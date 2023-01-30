Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Winter precipitation and the rain snow line
Hampton Roads is no stranger to icy conditions during the winter months – more often than not you’ll hear the Super Doppler 10 Weather Team mention the “rain-snow” line. It’s one of the primary reasons it’s quite difficult to get snow around these parts, and this morning was a prime example. The rain snow line tried to creep in from the north but the colder air couldn’t quite make it, so we’re left with a chilly rain through the morning.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight
A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
KOMO News
Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
Overnight chill, warmer through the week in Puget Sound region
Chilly temperatures will give way to seasonal averages by the end of the week in the Puget Sound region. “Another cold night ahead, but as the week unfolds, temperatures will gradually moderate,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “By the end of the week, temperatures will be close to the seasonal averages for early February with highs near 50 and lows around 40.”
fox5atlanta.com
Will it snow in north Georgia? Yes and no...
FOX 5 meteorologist Jonathan Stacey was at Snow Island at Margaritaville on Tuesday afternoon to take a look at one place where snow can be found in north Georgia. He takes a look to see if Mother Nature will be providing any more the rest of the winter.
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
Inside Nova
First snow of the season
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for all of Northern Virginia warning of a period of snow early this morning. Snow was moving east after 1 a.m., with precipitation expected to cross most of the area and end by 6 a.m. Accumulations were expected to range from a coating to an inch.
Frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound
It will be a frigid, sunny start to the workweek across the Puget Sound, with highs only in the 30s. The National Weather Service in Seattle reports the overnight low will be around 26 degrees in Seattle. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the South Washington Cascades until...
WTVF
Storm 5 Alert through midday Wednesday(1.31.23)
This Afternoon: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain Returns |High: 38|N 5-10 Tonight: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain |Low: 29| N 5-10 Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Rain/Freezing Rain, PM Shower Chance |High: 40| N 5-10 In Depth:. The second round of rain and winter weather will arrive this afternoon from the southwest; then, it'll spread...
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
The month of February is going to be getting much colder for New York state this upcoming weekend, as temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday. Those kind of temperatures are dangerous and is part of a cold front that is sweeping through the state just before the weekend.
WSLS
Sunday’s round of rain kicks off active weather pattern in our region
ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with nice weather as mostly sunny skies aided a warm-up into the 50s by afternoon. The pattern takes a turn for our Sunday as a slow-moving front to the west has sparked a large batch of rain. We expect the clouds and...
How to prepare for Friday, Saturday’s single-digit cold weather in Mass.
Below-normal snow totals and above-normal temperatures have so far offered a very different winter season in 2023. But the start of February will remind everyone in New England just how cold it can get. Friday and Saturday are expected to be “dangerously cold” as a frigid air mass reaches New...
The history of Groundhog Day and what it means for Washington
February 2 is Groundhog Day, and with it, there is the history behind this folklore and the annual ceremony in Punxsutawney, PA. Groundhog Day was first documented by storekeeper James Morris of Morgantown, PA on Feb. 4, 1841. He states: ‘Last Tuesday the 2nd was Candlemas Day, the day of which, according to the Germans, the groundhog peeps out of his winter quarters, and if he sees his shadow, he pops back for another six weeks nap, but if the day is cloudy, he remains out as the weather is to be moderate.’
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
King tides paint stark outlook into rising Puget Sound sea levels
This past month has been a rough one for coastal flooding in cities up and down Washington’s coastline as king tides portend the future of rising sea levels’ impacts on the Puget Sound. According to a study done by the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE), state experts...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
