Colorado State

Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Crash Detection false positives are now a problem in Japan

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — False positives by the Crash Detection system in theiPhone 14 series is causing problems in Japan, with fire departments near skiing areas dealing with more emergency call-outs than normal due to the automated calls.
COLORADO STATE
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Crash Detection alerts Australian police to a serious accident, saves lives

Crash Detection is a safety feature Apple created for the iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch models, allowing the devices to detect car accidents and automatically alert the authorities. The feature can save lives, and the most recent example comes from Australia, where an iPhone 14 model called the police for its owner after detecting a collision.
The Independent

Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
People

Airline Passenger Who Lost Wallet on Plane Tracks It to 35 Cities Via Apple AirTag as He Tries to Get it Back

A passenger who left his wallet on a plane is hopefully getting it back thanks to his Apple AirTag. John Lewis has been chronicling the journey of his wallet on Twitter as he tries to retrieve the lost item from an American Airlines plane using his AirTag, a small metal disc users put on frequently misplaced items like keys or luggage that can be tracked in the Find My app on a smartphone.
MONTANA STATE
Phone Arena

iPhone's Emergency SOS via Satellite saves the lives of two women in Canada

Once again, the iPhone's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature has captured the heroic spotlight. Two women were rescued in British Columbia thanks to their iPhone 14 devices, possibly marking the first such rescue in the area, The Times Colonist reports. The women became stranded while traveling to Alberta and had...

