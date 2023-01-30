ASHTABULA OH- Edgewood is in the middle of a big program turnaround. They have forged together as a unit to grab 14 wins on the season to this point. The Warriors have featured senior Kaci Kanicki for four years now, and she has literally been the best player to come through Edgewood’s program. The new all time leading scorer has fathered some help however and the balance on the offensive side of the ball has paid dividends. Head coach Randy Vencill has done a great job with the team this season.

1 DAY AGO