RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Medical Center has opened a new ER in Spanish Springs. The new ER is located at 1511 Oppio Ranch Parkway off Pyramid Way. “We have seen great success with the freestanding emergency department model and want to bring care closer to home for our patients. The opening of the ER at Spanish Springs addresses a need for additional healthcare options driven by patient choice,” said Helen Lidholm, chief executive officer at NNMC.

SPANISH SPRINGS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO