GRAND Mental Health named awards finalist
GRAND Mental Health, which provides services in Pawhuska, has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards.Out of almost 19,000 nonprofits statewide, GRAND is one of 21 organizations named finalists for the esteemed awards presented by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits (OKCNP).“This nomination represents our commitment to changing the landscape of mental health in Oklahoma,” remarked GRAND Mental Health Chief Executive Officer Larry Smith. “Everyone should have access to quality care, and it is ourhonor to provide innovative services across the state.”Finalists were evaluated by a respected group of community leaders from across the state. The Commission, chaired by Phil Lakin, Jr., includes Kathie Coyle, Lisa Greenlee, Alana Hughes, Seth Fairchild, Courtney Knoblock, SarahRoberts, Wendi Schuur, Meg Salyer, and Mary Kate Wilson.“The ONE Award recipients are selected not only for the excellence of their program delivery and internal management,” said Lakin, “but also for their innovation, leadership in the sector and response from the communities they serve.”GRAND Chief Operations Officer Josh Cantwell shared, “We are constantly growing and innovating at GRAND. With 27 clinics across 13 counties, we are on the forefront of mental health care every day. Recognition at this level showsOklahomans that our work is about serving them.”On April 22, finalists will gather at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate the announcement of the 2023 ONE Awards winners.
Bruce Malone
Bruce Malone, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023 surrounded by his family. Bruce was the youngest of 8 and raised in Pomona, California. He moved to Hemet CA in 1970 graduating from Hemet High School in 1974. Bruce had...
'Biggest road grant in OK history' given to Tulsa interchange project
More than 85 million dollars from what Pres. Biden’s administration calls a landmark bipartisan infrastructure bill is coming to Oklahoma.
New Cafe In Mounds Combines History With Revitalization
A new cafe in Mounds is taking an old building and making it new, while still keeping many of its original parts. The people who own Cafe 75 in Mounds bought an old building in downtown that was piled high with antiques. Now, it’s a cafe that serves hundreds of people. John Mozingo works in Mounds and stopped by the cafe to pick up his lunch. He loves seeing new businesses come to town.
Cartwright wants to address survival of rural EMS
District 3 Commissioner Charlie Cartwright on Jan. 17 told his county board colleagues that his focus, as he represents the board’s interest in regard to rural ambulance service in Osage County, will be specifically on “the survival of rural EMS.”. District 2 Commissioner Steve Talburt and District 1...
Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
Kay County Sheriff Department will NOT enforce new gun ruling
Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley said his department will not enforce a new firearm regulation from the U.S. Department of Justice. In a social media post made Thursday, Kelley joined other sheriffs from across Oklahoma in saying that county deputies “will not enforce any ‘rules’ set forth by the Department of Justice that violate the Oklahoma Second Amendment Sanctuary Act.”
S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is
In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. This is a developing story. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
Former CFO of company with Oklahoma offices pleads guilty to tax and bank fraud
TULSA, Okla. — A former chief financial officer for a company with Oklahoma offices pleaded guilty after failing to pay the IRS $3.6 million in income and social security tax withholdings and embezzling more than $130,000 from employer’s bank account. Paul B. Bowker fled the U.S. three years...
Slick roads cause traffic hazards in Tulsa area, eastern Oklahoma
Roads are slick in eastern Oklahoma as a winter weather advisory is in effect for Green Country. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said as of 5:30 a.m., road crews are reporting freezing drizzle and slick spots impacting highways in eastern Oklahoma, especially in Tulsa and along Interstate 44.
First tiny home built in City Lights Village
The first home in City Lights’ 'tiny home' Village is officially built in an effort to establish a tiny home community to address Tulsa’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis.
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
Man sentenced for 2017 Claremore murder with machete
A defendant was sentenced Tuesday for the 2017 murder of a man in Claremore.
Another round of wintry mix expected in Green Country
---- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Several Green Country counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon. Monday brought freezing rain and thunder sleet to the Tulsa area, coating roads with a layer of ice...
Flo's Diner Expanding In Tulsa, Serving BBQ And Mexican Food
A Tulsa diner is opening a new restaurant focused on barbeque and Mexican food. Flo's Burger Diner has faced setbacks from vandals the past few years, but the owner is ready for this next step. Just down the road from Flo's Burger Diner near 11th and Lewis is where the...
Bartlesville Man Arrested in Montgomery County
A Bartlesville man flees a sheriff's deputy but is arrested in rural Montgomery County. On Sunday at around 9:40pm, a patrol deputy was traveling south on Highway 75 near Bolton. A vehicle driving north was clocked driving 108mph in a 65mph zone. The deputy attempted to pull over the driver but they failed to stop for the deputy. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle finally came to a stop.
BPD: Reporting Accidents in Slick Conditions
We could see some slippery road conditions in Bartlesville this week as the forecast calls for the possibility of snow and freezing rain. Appearing on CHIEF CHAT, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said, "The Bartlesville Police Department may implement 'Operation Slick Streets' during times when available manpower decreases to 50 percent or less for motorists involved in inclement weather or private property accidents when the following criteria is met: No injuries. No impaired driver involved. No vehicle blocking the rodeway."
Will Rogers Turnpike in Claremore narrowed due to crash
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA is reporting a crash that’s impacting traffic in Claremore.
Jerome Fink
Jerome Edward Fink, 87, of Dewey, joined his beloved wife, Carol Ann Fink, in Heaven on Monday, Jan. 30. Survivors include 6 children, Jeri Bridwell and husband John, Rocky Fink, Jodi Reed, Jackie Stokes, Rusty Fink and wife Teri, and Jamie Smith and husband Alex; two sisters, Barbara Smith and Jenny Fink; 14 grandchildren, Justin, Jay, Brandon, Ryan, Shayla, Bastian, Tyler, Jordan, Jared, Keenen, Dylan, Zayne, Austin, and Collin; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Georgia; his parents; his brother, Chet Jr.; and his sister, Becky.
