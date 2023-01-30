ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

ysnlive.com

CALL THEM THE TITLE TIGERS

NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield had one goal this season that was first on their list before any of the rest. Win the MVAC. That’s what was starring at them on Monday night as they welcomed in Western Reserve. The task was simple, win and get a trophy. The Tigers had their eyes on that prize all night and pushed past a scrappy Blue Devil team to win 34-19 and claim a MVAC conference crown on the Scarlet side.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
ysnlive.com

WARRIORS OFFENSE STORMS ON CHAMPION

CHAMPION,OH- The Champion Golden Flashes hosted the Brookfield Warriors in a Monday night matchup of high school girls basketball. The Brookfield girls got off to a hot start as Cailey Wellman scored 18 points in the first half for the Warriors as they led 38-27 at the half. Wellman finished with a double double scoring 21 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Bella Meyer had a solid night for the Golden Flashes as she dropped 20 points, but it was not enough to keep up with the Warriors as Sophia Hook drilled 6 three pointers and led Brookfield with 26. the Warriors went on to win 67-45.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
ysnlive.com

MAPLEWOOD CRASHES THE BADGER PARTY

KINSMAN, OHIO- The Maplewood Rockets came into town on senior night to take on the Badger Braves. In a game that meant so much for the Braves and their NAC championship run, it was a game that was back and forth the entire way. The Braves were led by Duncan...
MAPLEWOOD, OH
ysnlive.com

BROOKFIELD OFFENSE GOES INTO OVERDRIVE

BROOKFIELD, OHIO- The Labrae Vikings traveled to Brookfield tonight to take on the Warriors. The Warriors had the hot hand and stuck with it as Donovan Pawloski and Matteo Fortuna combined for 48 points. Isaiah Jones also had a productive night with a double-double, dropping 10 points and coming down with 10 rebounds.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
ysnlive.com

EDGEWOOD GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH RANDY VENCILL

ASHTABULA OH- Edgewood is in the middle of a big program turnaround. They have forged together as a unit to grab 14 wins on the season to this point. The Warriors have featured senior Kaci Kanicki for four years now, and she has literally been the best player to come through Edgewood’s program. The new all time leading scorer has fathered some help however and the balance on the offensive side of the ball has paid dividends. Head coach Randy Vencill has done a great job with the team this season.
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
wyso.org

News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot

Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
XENIA, OH
dayton.com

On this date: The First Street Fire of 1900 destroyed the city block where the Dayton Dragons stadium now stands

On Feb. 1, 1900, Dayton experienced what could be the largest fire in the city’s history. The blaze started at the in the Leaf Tobacco Warehouses of J.P. Wolf & Son at the northwest corner of First and Foundry streets. Foundry ran north to south starting at First Street and cut through an area where the Dayton Dragons stadium and plaza now stand.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Women's locker room incident at area YMCA stirs controversy

XENIA, Ohio — A 31-year-old from Fairborn faces three counts of public indecency for an incident inside the Xenia YMCA. On all of the police reports and court documents obtained by WLWT, the suspect is listed as a male named Darren Glines, but, according to police reports, Glines claimed to be a woman when Glines reportedly exposed private parts.
XENIA, OH

