Households to be paid to cut power use two days in a row as margins remain tight

Households will be paid to reduce their electricity use for two days in a row as coal plants were again set on standby in case electricity supplies fell too low.The grid operator said it would call the second ever live run of a scheme which pays businesses and households to turn off some appliances for an hour or two.The Tuesday session of the Demand Flexibility Service will come just 24 hours after the first live run took place between 5pm and 6pm on Monday.It will run between 4.30pm and 6pm on Tuesday, the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said.As...
Voices: Power blackouts could become a matter of life and death

Sometimes it takes just one conversation to bring the horrifying reality of a story home. I had that regarding the rolling energy blackouts Britain is still at risk of when I spoke to a fellow parent about his disabled daughter. The alarm bells first started ringing when an email from UK Power Networks arrived, urging my family to “make a plan for power cuts this winter”. This was sent to people who, for reasons of disability or other vulnerabilities, are on the “priority customers” list. As it turns out, we aren’t really any sort of priority. The email kicked...
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say

Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...

