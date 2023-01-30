Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Biden Administration Expands EV Tax Credits in Boost for Tesla, Cadillac, Others
The U.S. Treasury is changing its definition of an "SUV" to make more electric vehicles from Tesla, General Motors and others eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits at higher prices. The decision follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly criticizing the former standards as well as GM and...
NBC Connecticut
Chinese Tesla Rival Xpeng Launches Flagship EVs in Europe in International Push
Xpeng, a Chinese electric vehicle startup, on Friday launched its P7 sedan and its G9 sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden. On the whole, Xpeng has priced its P7 sedan below Tesla's in Demark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden, even at a time when the U.S. EV maker has been cutting prices globally to stoke sales.
NBC Connecticut
Ford CEO Jim Farley's Frustration Builds as He Vows to Transform the Automaker
CEO Jim Farley wants Ford to become a far more efficient company, and he needs it to happen quickly. "We have to change our cost profile," Farley told CNBC. "We know what we have to go after." The Detroit automaker missed analyst expectations by a wide margin due to another...
NBC Connecticut
Ron Insana Says Even With the Big Jobs Report, There Are Signs of Disinflation
"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his superior...
Comments / 0