Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
How WeHo counts the homeless
City Hall sent us this information in response to our story about this year’s Homeless Count, which proceeded last week with neither volunteers from the public nor media access. Since 2009, the City of West Hollywood has participated in the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. The count is directed...
CBS LA
Mayor Bass' Inside Safe program targets 2 LA intersection encampments
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is moving forward with the push to house the homeless and clear street encampments with the Inside Safe program targeting two major Los Angeles intersections.Inside Safe, the brainchild of the new Mayor's Office, is a housing based outreach program where people are offered immediate housing and a commitment of services and permanent housing.The first two Inside Safe sites were launched in Hollywood at encampments near Cahuenga and the 101 freeway and in Venice; housing more than 100 people. The latest areas of encampment focus include the intersection of West 87th Street and Western Avenue and...
Advocate
New Lesbian Bar, Ruby Fruit, to Open in L.A.
In a bad news–good news development, a popular bar and restaurant in Los Angeles is closing, but a new lesbian bar will occupy its space, giving L.A. its first ongoing lesbian establishment since 2017. Eszett, located in the Silver Lake neighborhood and specializing in natural wines and unusual cuisine,...
Guest Column: Monterey Park’s Legacy Should Be Cultural Empowerment, Not Tragedy
On Jan. 21, the night before the Lunar New Year, a gunman killed 11 people and injured nine others at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, California, frequented by immigrant elders. For many across the country and even the rest of Los Angeles County, the town became simply the latest American city to host a mass shooting. But for Asian Americans, particularly those in southern California, Monterey Park represents the epicenter of a multiculturally rich San Gabriel Valley region that is home to long-established ethnic enclaves, recent newcomers, as well as a generation of creatives melding traditions to create...
Ask a Local: LA’s Best Tattoo Artists, Armenian Restaurants and Malibu Seafood
This year, I gave myself a birthday gift: an Ephemeral Tattoo, which is like a regular tattoo, except instead of a lifetime commitment, it only lasts nine to 15 months. That seemed like the perfect bodily commitment to me, so I got my first tattoo at their studio on La Brea in the heart of L.A.
theregistrysocal.com
Construction Underway of a 520,000 SQFT Mixed-use Development at 3545 Wilshire Blvd. In Los Angeles
Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood will soon be home to a significant mixed-use project proposed by the city’s Jamison Properties. Construction is now underway of a 520,000-square-foot, 428-unit mixed-use complex named OPUS, that will include two residential towers, retail space and a parking garage at 3545 Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown across the street from the Wilshire/Normandie subway station.
City to host orientation sessions for first-time homebuyer assistance program applicants
The program will provide approximately 100 eligible families with up to $20,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance. The post City to host orientation sessions for first-time homebuyer assistance program applicants appeared first on Long Beach Post.
New Information On Benedict Canyon Shooting
tourcounsel.com
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2
Watch Jean-Luc Godard’s last film. Be dazzled by the artistry of Québec-based Cirque FLIP. View new works by Alison Saar. Attend LAist’s in-person event: Culinary Connections - What’s Good In DTLA Food with our How To LA team.
coloradoboulevard.net
Winners of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week
1,464 voters chose their favorites in 12 categories. Not everyone voted in each category and in some categories, there were fewer entries. Pasadena celebrated all things cheeseburger during Cheeseburger Week, January 22nd to 28th. Visitors enjoyed food created especially for the event, took advantage of great deals and meals, followed cheeseburger crawls and voted in the 2023 Cheeseburger Challenge.
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority conducted its annual count of the homeless last week, and staff from the Los Angeles Times tagged along with the city of Inglewood’s homeless coordinator who gave them some rather odd instructions.
welikela.com
Things To Do in Los Angeles This Week [1-30-2023 to 2-3-2023]
Alright. New week. New month. New to-dos. These next five days in Los Angeles, from January 30 to February 3, catch Designing with Disaster at Japan House LA, new exhibitions at Hauser & Wirth, Try/Step/Trip at The Wallis, First Thursdays in Westwood, First Fridays at Natural History Museum, the San Pedro Film Festival, and more. Enjoy your week to come!
citywatchla.com
People Need Homes, And That Includes the Middle Class
THE DOCTOR IS IN - My experience in land use and transportation is as follows:. Los Angeles has city policies and working paradigms, which are metastasizing to suburban neighborhoods in L.A., Ventura, and Orange Counties that favor developers and real estate agents, and the wealthy, and leave the middle class in the dust.
The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.
Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
L.A. Mayor Bass announces Deputy Mayors for safety, housing
Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors today as she continues to build her administration.
I won a free bike from WeHo I think
I was thrilled for a second or two when I got the email saying I was a winner of one of the city’s free bikes. Then reality set in. “You’ve been down this road before,” I told myself. “You’re not really the biking type, remember?”
WeHo Homeless Count shrouded in secrecy
UPDATE: Ahmad Chapman of LAHSA returned a request for a comment this afternoon. He confirmed that WeHo did participate in the Homeless Count but could offer no information as far as who did the counting. He said whichever City Staff did the counting, they were trained in the manner of other volunteers. He said it is not out of the ordinary for certain cities to conduct “closed” counts, meaning volunteers were prohibited — it turns out West Hollywood’s count was “closed” last year as well. He said whether counts are “open” or “closed” does not affect the results. We asked him about the count’s accuracy, and shared one of the comments below about homeless people in tents and RVs not being counted, and he said the count would be as accurate as possible using their methods. The results of last night’s count will not be released for several months.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
FEB.3: Urbn Leaf’s grand opening
We’re excited to invite you and your team to join us for Urbn Leaf’s grand opening event on the Sunset Strip. The ‘Feel Good Boutique’ is kicking off Grammy Weekend with an exclusive party on Friday, February 3rd from 12pm-7pm PT. Urbn Leaf at the Sunset...
WEHOville.com
West Hollywood, CA
