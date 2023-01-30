SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up three to 3,152. The new deaths are one woman and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Minnehaha (2) and Pennington.

