WJCL
This Snapchat video puts Alex Murdaugh at crime scene minutes before murders, prosecutors say
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Above: Snapchat video taken by Paul Murdaugh minutes before he was killed. Prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh was with his wife and son just minutes before the two were shot to death on the family's property. And a key piece of evidence, they say, is a Snapchat...
South Carolina man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial
Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present evidence to the jury that investigators will likely later […]
newsnationnow.com
Murdaugh appears emotional, cries again during trial
(NewsNation) — From trembling to sometimes crying, Alex Murdaugh’s displays of emotion at his double murder trial have drawn scrutiny. Matt Harris, co-host of the “Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders” podcast believes a confirmation bias will play into the decision making as the jury continues to examine evidence.
WRDW-TV
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
Murdaugh defense team questions special agent on Monday’s testimony
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A response given by Alex Murdaugh during an interview just days after the killings of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul in June 2021 sparked a lot of questions both inside the courtroom and on social media as week two of the double murder trial began. State prosecutors on […]
Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man used spy camera to secretly record pre-teen, teen girls for 6 days, AG says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina manis headed to prison for a number of child sex charges and secretly recording four pre-teen and teen girls for a 6-day period, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Seth Bruce, of Greenville County, has been sentenced to 10 years...
counton2.com
Attorney Ronnie Richter provides insight on interview audio, cell phone data as Murdaugh trial continues
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Attorney Ronnie Richter — one of the attorneys for the Estate of Gloria Satterfield — joined News 2’s Carolyn Murray to provide expert analysis as witness testimony continues in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial. The conversation opened with a discussion of a clip...
Hanahan Man Convicted Of 2017 Sangaree Murder
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A Berkeley County jury recently found a Hanahan man guilty of the murder of Steven Hutchins and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The jury returned their verdict Friday afternoon after four days of trial, according to Solicitor Scarlett Wilson. The Honorable Jennifer McCoy sentenced Maurice Durell Wigfall, 37, to 45 […] The post Hanahan Man Convicted Of 2017 Sangaree Murder appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
N. Charleston man arrested with AK-47 pistol, stash of guns in car in West Ashley: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after he was found with several loaded firearms in his car while driving in West Ashley Tuesday evening, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Lionel Singleton, 36, is charged with three counts of...
Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner. ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said […] The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Woman, 58, accused of tying up and beating two men over stolen church vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested Sunday morning after a witness reported seeing two people who were tied up and being beaten in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a location off Reynolds Avenue after a caller said they observed the assault of two people who […]
Tennessee man arrested in Mount Pleasant for criminal solicitation of minor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Tennessee man was arrested in Mount Pleasant earlier this month after being accused of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Robert Walkup, 51, of Murfreesboro, Tenn. allegedly solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be […]
WJCL
Port Wentworth police officer resigns following backlash to traditional marriage Facebook post
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — A now former Port Wentworth police officer says reaction to a social media post ultimately led him to leaving the department. Jacob Kersey, 19, said he felt pressured to leave the department earlier this month after he made a Facebook post several weeks ago which read, "God designed marriage. Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That's why there is no such thing as homosexual marriage."
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in triple shooting at Moncks Corner bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man shot and killed at a bar in Moncks Corner Friday night. The coroner's office identified the victim as Ryan Joseph Bukoskey, 36, of Moncks Corner. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Bar...
SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
Alex Murdaugh implicates groundskeeper after murders, video shows
Alex Murdaugh implied a caretaker for his sprawling hunting estate could have been behind the murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, in videotaped interview with investigators.
WJCL
Prosecutors seek dental records of mother charged in Quinton Simon's disappearance, death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: No word if cameras will be allowed in court during Leilani Simon trial. The State of Georgia is seeking possible new evidence in the death of a Savannah toddler whose mother is charged with his murder. On Friday, the State subpoenaed Aspen Dental...
