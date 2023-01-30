Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
OK Cooking School: Recipe Submissions Sought
Join us for another great OK Cooking School set for April 18, 2023, at the Bartlesville Community Center!. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Promotions Director, Tina Romine, said, "We need your recipes for the 2023 Cooking Magazine by February, 14, 2023. One recipe will be chosen to be featured at the show and WIN a Branson prize package."
news9.com
Flo's Diner Expanding In Tulsa, Serving BBQ And Mexican Food
A Tulsa diner is opening a new restaurant focused on barbeque and Mexican food. Flo's Burger Diner has faced setbacks from vandals the past few years, but the owner is ready for this next step. Just down the road from Flo's Burger Diner near 11th and Lewis is where the...
New Cafe In Mounds Combines History With Revitalization
A new cafe in Mounds is taking an old building and making it new, while still keeping many of its original parts. The people who own Cafe 75 in Mounds bought an old building in downtown that was piled high with antiques. Now, it’s a cafe that serves hundreds of people. John Mozingo works in Mounds and stopped by the cafe to pick up his lunch. He loves seeing new businesses come to town.
A New Leaf helping disabled Oklahomans during winter blast
A Green Country nonprofit is making sure its clients with disabilities enjoy a snow day instead of fearing it.
KTUL
Another round of wintry mix expected in Green Country
---- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Several Green Country counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon. Monday brought freezing rain and thunder sleet to the Tulsa area, coating roads with a layer of ice...
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is Relocating
The restaurant has been at the same site since 1991. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, Facebook.com, and Twitter.com.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
Smithonian
S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is
In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
Pawhuska Journal
Bruce Malone
Bruce Malone, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023 surrounded by his family. Bruce was the youngest of 8 and raised in Pomona, California. He moved to Hemet CA in 1970 graduating from Hemet High School in 1974. Bruce had...
Sleet, Freezing Drizzle Make For Hazardous Driving Conditions Around Parts Of Tulsa
Road crews in Tulsa have been busy the past few days treating slick spots across the city caused by sleet and freezing drizzle. News On 6's Autumn Bracey is out tracking conditions around the Tulsa metro on Tuesday morning and offered the latest updates.
More Wintry Weather Before A Weekend Warm-Up
TULSA, Okla. - More winter weather is on the way on Tuesday after a day of sleet and ice. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Another round of wintry weather is likely to arrive midday for some but not all locations. Additional winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are posted for portions of the state, including the Tulsa metro. This active winter weather pattern will remain for the next two days. The main upper-level system will bring a final round of precipitation late Wednesday into early Thursday morning before a pattern change occurs with warmer weather this weekend.
First tiny home built in City Lights Village
The first home in City Lights’ 'tiny home' Village is officially built in an effort to establish a tiny home community to address Tulsa’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis.
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs
Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. (Spencer Humphrey)
LIVE BLOG: Local schools close in on full week of snow days
A winter weather system moved in late Sunday night, bringing frigid temperatures and sleet to the Tulsa area to begin the workweek.
Pawhuska Journal
Jerome Fink
Jerome Edward Fink, 87, of Dewey, joined his beloved wife, Carol Ann Fink, in Heaven on Monday, Jan. 30. Survivors include 6 children, Jeri Bridwell and husband John, Rocky Fink, Jodi Reed, Jackie Stokes, Rusty Fink and wife Teri, and Jamie Smith and husband Alex; two sisters, Barbara Smith and Jenny Fink; 14 grandchildren, Justin, Jay, Brandon, Ryan, Shayla, Bastian, Tyler, Jordan, Jared, Keenen, Dylan, Zayne, Austin, and Collin; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Georgia; his parents; his brother, Chet Jr.; and his sister, Becky.
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man with well-equipped truck helps drivers, garbage truck up icy hill
TULSA, Okla. — As Monday’s ice storm brought trouble for drivers on a notoriously slippery Tulsa hill, one man was determined to help them get a boost to the top. The stretch of 71st Street between Tulsa Hills Drive and Olympia Avenue is a well-known trouble spot during winter storms, with drivers often not able to gain traction after stopping at traffic lights on the steep stretch of road.
Pawhuska Journal
GRAND Mental Health named awards finalist
GRAND Mental Health, which provides services in Pawhuska, has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards.Out of almost 19,000 nonprofits statewide, GRAND is one of 21 organizations named finalists for the esteemed awards presented by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits (OKCNP).“This nomination represents our commitment to changing the landscape of mental health in Oklahoma,” remarked GRAND Mental Health Chief Executive Officer Larry Smith. “Everyone should have access to quality care, and it is ourhonor to provide innovative services across the state.”Finalists were evaluated by a respected group of community leaders from across the state. The Commission, chaired by Phil Lakin, Jr., includes Kathie Coyle, Lisa Greenlee, Alana Hughes, Seth Fairchild, Courtney Knoblock, SarahRoberts, Wendi Schuur, Meg Salyer, and Mary Kate Wilson.“The ONE Award recipients are selected not only for the excellence of their program delivery and internal management,” said Lakin, “but also for their innovation, leadership in the sector and response from the communities they serve.”GRAND Chief Operations Officer Josh Cantwell shared, “We are constantly growing and innovating at GRAND. With 27 clinics across 13 counties, we are on the forefront of mental health care every day. Recognition at this level showsOklahomans that our work is about serving them.”On April 22, finalists will gather at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate the announcement of the 2023 ONE Awards winners.
News On 6
Friends Support Mother After Daughter Fatally Stabs Younger Brother
Friends of the family where a 12-year-old girl killed her 9-year-old brother are supporting the family during this tragedy. The friends say the kids were living in a happy and safe home and there were no warning signs this could happen. Jennifer Anthamatten says her friend April is more like a sister. She says it's been heartbreaking, and in a lot of ways, April has lost two children at one time.
KTUL
South Yale Avenue widening project more than 50% complete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The widening project on South Yale Avenue is officially over 50% done, according to the City of Tulsa. The end goal is to widen the mile stretch of road from two lanes to six lanes. The project will cost over $29 million and is expected...
Comments / 0