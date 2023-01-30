ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Debt Restructuring Framework Must Improve to Help Distressed Countries, Pakistan's Ex-Central Banker Says

By Sumathi Bala,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Major Central Banks Set to Signal Interest Rate Glide Path in Crucial Week for Monetary Policy

Economists will be watching policymakers' rhetoric closely for clues on the path of future rate hikes this year, as three major central banks try to engineer a soft landing for their respective economies without allowing inflation to regain momentum. The Federal Open Market Committee concludes its meeting on Wednesday, before...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The U.S. Fed's Smaller Rate Hike Brings Dollar Strength Closer to Its End

The DXY fell 0.3% during Asia's morning session to 100.91, hovering at the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2022, according to Refinitiv data. "The relentless dollar strength, we will see an end to it," said Stephanie Holtze-Jen, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank's Asia-Pacific chief investment officer. The U.S....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Biden Will End the Covid National Emergency—What It Means for Student Loan Pandemic Relief

President Joe Biden announced this week that the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies declared by the Trump Administration in March 2020 will end on May 11. The Office of Management and Budget issued a statement denouncing two Republican-sponsored bills aiming to end the emergencies immediately. Ending the orders in May, however, will give the health-care system and Medicaid recipients, especially, the time to "wind down" from the flexibilities offered through the emergency orders, according to the statement.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

A Potential U.S. Ban on Investment in Chinese Tech Could Hurt These Sectors

"If there were a strict investment ban on US investors, it could create a significant supply of shares over the grace period and hence potential large volatility in the near term," Bank of America's Hong Kong-based research analysts said in a note Tuesday. Politico reported last week the White House...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

OPEC+ Committee Recommends No Change in Oil Output Policy at Virtual Meeting

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which tracks the alliance's compliance with its output quota, convened digitally on Wednesday. The JMMC will next meet on April 3, one delegate said. A technical committee of the influential OPEC+ oil producers' coalition has made no recommendation to change the group's existing production...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy