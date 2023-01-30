Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei is ninth and JSerra 12th in Division 1. Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran fifth in Division 2AA, Pacifica Christian is third in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second in 3AA, La Habra is second and Newport Harbor sixth in 3A, Troy is fifth, St. Margaret’s sixth and El Toro sixth in 4AA, Sage Hill is fourth, El Modena fifth and Santa Ana eighth in 4AA and Irvine is fifth and Estancia sixth in 5AA.

