ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tony Romo confused everyone with ‘wizard is still wizardry’ call about Patrick Mahomes

By Sean Keeley
Awful Announcing
Awful Announcing
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTswV_0kVmqIkE00

Two years ago, Tony Romo was hailed as the next great NFL color commentator , seemingly able to predict plays in real-time and provide interesting analysis of the game. Since then, however, he seems to have devolved into a human catchphrase and exclamation machine who can’t even be counted on to be ready to speak when asked a question . Critics are out in full force wondering what happened and his performance on Sunday during the AFC Championship Game didn’t do much to quell their concerns.

There was one moment in particular that seemed to encapsulate NFL viewers’ frustrations with Romo . During a play in which Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a pass off as he was being tackled by a Cincinnati Bengals defender, Romo struggled his way through a metaphor, saying “the wizard is still…wizardry.” What?

Was he trying to say “the wizard is still wizarding” but got tripped up in his own mind before he could say it? In a way, it sums up Romo’s schtick perfectly in that he was more consumed with coming up with a wacky phrase to utter rather than trying to provide the audience with any kind of meaningful context, and just made the whole thing more awkward because of it.

The NFL season is over for CBS and it stands to reason they’ll spend the offseason wondering what they’ve gotten themselves into with Romo and his 10-year, $180 million contract .

The post Tony Romo confused everyone with ‘wizard is still wizardry’ call about Patrick Mahomes appeared first on Awful Announcing .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead... The post Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Shows Support for Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs, Fans Sound Off

Miranda Lambert made a statement on Championship Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs were playing Cincinnati. Lambert was all decked out in Chiefs gear and cheering on their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. In a tweet, Lambert mentions that she’s cheering on her fellow East Texan. She was born in Lindale while Mahomes was born in Tyler. When fans saw Lambert’s tweet, they were sounding off big-time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Receives Devastating Diagnosis

On Sunday night, OnlyHomers covered the news that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had suffered a serious elbow injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and now we have more word on the extent of the injury.
FanSided

A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC

A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
rollingout.com

Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson puts a ring on Sharelle Rosado’s finger (photos)

Flamboyant former football star Chad Johnson went ahead and put a ring on it as he proposed to longtime love Sharelle Rosado. The couple made their engagement official as Rosado flossed the gigantic finger adornment following the surprise proposal over the weekend. Rosado, 35, a star of the Netflix series...
ClutchPoints

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school

Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023. The move to... The post Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SEATTLE, WA
Awful Announcing

Awful Announcing

481
Followers
805
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2006, Awful Announcing has been an invaluable source of news and commentary related to the sports media industry, along with sports in pop culture. We focus on covering stories large and small, obscure and mainstream, absurd and emotional. Awful Announcing has continued to grow, reaching over three million people a month and is widely cited and read by both fans and those within the industry.

 https://awfulannouncing.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy