South Dakota might bar rank-based voting
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - Ranked-choice voting would not be allowed under a bill passed in a Senate committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 55 bans ranked voted in any form in any South Dakota election. Ranked-choice voting is also known as instant runoff voting. It passed the Senate State Affairs Committee 7 to 1.
Governor Noem signs first new law of the year
PIERRE, S.D. – On Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011 into law which cuts the amount that employers must pay into unemployment insurance by 0.5%. This is the first law to be passed in South Dakota in 2023. Employers in South Dakota must pay into the...
Bill to prohibit trans care for minors in South Dakota passes to House floor
South Dakota lawmakers in the House Health and Services Committee today advanced a bill along party lines that would ban certain health care for transgender kids in the state.
South Dakota closer to tightening rules for Medicaid
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - The South Dakota House of Representatives Tuesday passes a resolution that proposes a state constitutional amendment to allow for the state to consider a work requirement for “able-bodied” Medicaid recipients. The vote was 60 to 8. Resolution sponsor, Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen from Sioux...
South Dakota set to scrutinize its approach to court-appointed attorneys
The state of South Dakota may soon form a team to examine the way it assigns and pays its court-appointed lawyers. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee signed off Tuesday on a bill that would create a public defense task force in South Dakota, adding an emergency clause that would allow work to begin immediately […] The post South Dakota set to scrutinize its approach to court-appointed attorneys appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former state Representative and state court Judge John Jones
PIERRE, S.D. — On Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in honor of former state Representative and state court Judge John Jones. Jones served in the South Dakota State Legislature from...
South Dakota House says no to increasing campaign contribution limits
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bill that would have increased limits that individuals and entities could give to political campaigns was defeated in the House. House Bill 1111 would have increased statewide campaign contributions from $4,000 to $5,000. Individual contributions would have increased to $2,000 for legislative and county races. The bill was defeated 37 to 31.
Some District 30 voters speak out against Frye-Mueller’s suspension
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
Dakotans for Health react to passage of HJR5004
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota House State Affairs Committee approved a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to require some Medicaid recipients to have a job. Voters approved a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid coverage last November. Rick Weiland with “Dakotans for Health” who sponsored the amendment petition drive...
Suspended state senator files lawsuit as staff complaint against her is released
A South Dakota state senator allegedly made lewd comments to a legislative staffer about breastfeeding and said vaccines would harm or kill the staffer’s baby, according to the staffer’s written complaint. The complaint by the Legislative Research Council staffer against state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, was released Monday by Senate President Pro Tempore Lee […] The post Suspended state senator files lawsuit as staff complaint against her is released appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SD House Committee Passes Medicaid Job Amendment
The South Dakota House State Affairs Committee approved a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to require some Medicaid recipients to have a job. Voters approved a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid coverage last November. Rick Weiland with “Dakotans for Health” who sponsored the amendment petition drive says some...
House committee approves proposed constitutional amendment allowing state to implement “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipeints
PIERRE, S.D. — A South Dakota House committee approves a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to implement an “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipients on Monday. The 2022 state constitutional amendment that expands Medicaid coverage for indigent South Dakotans hasn’t been implemented yet. The S.D. Department...
Reynolds, Pillen, Noem sign letter to Biden opposing new clean water regulation from EPA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined 24 other Republican governors in sending a letter to President Biden opposing a proposed clean water regulation from the EPA. Called the "Waters of the United States" rule, the Biden EPA's proposal would open up more waterways to federal regulation under...
Plea deal in rape case; Testimony before Senate Select Committee; Ban on care for transgender minors advances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories of the day First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go. There are new developments in a Hughes County rape case against the 2015 Harrisburg School shooter. Mason Buhl is now 23 years old and has reached a plea deal.
Committee approves bigger tax cut than Noem’s food tax repeal
A bill that would reduce the state sales and use tax by half a percentage point unanimously passed the House Taxation Committee and will head to House Appropriations. House Bill 1137 is one of many this session proposing to reduce taxes, including one backed by Gov. Noem to eliminate the food sales tax.
SD Juvenile offenders: Send to school or to jail?
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 3 new deaths in latest Department of Health update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up three to 3,152. The new deaths are one woman and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Minnehaha (2) and Pennington.
This is how alcohol consumption in South Dakota compares to other states
(Center Square) – There is a growing body of evidence that suggests that any alcohol consumption, however moderate, can have negative health consequences. Even low levels of drinking increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and certain types of cancer – and as alcohol consumption rises, so do the health risks and alcohol-related deaths.
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
Education groups push back on grocery sales tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Repealing or cutting South Dakota’s grocery sales tax has been a mission for many in the state for years, and it became a focal point during the last general election. Now that there’s momentum to follow through with the effort in the state legislature, some groups are pushing back. Statewide education groups in particular are opposing the efforts, as they fight for more funding to keep up with teacher pay and support.
