Bertie hoopsters take a pair from Riverside

By Gene Motley
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 3 days ago

For the Bertie Ledger-Advance

WINDSOR - Bertie High’s boys varsity team tightened their hold on first place in the 1A Four Rivers Conference race here Jan. 24 with a crushing 78-48 win over Riverside.

Nine Bertie players dressed out and all nine scored as the Falcons scored 21 points apiece in the first two quarters for a 42-24 halftime advantage.

“I told them anybody’s number can be called at any time,” said Bertie coach Johnnie Rascoe. “They did a good job of responding.”

Riverside led 6-5 on back-to-back triples by Tyler Whitehurst. In fact, the junior sharpshooter scored the Knights’ first 14 points, but by then they trailed by 10 to the Falcons, 24-14.

From their one-point deficit, Bertie reeled off 14 unanswered for a 19-6 advantage forcing Riverside coach Bobby Williams to call a time-out.

Whitehurst broke the string, but the Knights were still down 21-8 after one period of play.

After seeing their lead cut to 10 (24-14), the Falcons reeled off 10 more in a row for a 20-point advantage (34-14). Whitehurst hit a free throw for Riverside, but Bertie scored the last six and carried a 42-15 lead into halftime thanks to a 10-point first half from Zymiere Dempsey.

Bertie switched their pressure defense opening the second half and Riverside was able to penetrate more. But poor Knights’ shooting, thanks to the Falcon defense and rebounding, held the visitors at bay. Still, the deficit grew to 18 after three quarters, 58-30.

Bertie only won the scoring margin by three points (36-to-33) in the second half, but closed it out with a 20-point fourth led by Zylee Bazemore, who led the Bertie scoring with 13.

Tyquan Holley, with a couple of crowd-pleasing and twisting lay-ups, accounted for a dozen more, while Dempsey and Jah’Kelvin Rascoe added 10 each. Trevon Halloran had nine with six points apiece for Kye Pillmon-Holley, Tayvien Ward, Jonathan Deaver and Jayza Lee.

The win put Bertie (15-3, 9-0 Four Rivers) two games up on second-place Washington County while Riverside (11-7, 6-3) fell to fourth, a half-game behind Gates County.

Bertie girls complete sweep

Simone Williams only had two points in the fourth quarter, but they were the biggest points of the game as they helped seal a 38-35 win for the Bertie girls over Riverside.

It gave the Lady Falcons a season sweep of their Martin County rivals, and earned the Baby Blue-and-White their fourth win in their last six games after they began the season 0-8.

Held scoreless in the first quarter, Williams exploded for nine of her team-high 13 points in the second, staking Bertie to an 18-17 lead at halftime after they trailed 7-4 through the first eight minutes.

But Riverside roared back with 14 points of their own in the third quarter, led by four points from Bailey Hughes.

It was also Hughes’ put-back lay-up in the fourth that helped the Lady Knights regain the lead with four-plus minutes remaining, 33-32. She would lead her team in scoring with 10 points on the night.

However, spotty foul shooting (6-of-12) by Bertie was enough to keep them on the heels of their rivals, though it almost cost them the game.

After an exchange of baskets, Riverside was ahead 35-34, but would miss the second of a one-and-one at the line with 29 seconds left.

Bertie’s Alexia Dickerson grabbed the rebound and fired up court to Williams who laid it in and sent the Falcon fans, part of a sellout crowd, into a frenzy. Bertie would add two more free throws on separate trips to the line for the final three-point win.

Bertie (4-10, 4-3) had games later against Gates County and Tarboro while Riverside (2-6, 2-12) faced the same two opponents home-and-away.

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
