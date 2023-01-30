Debt Restructuring Framework Must Improve to Help Distressed Countries, Pakistan's Ex-Central Banker Says

Read full article on original website
IMF Downgrades UK Growth Forecast, Predicting Only Economic Decline Among G-7 Countries
LONDON — The International Monetary Fund downgraded its outlook for the U.K. economy even as it turns more optimistic on global growth. Its new 2023 forecast on Monday evening also sees the U.K. as the only "advanced economy" to contract, by 0.6%. This is 0.9 percentage points lower than its previous estimate.
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
NBC Chicago
The Federal Reserve Is Likely to Hike Interest Rates Again. What That Means for You
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike rates by a smaller one-quarter of a percentage point at this week's policy meeting as inflation starts to ease. Still, another interest rate increase will make borrowing more expensive. Here's what that means for your wallet. The Federal Reserve is widely expected...
Nearly a Year on From the Supposed Russian Exodus, Most Major Companies Have Yet to Withdraw
A report documented a total of 2,405 subsidiaries owned by 1,404 EU and G-7 companies that were active in Russia at the time of the first military incursion into Ukraine. By November 2022, fewer than 9% had divested at least one subsidiary in Russia, and the research team noted that these divestment rates barely changed over the fourth quarter of 2022.
