House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OHEast Coast TravelerDayton, OH
CALL THEM THE TITLE TIGERS
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield had one goal this season that was first on their list before any of the rest. Win the MVAC. That’s what was starring at them on Monday night as they welcomed in Western Reserve. The task was simple, win and get a trophy. The Tigers had their eyes on that prize all night and pushed past a scrappy Blue Devil team to win 34-19 and claim a MVAC conference crown on the Scarlet side.
WARRIORS OFFENSE STORMS ON CHAMPION
CHAMPION,OH- The Champion Golden Flashes hosted the Brookfield Warriors in a Monday night matchup of high school girls basketball. The Brookfield girls got off to a hot start as Cailey Wellman scored 18 points in the first half for the Warriors as they led 38-27 at the half. Wellman finished with a double double scoring 21 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Bella Meyer had a solid night for the Golden Flashes as she dropped 20 points, but it was not enough to keep up with the Warriors as Sophia Hook drilled 6 three pointers and led Brookfield with 26. the Warriors went on to win 67-45.
MAPLEWOOD CRASHES THE BADGER PARTY
KINSMAN, OHIO- The Maplewood Rockets came into town on senior night to take on the Badger Braves. In a game that meant so much for the Braves and their NAC championship run, it was a game that was back and forth the entire way. The Braves were led by Duncan...
BROOKFIELD OFFENSE GOES INTO OVERDRIVE
BROOKFIELD, OHIO- The Labrae Vikings traveled to Brookfield tonight to take on the Warriors. The Warriors had the hot hand and stuck with it as Donovan Pawloski and Matteo Fortuna combined for 48 points. Isaiah Jones also had a productive night with a double-double, dropping 10 points and coming down with 10 rebounds.
EDGEWOOD GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH RANDY VENCILL
ASHTABULA OH- Edgewood is in the middle of a big program turnaround. They have forged together as a unit to grab 14 wins on the season to this point. The Warriors have featured senior Kaci Kanicki for four years now, and she has literally been the best player to come through Edgewood’s program. The new all time leading scorer has fathered some help however and the balance on the offensive side of the ball has paid dividends. Head coach Randy Vencill has done a great job with the team this season.
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
School closings and delays on Feb. 1, 2023, for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Floyd (KY) Public School Back to top W WV-WYOMING Wyoming (WV) Public School Delayed 3 hours Back to top Wyoming (WV) Public School Back to top
Piqua, Troy students selling t-shirts to help veterans
Students are selling t-shirts ahead of the Piqua vs. Troy basketball game on February 10 to benefit Save a Warrior and raise awareness for PTSD.
News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot
Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
On this date: The First Street Fire of 1900 destroyed the city block where the Dayton Dragons stadium now stands
On Feb. 1, 1900, Dayton experienced what could be the largest fire in the city’s history. The blaze started at the in the Leaf Tobacco Warehouses of J.P. Wolf & Son at the northwest corner of First and Foundry streets. Foundry ran north to south starting at First Street and cut through an area where the Dayton Dragons stadium and plaza now stand.
$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
A bombshell about the AFL-CIO gets dropped in the Larry Householder corruption case: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The leader of the Ohio AFL-CIO is aiming to keep himself off the witness stand at the criminal trial of Ohio’s former Speaker of the House. We’re talking about why he doesn’t want to testify in Larry Householder’s trial on Today in Ohio.
‘Nazi homeschool’ sparks call for review of Ohio homeschooling
One Ohio couple is said to be supplying “Nazi-approved material” for homeschooling, according to online reports.
Ohio couple who survived Blizzard of ’78 discuss their ordeal
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Eagles Lineman Indicted On Rape, Kidnapping Charges In Ohio: AG
Joshua Sills, an offensive lineman for the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles, was indicted on criminal charges of rape and kidnapping in Ohio, said the state's Attorney General Dave Yost in a release on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Sills, 25, was indicted on one count of each charge by a Guernsey County...
Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Women's locker room incident at area YMCA stirs controversy
XENIA, Ohio — A 31-year-old from Fairborn faces three counts of public indecency for an incident inside the Xenia YMCA. On all of the police reports and court documents obtained by WLWT, the suspect is listed as a male named Darren Glines, but, according to police reports, Glines claimed to be a woman when Glines reportedly exposed private parts.
