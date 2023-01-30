Read full article on original website
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Here's Why Senate Bill 147 is Causing Concern Among Texas Residents
A controversial Senate Bill is angering some Texas residents. The bill aims to limit people from four countries from owning property in Texas. If passed, Senate Bill 147 limits citizens from North Korea, Iran, Russia, and China from buying Texas property.
President Biden approves a mobile app that makes entering the U.S. easier than ever
WASHINGTON - U.S. Border officials said on Thursday that asylum-seekers at the Mexico border can now use a mobile app to plan a time to gain entry into the United States. This process is meant to discourage unauthorized crossings, which has been a major issue in southwest regions like Texas and Arizona.
President Biden's Visit to Mexico has Potential For Texas Border Cities
President Joe Biden made news on Sunday as he made his first official visit to a border city in his current position. This comes close to two years after getting elected as president and news about migration became a hot topic.
If Governor Hobbs isn’t Careful, Arizona will Become the New Migrant Crisis in America
Katie Hobbs sworn in as Arizona governor as migrants look over shipping containersPhoto byTwitter. As Governor Doug Ducey left office, his shipping containers are coming down allowing migrants to easily cross the porous southern border. This creates a big problem for newly elected Katie Hobbs who just walked into Governor’s office on January 2.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Service Wants to Hike Fees So It Can Process More Applications from Migrants
On Jan. 3, 2023, the USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service) said it needs more money to hire more people and Congress isn't giving it the money, so it is proposing to hike its fees.
Abbott sparks outrage saying Texas "desperately needs more money" to address the border.
"One hundred percent. Texas desperately needs more money.I know the Republicans in the US House have committed to providing Texas the money that we need. We just finished over the past two years spending 4 billion of Texas taxpayer dollars for Texas to fill the gap caused by the Biden administration." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Can I lose my legal permanent residency in the United States?
The U.S. Embassy in Havana has dedicated a recent video to clarify whether it is possible to lose legal permanent residency in that country. As part of their "30 tips in 30 days" they have explained what happens if a person with legal permanent residence has remained for more than a year outside the United States.
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
A firm with connections to Trump has landed the biggest Texas border wall contract in history
This week the Texas Facilities Commission unanimously approved a $224 million contract with Fisher Sand & Gravel to build just over 9 miles of wall along the southern border of Texas in Webb County. The contract amounts to an astonishing cost of $24 million per mile and is the largest contract awarded to a firm to construct the border wall.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Fmr Sec of State Mike Pompeo issues a frightening warning, says CCP has invaded ‘every major’ US university
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo provides professional analysis of the ongoing threat that China poses to U.S. national security.
One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer wasps and venomous "sea dragons," to name a few. However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it’s just waiting to give you a kiss. Kissing...
Who Owns The Most Land In Texas? All Hail The King.
One day after going "down a rabbit hole" online about living off grid, owning land, and building self-sustaining communes, I found myself asking the question of who owns the most land in Texas. The answer? All hail the King. King Ranch Owns The Most Private Land In The State Of...
Abbott names state ‘border czar,’ shows off new segment of border wall in RGV
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is hosting a media news conference today where construction crews are building the second segment of the state-funded border wall in South Texas.
New DHS emails: Migrants overrunning bus drivers, attacking agents and more
Migrants crossing the southern border of the U.S. have been documented seeking to escape Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody, including assaults against agents. The emails revealing the attempts were obtained by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project to share insights into the plight of Border Patrol agents. “Our [Border...
Abbott claims that migrants in 'military-style gear' are now sneaking into Texas
Governor Abbott has claimed that foreign nationals are sneaking into Texas dressed in camouflage to emulate the military-style gear to fool the border patrol agents. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has made claims that migrants are disguising themselves in camouflage to deceive border patrol authorities by entering the state.
American nightmare; They paid $20,000 for jobs and green cards only to be chaperoned to stores, and eat frozen rice
For $20,000 each, 500 Indian men were promised green cards and good jobs in the United States. In a conspiracy that spanned from Mumbai to Mississippi, the men watched as their dreams turned into never-ending nightmares. Instead of green cards, they received temporary H-2B visas. Recruited to repair oil rigs in the Gulf Coast, their employer International Signal, “forced them to work round-the-clock shifts and to live in squalid work camps, where they were fed frozen rice and moldy bread.”
US will resume border wall construction at San Diego park
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration agreed to lower part of a border wall planned in the southwest corner of the continental United States, advocates said Thursday, dismissing the concession as a token gesture. Opposition prompted a construction pause in August at Friendship Park, which was inaugurated in...
