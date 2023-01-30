Read full article on original website
BBC
Rishi Sunak under pressure over what he knew about claims against Dominic Raab
Rishi Sunak is under growing pressure to explain what he knew about the bullying allegations against Dominic Raab when he appointed him deputy PM. The prime minister's spokeswoman would only rule out him being aware of "formal complaints" when he gave his ally the job in October. Pressed on whether...
BBC
'Come clean' on impact of non-dom tax status, Labour urges
Labour has demanded the government publish internal estimates about the effect of abolishing "non-dom" tax status. The party says it wants ministers to "come clean" about the impact of keeping the "unfair" status ahead of the Budget on 15 March. It says scrapping non-dom rules would bring in £3.2bn a...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
BBC
Omagh bombing: Government expected to confirm decision on public inquiry
A decision on whether to order a public inquiry into the Omagh bombing is expected to be made on Thursday. The Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is due to to make a statement in the House of Commons. It follows long-running legal action brought by a relative of one of...
BBC
Secretive Saudi executions leave families in the dark
Executions of prisoners have been carried out in Saudi Arabia with no advance warning to their families, relatives have told the BBC. The country's execution rate has almost doubled since 2015 - according to a new human rights report - the year when King Salman and his son Mohammed bin Salman took charge.
BBC
Transplant boy's family would take legal action over law delay
The parents of a boy waiting for a heart transplant say they are willing to take legal action over delays to organ donation law in Northern Ireland. Dáithí's Law, named after six-year-old Dáithí MacGabhann, will introduce an opt-out system which means people will automatically become donors unless they state otherwise.
BBC
Eurovision a major opportunity for Liverpool, minister says
Liverpool must do what it does best and "show everyone how to party" as it hosts Eurovision, a minister has said. Stuart Andrew, whose remit includes the contest, said he met business owners in the city ahead of last night's official handover ceremony and shared his hopes they could capitalise on it.
Peers deliver several blows to government’s anti-protest bill
A government bill aimed at cracking down on protest has suffered a number of setbacks in the House of Lords, setting the stage for a tense showdown between parliament’s two chambers. Peers inflicted a number of defeats on the wide-ranging public order bill, which is aimed at curbing guerrilla...
German opposition party seeks to oust ex-intel agency chief
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s main opposition party is trying to get a rid of a member and former head of the country’s domestic intelligence agency after he complained about what he said was a move toward “eliminatory racism against whites.”. The leadership of the center-right Christian...
BBC
Hillsborough disaster: Families profoundly failed, say police
Police forces have apologised for "profound failings" which have "continued to blight" relatives of victims of the Hillsborough disaster. On behalf of all 43 forces, police chiefs have promised "cultural change". They admitted "policing got it badly wrong" in the aftermath of the fatal stadium crush and said a range...
Britain's finance ministry sets out draft rules to regulate cryptoassets
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry laid out its first set of rules to regulate cryptoassets on Wednesday, saying ongoing turbulence in the sector and the collapse of exchange FTX highlighted risks that need addressing.
Greece's main opposition party to abstain from votes in parliament
ATHENS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Greece's main opposition Syriza party said on Tuesday it would abstain from any parliamentary votes until a national election is held, in protest over the conservative government's handling of a phone tapping scandal.
BBC
Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report
The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
marketplace.org
Is Ireland too economically dependent on Big Tech to regulate it properly?
A long-simmering row between Ireland and the European Union over the regulation of Big Tech has just boiled over amid allegations that the Irish authorities have been giving an easy ride to the giant tech companies based in their territory. The European Data Protection Board in Brussels, which oversees the...
BBC
School strikes: Expense and workloads driving teachers out of job
Striking teachers have said the cost of living and heavy workloads are driving them out of the job they love. Tomi Rowlands has decided to leave his teaching post and said some colleagues were using food banks to get by. He was one of thousands of members of the National...
BBC
Land use: Government has overpromised says Royal Society
The UK government risks "overpromising" finite land with its multiple ambitions on farming, nature and renewable energy, according to a report from scientific academy The Royal Society. It says an area the size of Northern Ireland could be needed to accommodate current policy targets by 2030. Farming and forestry groups...
BBC
Jodey Whiting: Court of Appeal considers new inquest
Appeal court judges have retired to consider whether to grant a new inquest for a woman who took her own life after her benefits were wrongfully cancelled. Jodey Whiting, 42, from Stockton, died in February 2017 - days after her disability benefits were stopped by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
BBC
Teacher strikes: 'Deciding to close our school has been horrible'
In the Sixth Form study room, Tia is twizzling a pink fluffy pen around in her hand. She is nervous about her mock IT exam next week. "This is my one practice, and then I've got the real one," she says. On Wednesday, she will be among the only pupils...
