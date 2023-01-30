Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Administration Expands EV Tax Credits in Boost for Tesla, Cadillac, Others
The U.S. Treasury is changing its definition of an "SUV" to make more electric vehicles from Tesla, General Motors and others eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits at higher prices. The decision follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly criticizing the former standards as well as GM and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
CEO of Hilton Says a Porsche Was the Dumbest Thing He Ever Bought: ‘I Spent All My Money on That Stupid Car'
Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta says selling his black Porsche 944 was the best financial decision he ever made. That's because buying it in the first place was his worst. He was in his 20s and fresh off a breakup when he saw the sleek model in a used car lot near his home in Arlington, Virginia. He had a third party ensure the car and the deal were legitimate, then paid $20,000 for it, taking out a loan to cover part of the cost.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Blackouts, Currency Dives and Corruption: Pakistan's Economy Is on the Brink of Collapse
International Monetary Fund officials are in Islamabad for make-or-break talks over unlocking a $7 billion bailout fund. IMF officials want to see Pakistan's government implement fiscal reforms before releasing any of the funds. Pakistan only has enough foreign currency reserves to pay for roughly three weeks of imports. Pakistan's economy...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jury Clears Elon Musk of Wrongdoing Related to 2018 Tesla Tweets
A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla. The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial and represents a major vindication for Musk. The trial pitted Tesla investors...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some of Wall Street's Biggest Names Are Exposed to the Adani Enterprises Plunge
Adani Enterprises lost more than 60% of its market cap, or more than $30 billion, between the report's publication on Jan. 24 and the close of Thursday trade. The list of top 20 shareholders of Adani Enterprises includes two of the biggest names on Wall Street. Shares of India's Adani...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Adani Enterprises Plunges 25% as Rout Deepens in Hindenburg Fallout; Asia Stocks Mixed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday as shares of Adani Enterprises plunged 25%, continuing a sell-off triggered by allegations raised by short-seller firm Hindenburg. The Nifty 50 in Mumbai traded 0.1% higher despite Adani companies continuing to drop sharply, while...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top Wall Street Analysts Find These Stocks Compelling
During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. Advanced Micro Devices. Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) fourth-quarter results surpassed...
Comments / 0