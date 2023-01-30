Debt Restructuring Framework Must Improve to Help Distressed Countries, Pakistan's Ex-Central Banker Says

Read full article on original website
Major Central Banks Set to Signal Interest Rate Glide Path in Crucial Week for Monetary Policy
Economists will be watching policymakers' rhetoric closely for clues on the path of future rate hikes this year, as three major central banks try to engineer a soft landing for their respective economies without allowing inflation to regain momentum. The Federal Open Market Committee concludes its meeting on Wednesday, before...
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
‘I don’t want to hurt you, but it would only take a minute’: Boris Johnson claims Putin issued sinister missile threat to U.K.
The former British leader shared details of the conversation with Putin in a new documentary.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Hong Kong Services to Rebound as China Reopens, But UBP Says Sector Is Coming From ‘Fragile Situation'
Hong Kong's service sector will be the part of economy that sees "the biggest rebound" as borders reopen, UBP told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday. However, it warned that the sector is coming "from a very fragile situation," given its contraction in every quarter of 2022. The latest figures...
The U.S. Fed's Smaller Rate Hike Brings Dollar Strength Closer to Its End
The DXY fell 0.3% during Asia's morning session to 100.91, hovering at the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2022, according to Refinitiv data. "The relentless dollar strength, we will see an end to it," said Stephanie Holtze-Jen, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank's Asia-Pacific chief investment officer. The U.S....
Biden Will End the Covid National Emergency—What It Means for Student Loan Pandemic Relief
President Joe Biden announced this week that the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies declared by the Trump Administration in March 2020 will end on May 11. The Office of Management and Budget issued a statement denouncing two Republican-sponsored bills aiming to end the emergencies immediately. Ending the orders in May, however, will give the health-care system and Medicaid recipients, especially, the time to "wind down" from the flexibilities offered through the emergency orders, according to the statement.
A Potential U.S. Ban on Investment in Chinese Tech Could Hurt These Sectors
"If there were a strict investment ban on US investors, it could create a significant supply of shares over the grace period and hence potential large volatility in the near term," Bank of America's Hong Kong-based research analysts said in a note Tuesday. Politico reported last week the White House...
The Fed Just Raised Interest Rates 25 Basis Points—Why They'll Stay High and What It Means for Your Money
The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points Wednesday, further increasing how much you'll likely pay for mortgages, auto financing, credit cards and loans. With its eighth consecutive hike, the federal funds rate — which influences the interest rates banks charge — has been raised to...
Fed Expected to Slow Rate Hiking to a Quarter Point But Will Stay Unrelenting in Inflation Battle
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point Wednesday, its smallest increase since it began hiking rates last March. Market pros are expecting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to sound hawkish, meaning he will lean toward tighter policy and keeping interest rates high. "Powell is more...
OPEC+ Committee Recommends No Change in Oil Output Policy at Virtual Meeting
The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which tracks the alliance's compliance with its output quota, convened digitally on Wednesday. The JMMC will next meet on April 3, one delegate said. A technical committee of the influential OPEC+ oil producers' coalition has made no recommendation to change the group's existing production...
Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion
Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
Biden's IRA Has Left Europe Blind-Sided. And Playing Catchup Could Lead to 2 Big Mistakes
The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, also referred to as IRA, was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies. Some European firms have recently announced investment plans in the U.S. to benefit from an anticipated pick-up in demand. And...
