Applications open for registered nurse position at Edwardsburg Public Schools
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Applications are now open for the position of school nurse at Edwardsburg Public Schools. The school corporation is accepting applications for a full-time nurse to oversee district health offices, take care of medical documentation and files, and provide medical assistance to students and staff. Applicants must hold...
valpotorch.com
Passing periods shifting to 15 minutes starting in fall 2023
The race between classes has come to an end with passing periods between scheduled classes officially set to change in the fall 2023 semester. Currently sitting at 10 minutes, the time frame will be lengthened to 15 minutes for students to complete their journey across campus. Although present student concerns were a large factor, the University considered other components in its discussions when reaching a final decision.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘Turn off the music’: Controversy ensues over Celtic Chant
At the last home game of the season, on Nov. 19, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish routed the Boston College Eagles during a 44-0 game, with offensive moments set to the band playing “Celtic Chant.” The piece was composed in the summer of 1998, and is accompanied by arm-pumping routine led by the cheerleaders. The music is also accompanied by less-sanctioned profane chants of “f*** you Zahm” ringing out through the student section.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
I’m anti the ‘Notre Dame Introduction’ and you should be too
Ah, the Notre Dame introduction — a fabled and frequent campus classic. The four or so questions that are so integral to Welcome Week and Sylly Week are supposed to give our classmates a glimpse into who we are and help connect our names to our faces. Supposed. If...
WNDU
LaPorte Co. launches Crisis Intervention Team
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol, better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Just last week, the county’s Crisis Intervention Team (C.I.T.) became certified through a 40-hour course. LaPorte County’s C.I.T....
22 WSBT
Lakeshore Public Schools purchases land, explores expansion options
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — Lakeshore Public Schools is acquiring nearly 20 acres of land, in a more than quarter of a million-dollar purchase to help the district, to help the district grow. Superintendent Greg Eding says he is thrilled about the acquisition. For years, it looked like the plot...
inkfreenews.com
Free Groceries Available To Those With Type 2 Diabetes
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Community YMCA recently announced a brand new program for Type 2 diabetics called “What Can I Eat.”. This nutrition-based support program is designed by the American Diabetes Association, fueled by Bento, and will work to help those in the community living with Type 2 diabetes eat their way to better diabetes control.
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council seeking applications from community members
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Common Council is accepting applications from individuals who are looking to serve as citizen members of various council committees. Officials are looking for dedicated applicants who are interested in moving community efforts forward. Requirements include:. Applicant must be a resident of the city...
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Vitamin D/seasonal depression, allergy pills, sleep medicine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Cassy): “Do you recommend taking vitamin D supplements to help with seasonal depression?”. DR. BOB: Vitamin D is...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Campus Ministry holds prayer service to end gun violence
Fr. Pete McCormick, assistant vice president for Campus Ministry, presided over a prayer service to end hatred and gun violence in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart Monday. The altar was lined with candles, each accompanying a notecard with the name of a city that experienced gun violence in the past month. Jan. 2023 was a month with a record number of 49 mass shootings.
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
WNDU
Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter not seeking reelection
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Plymouth will have a new mayor next year for the first time in a decade and a half. Four-term incumbent Mark Senter will not run for a fifth term. As a detective for the Indiana State Police, Senter worked on the Pelley...
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
abc57.com
Michiana's newest forecaster: meet Potawatomi Poppy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Move over, Punxsutawney Phil! Michiana has a new groundhog ready to give her forecast on February 2. Groundhog's Day is a popular winter weather tradition all across the country, culminating when Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow and predicts what the rest of the winter season has in store for us.
Times-Union Newspaper
Parrett Retires As A Firefighter After 24 Years With WWFT
After four years of volunteer service and about 20 years as a full-time firefighter, Fred Parrett decided to retire from the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory. Monday evening, a retirement party for Parrett, 53, was held at WWFT station No. 3 in his honor, with many of his friends, family and co-workers there to wish him well.
Journal Review
Should we be concerned about a nuclear war?
INDIANAPOLIS — I spent my first 10 years living in Michigan City, which is 35 nautical miles from Chicago. I was a Cold War kid. Our bogeyman was Soviet General Secretary Nikita Khrushchev, who made a lasting impression when he took off his shoe at the United Nations, hammering the podium while threatening to “bury” the U.S.
WNDU
Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus remains closed due to ‘safety issues’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in Elkhart was closed on Tuesday due to what they’re calling “safety issues.”. Officials from Oaklawn confirmed the closure to 16 News Now but did not give details of what the threat was. It is unclear at this time if Oaklawn will reopen on Wednesday.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish perform well at Lenny Lyles Invitational
The Irish track and field team was back in action this weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Indoor Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky. The Irish had a strong showing, finishing with 23 top-ten finishes and four event titles. The strength of the team’s distance program was on full display in the...
WNDU
Goshen moves toward introducing a ‘Quiet Zone’
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marion Rail Line, along 9th Street in Goshen, is on its way to becoming a “quiet zone.”. “For public crossings, the railroads always sound their horns. That’s just their protocol, so to not have that happen, you have to have other regulations and other safety protocol in place,” said Josh Corwin, Civil Engineer for the City of Goshen.
