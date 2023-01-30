MURRAY — Due to ongoing icy conditions, as well as the chance that more wintry weather could strike later tonight, The Ledger & Times will be printed earlier than usual. That means that coverage of tonight's Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball showdown between Belmont and host Murray State will be available online tonight. The game cannot appear in tomorrow's paper as the game will not have been played yet by the time the paper is printed.

