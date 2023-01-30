ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Chicago

World's Biggest Pension Fund Posts Loss in Longest Losing Streak in Two Decades

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss, totaling 1.85 trillion yen ($14.3 billion). It takes the world's biggest pension fund's losses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year to 3.71%, or 7.32 trillion yen. Its loss over the first three months of 2022 was...
China's Real Estate Crisis Isn't Over Yet, IMF Says

"Authorities' recent policy measures are welcome, but in our view additional action will be needed in order to end the real estate crisis," Thomas Helbling, deputy director in the IMF's Asia Pacific Department, said in a briefing. The IMF analysis was part of the organization's latest report on China, following...
Top Wall Street Analysts Find These Stocks Compelling

During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. Advanced Micro Devices. Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) fourth-quarter results surpassed...

