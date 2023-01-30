ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial

Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present evidence to the jury that investigators will likely later […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
newsnationnow.com

Murdaugh appears emotional, cries again during trial

(NewsNation) — From trembling to sometimes crying, Alex Murdaugh’s displays of emotion at his double murder trial have drawn scrutiny. Matt Harris, co-host of the “Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders” podcast believes a confirmation bias will play into the decision making as the jury continues to examine evidence.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Hanahan Man Convicted Of 2017 Sangaree Murder

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A Berkeley County jury recently found a Hanahan man guilty of the murder of Steven Hutchins and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The jury returned their verdict Friday afternoon after four days of trial, according to Solicitor Scarlett Wilson. The Honorable Jennifer McCoy sentenced Maurice Durell Wigfall, 37, to 45 […] The post Hanahan Man Convicted Of 2017 Sangaree Murder appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
HANAHAN, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner. ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said […] The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WJCL

Port Wentworth police officer resigns following backlash to traditional marriage Facebook post

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — A now former Port Wentworth police officer says reaction to a social media post ultimately led him to leaving the department. Jacob Kersey, 19, said he felt pressured to leave the department earlier this month after he made a Facebook post several weeks ago which read, "God designed marriage. Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That's why there is no such thing as homosexual marriage."
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in triple shooting at Moncks Corner bar

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man shot and killed at a bar in Moncks Corner Friday night. The coroner's office identified the victim as Ryan Joseph Bukoskey, 36, of Moncks Corner. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Bar...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
SAVANNAH, GA

