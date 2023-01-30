Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley varsity cheerleaders ‘Go Higher, Together’ at national competition
In front of a roaring capacity crowd of 9,600 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, the Fernley High School varsity cheerleaders represented Fernley at the JAMZ Nationals this weekend. Nationals is the culminating event for many high school cheer teams across the United States, requiring qualifying according to a strict scoring sheet, where the best of the best go to represent their programs.
2news.com
Spread the Word Nevada hosting 2nd annual Teacher Appreciation Night
Washoe County is celebrating educators in our local community. On Monday, January 30 from 3pm-5pm 'Spread the Word Nevada' is hosting their 2nd Annual Teacher Appreciation Night at their office (290 Gentry Way, Suite 6, Reno) Teachers can stop by to pick up FREE teacher resources, school supplies, gifts, classroom...
KOLO TV Reno
Radio veteran retires
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno radio is losing a familiar and favorite voice. Dan Mason--of KOH News Talk 780--is retiring. Mason’s career stretches back nearly 49 years, beginning with a weekend slot at a station near his hometown in Michigan. The years that followed included gigs as a disc jockey at rock and country stations. He’s spent the last 28 years as program director at KOH here in Reno and the last eleven as host of the afternoon drive news talk ‘Dan Mason Show.
KOLO TV Reno
Explore the science of witchcraft and wizardry at The Discovery’s adults-only social event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let out your inner child and rediscover the magic of science at the Nevada Discovery Museum’s (The Discovery) latest installment of Social Science. Social Science is a series of wildly popular adults-only, brain-building events featuring science demonstrations, hands-on labs, expert presentations, a live DJ, libations and tasty finger foods. Each event offers an opportunity to explore a unique theme and the entire museum.
KOLO TV Reno
ER opens in Spanish Springs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Medical Center has opened a new ER in Spanish Springs. The new ER is located at 1511 Oppio Ranch Parkway off Pyramid Way. “We have seen great success with the freestanding emergency department model and want to bring care closer to home for our patients. The opening of the ER at Spanish Springs addresses a need for additional healthcare options driven by patient choice,” said Helen Lidholm, chief executive officer at NNMC.
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada thrift stores in need of clothing, household donations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The St. Vincent’s Thrift Store has been open since 1960, helping to fund the St. Vincent’s programs for more than 60 years. Donations made to the thrift store at the Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCSNN) addresses the root causes of poverty in the region.
KOLO TV Reno
Grin and bare it! Cold weather isn’t stopping the 2023 Cupid’s Undie Run in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cupid’s Undie Run Reno is on a mission to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF) and you can be part of the initiative by stripping down to your underwear (or as few clothes as you’re comfortable) and take part in a one-mile party run.
2news.com
LIBERTY Dental Plan resumes free care for uninsured adults with Adult Dental Days
LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, will resume its series of Adult Dental Days for all adult members of the community, regardless of insurance coverage. These free events feature on-site dental screenings, preventative treatments, select emergency services and more. The event will take place...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Mountain West cities lead nation in alarming winter nighttime warming trends
Since 1970, the annual number of freezing nights in Reno, Nev., has decreased by 91. That’s the largest decline in the nation, according to research group Climate Central, which recently analyzed trends in the number of coldest nights each year from 1970 to 2022. Ranking second is Albuquerque, N.M.,...
KOLO TV Reno
No matter how inviting, stay off the ice
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While ice rescues in this area are not common, when they do happen, many of the emergencies have ended tragically. Just last year on Stampede Reservoir, 6 ice skaters fell through the ice. One died and the body was found the next day. Back in 2015...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 30, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Both Western Nevada College and the University of Nevada, Reno, are on delayed starts this morning due to icy conditions on the roads.They're opening at 10 a.m. Douglas School bus Route 202 at Lake Tahoe will be picking up students at main stops only. I heard...
Freshman Orientation: Assemblyman Gregory Koenig brings rural voice from Fallon
Koenig did not grow up with grand political goals. “It's not like ever since I was 5 years old I said ‘I want to be the governor!' Koenig said. "And it didn't evolve that way. It just was more organic.” The post Freshman Orientation: Assemblyman Gregory Koenig brings rural voice from Fallon appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
mynews4.com
Special guest stops by Reno's Great Basin Brewery
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno had a very special guest stop by on Thursday. Rainn Wilson, also known as Dwight Schrute from The Office, stopped by the brewery off South Virginia Street. Wilson posed for a few pictures with employees....
KOLO TV Reno
DCSO welcomes new K9 officer
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new K9 officer to its ranks. Bubba comes to the department thanks to a donation from a Douglas County family. The 20-month-old was welcomed to their team Tuesday. “Bubba’s specialized training and capabilities are an incredible resource...
mynews4.com
Nevada state office testing pilot program allowing parents to bring infants to work
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada treasurer Zach Conine is testing a pilot program that allows new mothers and fathers who work in his office to bring infants to the workplace until they're 6 months old. According to Conine, employees who want to participate will notify their supervisor that...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired., some hitting vehicles and...
FOX Reno
Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
fernleyreporter.com
Shelter in place issued in Southwest Meadows subdivision
Update: Multiple outlets have reported the suspect has surrendered and is in custody. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has released only the following statement:. The situation in the southwest Meadows subdivision has been mitigated and the shelter in place has been lifted. Thank you for your patience. The Lyon...
Comments / 0