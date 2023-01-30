Read full article on original website
Texas police chief is put on leave after a raid that targeted the wrong home and an innocent teen
Officers busted into the wrong Texas house in a botched raid related to a murder investigation this month, leading to the suspension of Galveston’s police chief, officials said. City Manager Brian Maxwell placed Police Chief Doug Balli on a 10-day administrative leave Friday in connection with an alleged "failure...
Click2Houston.com
58 iPhones went missing from a Galveston County school district and this is who is responsible, authorities say
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Clear Creek Independent School District lead network engineer is accused of stealing 58 iPhones from the district and shipping them to Russia and Uzbekistan. The alleged theft dates back to Oct. 18, 2021, when the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the theft from...
Fight between couple ends with deadly shooting at N. Harris Co. apartments, deputies say
At this point -- investigators are working to figure out who actually pulled the trigger. The woman had several injuries that indicated she was involved in a fight, deputies said.
Click2Houston.com
Man shoots ex-girlfriend, is stabbed by her current boyfriend after turning gun on the man in Aldine: HCSO
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man shot his ex-girlfriend and then was stabbed by her current boyfriend while trying to shoot the man in a trailer in the Aldine area, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. HCSO units responded to an incident in the...
Man told Memorial police his roommate was suicidal moments before being run over by him, police say
The 76-year-old man had initially called police to tell them his roommate was suicidal, authorities said. When officers arrived, that's when the suspect allegedly ran the man over.
Foul play suspected in case of woman found dead in La Marque home, authorities say
The woman has not been identified, and authorities did not say why they believe foul play is suspected in the woman's death.
4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s just been one big nightmare’: Mom of Galveston teen wrongfully accused of murder speaks out
GALVESTON, Texas – A spokesperson for the City of Galveston says they are expecting a lawsuit to be filed against the city and or the police department after officers executed a botched search warrant. “During the search, officers determined the suspect was not located in the residence,” the spokesperson...
Heavy police activity can be seen as suspected 'fentanyl' lab raid underway in northwest Houston
Authorities told ABC13 the possible drug bust involves the manufacturing of pills, possibly fentanyl.
Cypress woman accused of using Craigslist ad to get investors for fake real estate company, HPD says
Court documents show the alleged swindler drove some of her victims to purchase Apple products, promising they would be reimbursed as a donation.
fox26houston.com
T.C. Jester Shooting: Houston police searching for man, stolen vehicle following deadly shooting
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a man and stolen vehicle following a deadly shooting on Friday morning. According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard. SUGGESTED: Galveston Police Chief on leave after SWAT raid to wrong house...
Former Clear Creek ISD employee arrested for stealing 58 iPhones from district, deputies say
Investigators spent the better part of the last three months trying to connect the district's former lead network engineer to the alleged heist, which saw the devices go way far out of the country.
Woman killed after allegedly standing in car sunroof during road 'altercation'
The woman was reportedly standing in the sunroof of a car when she was shot by a suspect from what police believe was another vehicle.
thevindicator.com
Pct. 4 Constables make arrest in Liberty
On the morning of Friday, Jan. 27, the Liberty County Pct 4 Constable's Office, with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff's SRT Team, executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the city limits of Liberty. The...
HPD: Man shot to death in north Houston after altercation over woman
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman they say shot a man to death after two separate altercations. The man was shot to death just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Collingsworth St. near the Elysian St. intersection in north Houston. According to police, the two men got...
Houston police say ‘sharp dressed man' in hat and dark suit wanted in 2 bank robberies
Houston police say they are looking for a "sharp dressed" man caught on camera robbing two separate banks in Houston, Texas this month.
Texas man sentenced to 35 years for murdering friend after smoking meth
A Texas man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting and killing his friend after smoking methamphetamine. The man has an extensive criminal history.
fox26houston.com
Video Released of beating death of Tyre Nichols
A horrible video shows in former Memphis Police Officers' eyes - Tyre Nichols life didn't mean crap. There were kicks to the head, multiple punches to the face, tasers, pepper spray or mace, and body blows with a metal extended baton. To talk about this is Houston NAACP President Bishop James Dixon, president of the Harris county Afro-American Sheriff's Deputies League Smokie Phillips, Judge Mike Fields, and criminal defense attorney Oliver Brown.
KHOU
Law requires Houston dog, cat owners to microchip their pets; where to get free chips
The grace period for the 2022 law that makes the microchips mandatory ends on Wednesday. BARC is offering three chances to get them free and avoid fines.
This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC
Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
Fox News
