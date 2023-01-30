Saxophonist Erin Rogers and Percussionist Dennis Sullivan, who perform together as the duo Popebama, will be in residence through Feb. 6 in the Glenn Korff School of Music. “Individually and together, Dennis and Erin are among the most creative and innovative composer/performers working today,” said Greg Simon, associate professor of composition in the Glenn Korff School of Music. “Whenever there’s a chance to bring artists of their caliber to campus, it’s a no-brainer, but it’s doubly exciting to be able to work with two of them. I’m excited for our students and our community not only to see their performance but get a glimpse into how these two artists create, both separately and together.”

