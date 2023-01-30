ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Sundance movie review: 'Cassandro' celebrates joy, progress in wrestling

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- One need not be a wrestling fan to enjoy Cassandro , which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The biopic of Saul Armendariz is accessible and endearing for anyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSQVF_0kVmrtvY00
Gael Garcia Bernal stars as Saul Armendariz in "Cassandro." Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute

Saul ( Gael Garcia Bernal ) wrestled as the masked luchador El Topo, but he preferred to be the unmasked "exotico" Cassandro. Exoticos wrestled in women's clothing.

Saul made a costume and developed his Cassandro persona in the ring. He made great strides for the LGBTQ community in the industry and as a role model.

Before Cassandro, exoticos were expected to lose to the manly luchadors. Fans in the audience would scream the F word at them.

Cassandro doesn't magically win over all homophobes by the end of the movie, but he makes progress. The film shows the demonstrable difference Cassandro made for gay visibility, and inspiring fans who had no other role model making them feel they could come out.

Like any sports movie, Cassandro shows how Saul trained with Sabrina (Roberta Colindrez), who wrestled herself as Lady Anarquia. Saul sketches his Cassandro costume and then brings it to life in fabric.

Cassandro depicts the showmanship Saul brought to the ring. That's pure joy on Bernal's face, and he's also flipping and somersaulting himself.

Cassandro became the first exotico to win a match just because somebody had vision. Saul suggested it but it was when a promoter saw the audience responding to Cassandro that he put money behind it.

Of course, money wasn't enough for some luchadors to agree to lose to Cassandro, but it only took one who was game to go with this new direction in the story.

The film shows Saul taking injections, and sometimes cocaine, but does not dwell on the impact of drugs. Saul's relationship with his mother (Perla De La Rosa) remains important in his life too

Saul also has a romantic relationship with opponent Gerardo (Raul Castillo), who is married to a woman and has kids. Not everything goes the way Saul hopes. There was still more progress to be made for gay men to be out and supported in society, and there still is.

The film mixes equal parts Spanish and English. Luchadors like Gigantico and Son of Santo play themselves, though never remove their masks, showing they still have great love for Cassandro.

Cassandro is an inspiring true story that makes a very specific industry a universal underdog story. It depicts the hardships too, but overall Cassandro has a happy ending.

Prime Video will release Cassandro in 2023.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Variety

Breakout Director D. Smith, Who ‘Lost Everything’ When She Transitioned, Just Conquered Sundance

At its best, Sundance is really about Cinderella stories — the starving artists who come to Utah hoping to captivate audiences comprised of the industry and the public, effectively crashing the gates of Hollywood.  The most compelling pair of glass slippers at the festival this year belonged to D. Smith, whose directorial debut “Kokomo City” claimed two big awards in the Next section: the coveted audience award and Adobe’s Innovator prize. The film follows four Black trans sex workers in America and is unflinching in its depiction oft sex, identity politics and (gasp) levity.  “Kokomo City” is a rare entry in the...
UTAH STATE
Variety

91-Year-Old ‘The Emigrants’ Director Jan Troell Unveils New Projects at Göteborg (EXCLUSIVE)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden – Jan Troell, the 91-year-old Swedish director and 1972 Oscar nominee for “The Emigrants,”  is giving interviews in a Göteborg hotel, his leg propped on a chair, a walking stick, his daughter, Johanna, and wife, Agneta, both collaborators on his films, by his side. The director, who turned down a ten-year Warner Bros. contract to return to Sweden, has been awarded the 2023 Goteborg Festival’s Nordic Honorary Dragon Award. The prize reflects a life-long connection to still-and-moving images that began when his mother brought him home from the hospital and his dad began filming. Some of that footage, as well...
11Alive

Atlanta gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44, family confirms

ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died at the age of 44, his family confirmed on Saturday, calling it a "sudden loss." In an Instagram post, the family said "it is with great sadness we announce the transition of our Founder - Kevin Lemons." They also asked to keep his wife, Tiunna, his family and his ministry Higher Calling in everyone's thoughts and prayers.
ATLANTA, GA
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection

Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come.  In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight.  "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
Vibe

Nia Long Says “I Have My Eye On One Person” Following Split From Ime Udoka

Nia Long recently visited the Drew Barrymore Show, where she opened up a bit about dating following her public split from Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Back in September 2022, Long called it quits after finding out her long time partner was allegedly having an affair with a team staffer. Now, the Hollywood star has revealed that she has, indeed, been thinking about getting back into the dating pool. More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan Addresses Public Breakup With Lori Harvey In 'SNL' MonologueKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With Interracial StoriesNia Long Was Told She Looked "Too Sophisticated"...
Popculture

R&B Legend Gordy Harmon Has Died

Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the R&B group The Whispers, has died. Harmon's family confirmed to ABC 7 that the beloved jazz and soul musician died in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, Jan. 5. He was 79. Although Harmon's cause of death remains unknown, his family, who confirmed he was not suffering from any serious illnesses, said they believe he died of natural causes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Viola Davis Confronts Two Americas in ‘Finding Your Roots’ Exclusive Clip

The truth can be freeing — but it can also be uncomfortable. In the January 31 episode of “Finding Your Roots” on PBS, actor Viola Davis says: “There is no explaining where we are as people, and where we are as a country without blowing the lid off of this.” In a show about personal histories, hers is inextricably linked to the nation’s. The Oscar winner joins Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on the PBS program to track historical records, revisit Davis’ own personal history, and piece together her past. Other guests this season include Carol Burnett, Niecy Nash, Julia Roberts, Van Jones,...
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
TODAY.com

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday in the original ‘Addams Family,’ dies at 64

Lisa Loring, the actor who originated the role of Wednesday Addams on the 1960s TV series “The Addams Family,” has died, her agent confirmed to NBC News. She was 64. “Lisa was a very loving Mother, Grandmother and friend with a lifetime of amazing stories and experiences,” agent Chris Carbaugh said in a statement.
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’

It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors. The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.More from VIBE.com'Girls Trip 2' In The Works, May Take Place At...
Deadline

Adama Niane Dies: ‘Lupin’, ‘Baise-Moi’ & ‘Get In’ Actor Was 56

Adama Niane, the French actor from Baise-Moi, Get In and Lupin, has died. He was 56. Omar Sy, who co-starred with Niane in the Netflix series Lupin, shared a message on Twitter following news of the actor’s death. “I extend my deep condolences to the loved ones of Adama Niane, an immense actor alongside whom I had the chance and the pleasure of playing,” Sy wrote in French. “A man of rare benevolence… May his soul rest in peace.” A cause for his death has not been reported at the moment. Get In film director Olivier Abbou also shared news of Niane’s death...
Essence

Kerry Washington Announces New Memoir, 'Thicker Than Water,' On Her 45th Birthday

The actress announced her "most deeply personal project" to fans and supporters on Tuesday, giving a rare perspective into her private life. Kerry Washington is celebrating a milestone birthday in a major way. Just as the Golden Globe Award-winning actress hit her 45th year, she announced her first-ever memoir, set...
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: The 5th Dimension

The 1960s soul group The 5th Dimension remains beloved to this day. In fact, the group was recently featured in the Oscar-winning documentary, The Summer of Soul, directed by The Roots’ legendary drummer, Questlove. But where did the group get its name? And did it always go by The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
525K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy