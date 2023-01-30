GRAND Mental Health, which provides services in Pawhuska, has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards.Out of almost 19,000 nonprofits statewide, GRAND is one of 21 organizations named finalists for the esteemed awards presented by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits (OKCNP).“This nomination represents our commitment to changing the landscape of mental health in Oklahoma,” remarked GRAND Mental Health Chief Executive Officer Larry Smith. “Everyone should have access to quality care, and it is ourhonor to provide innovative services across the state.”Finalists were evaluated by a respected group of community leaders from across the state. The Commission, chaired by Phil Lakin, Jr., includes Kathie Coyle, Lisa Greenlee, Alana Hughes, Seth Fairchild, Courtney Knoblock, SarahRoberts, Wendi Schuur, Meg Salyer, and Mary Kate Wilson.“The ONE Award recipients are selected not only for the excellence of their program delivery and internal management,” said Lakin, “but also for their innovation, leadership in the sector and response from the communities they serve.”GRAND Chief Operations Officer Josh Cantwell shared, “We are constantly growing and innovating at GRAND. With 27 clinics across 13 counties, we are on the forefront of mental health care every day. Recognition at this level showsOklahomans that our work is about serving them.”On April 22, finalists will gather at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate the announcement of the 2023 ONE Awards winners.

PAWHUSKA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO