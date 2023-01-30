ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kggfradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested in Montgomery County

A Bartlesville man flees a sheriff's deputy but is arrested in rural Montgomery County. On Sunday at around 9:40pm, a patrol deputy was traveling south on Highway 75 near Bolton. A vehicle driving north was clocked driving 108mph in a 65mph zone. The deputy attempted to pull over the driver but they failed to stop for the deputy. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle finally came to a stop.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
1600kush.com

Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
CUSHING, OK
Pawhuska Journal

Bruce Malone

Bruce Malone, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023 surrounded by his family. Bruce was the youngest of 8 and raised in Pomona, California. He moved to Hemet CA in 1970 graduating from Hemet High School in 1974. Bruce had...
PAWHUSKA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition

TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
TULSA, OK
Pawhuska Journal

GRAND Mental Health named awards finalist

GRAND Mental Health, which provides services in Pawhuska, has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards.Out of almost 19,000 nonprofits statewide, GRAND is one of 21 organizations named finalists for the esteemed awards presented by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits (OKCNP).“This nomination represents our commitment to changing the landscape of mental health in Oklahoma,” remarked GRAND Mental Health Chief Executive Officer Larry Smith. “Everyone should have access to quality care, and it is ourhonor to provide innovative services across the state.”Finalists were evaluated by a respected group of community leaders from across the state. The Commission, chaired by Phil Lakin, Jr., includes Kathie Coyle, Lisa Greenlee, Alana Hughes, Seth Fairchild, Courtney Knoblock, SarahRoberts, Wendi Schuur, Meg Salyer, and Mary Kate Wilson.“The ONE Award recipients are selected not only for the excellence of their program delivery and internal management,” said Lakin, “but also for their innovation, leadership in the sector and response from the communities they serve.”GRAND Chief Operations Officer Josh Cantwell shared, “We are constantly growing and innovating at GRAND. With 27 clinics across 13 counties, we are on the forefront of mental health care every day. Recognition at this level showsOklahomans that our work is about serving them.”On April 22, finalists will gather at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate the announcement of the 2023 ONE Awards winners.
PAWHUSKA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD: Reporting Accidents in Slick Conditions

We could see some slippery road conditions in Bartlesville this week as the forecast calls for the possibility of snow and freezing rain. Appearing on CHIEF CHAT, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said, "The Bartlesville Police Department may implement 'Operation Slick Streets' during times when available manpower decreases to 50 percent or less for motorists involved in inclement weather or private property accidents when the following criteria is met: No injuries. No impaired driver involved. No vehicle blocking the rodeway."
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Jan. 25-31

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 25-31 include:. John Joseph Allen, 40, Ponca City, DUI. Dylan William Ball, 27, Ponca City, larceny. Melonie Marie Bartlett, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals. Craig Allen Bergman, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals.
KAY COUNTY, OK
cushingcitizen.com

Payne County Arrests

The following arrests were made between January 11, 2023, 2022 and January 17, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Joseph Lawrence Gilick Stillwater—Assult and Battery upon a medical care provider Jonothan Christian Wilson Stillwater–Driving under the influence of Alcohol, Public Intoxication Hoa Van Le Stillwater– Domestic Abuse In Presence of a Minor…
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
sumnernewscow.com

Police chase starting in Wellington results in rollover accident and arrest of Ponca City man

Sumner Newscow report – A police chase initiated in Wellington resulted in the arrest of Owen Eugen Legleiter, 18, of Ponca City, Okla., on Monday afternoon. The car chase started when Wellington Police Department officers discovered Legleiter was driving a stolen vehicle. The WPD called off the pursuit, and Conway Springs police resumed the chase, ending just southeast of Clearwater at around 3 p.m.
PONCA CITY, OK
kggfradio.com

Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One

The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Pawhuska Journal

Osage County officer indicted by grand jury

A multicounty grand jury has indicted a sergeant with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for offenses he is alleged to have committed prior to working for Osage County. An indictment shows that a grand jury charged Michael Shawn Bonin, 45, with two counts – one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of grand larceny. The indictment says Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shooting range and took more than $1,000 of ammunition.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy